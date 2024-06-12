Jeffrey Hamilton/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Warrior Met Coal’s (NYSE:HCC) strategic expansion of the Blue Creek Coal Mine is poised to significantly bolster the company’s future cash flows. This development is a cornerstone of the investment thesis, highlighting the potential for substantial financial returns. Scheduled to commence primary operations in 2026, the Blue Creek mine will access one of the largest untouched reserves of high-quality metallurgical coal in North America. The expansion is projected to yield a 27% Real Internal Rate of Return after tax and a payback period of just 2.4 years under the base assumption of $150 per metric ton while current Australian Premium Coking Coal is trading at $250/mt with 2025 futures are all trading above $275/mt, underscoring its profitability.

Complementing the promising prospects of Blue Creek, Warrior Met Coal exhibits robust financial stability. The company maintains a net debt position of -$500 million and holds $700 million in cash and equivalents, showcasing a solid financial foundation. Consistent with this stability, Warrior Met Coal has achieved stable gross profit margins exceeding 40% in recent years. This financial strength has enabled the company to return $1.4 billion to stockholders since 2017 through fixed and special dividends, as well as share repurchases.

Company Background

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Brookwood, Alabama, Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a prominent U.S.-based producer of non-thermal metallurgical hard coking coal (HCC), which is essential for steel production. The company leverages its advantageous location to export its high-quality coal to major markets in Europe, South America, and Asia. The company currently operates two highly efficient longwall mines, Mine No. 4 and Mine No. 7. Mine No. 7, with a nameplate capacity of 5.6 million short tons annually, is equipped with two longwall mining systems. Mine No. 4, with a nameplate capacity of 2.4 million short tons annually, operates one longwall mining system. Together, these mines produced 6.9 million metric tons of steelmaking coal in 2023. The coal produced by Warrior Met Coal is characterized by high coke strength after reaction (CSR) and varying levels of volatile matter (VM), making it highly valued by international blast furnace steel producers. Additionally, the company is currently developing its Blue Creek Facility. This mine will provide access to one of the few remaining untapped high-volatile A steelmaking coal reserves in the U.S. Blue Creek is expected to produce 4.8 million short tons annually, with a continuous miner unit anticipated to start operations in Q3 2024 and a longwall mining system projected to commence in Q2 2026.

Warrior Met Coal Blue Creek Investor Presentation

Competitive Environment

The metallurgical coal industry introduces extremely high barriers to entry and requires significant capital investment, extensive regulatory compliance, and established logistics and distribution networks. Warrior Met Coal’s major competitors include Alpha Metallurgical (AMR), Ramaco Resources (METC), Arch Resources (ARCH), Peabody Energy (BTU), BHL Group (ASX: BHP), etc.

Warrior Met Coal boasts several competitive advantages that position it favorably in the metallurgical coal market. The company focuses on producing pure premium quality metallurgical coal at low-costs and achieves superior EBIT margins compared to its major competitors. For the year ended December 31, 2023, Warrior Met had EBIT margins of 32.8% while other metallurgical coal producers saw EBIT margins hovering around 15-25%. TTM metrics tell a similar story.

Profitability Ratios (Tickernomics.com)

Warrior Met Coal’s operations are concentrated in Alabama, providing a significant transportation logistical advantage with approximately a two-week transport time to Europe, compared to around five weeks from Australia, a major metallurgical coal production region. This strategic positioning, combined with the company's strong financials and commitment to high-quality production, underscores Warrior Met Coal's potential for sustained growth and profitability.

Warrior Met Coal Investor Presentation

Warrior Met Coal Investor Presentation

Blue Creek Development

Blue Creek Mine will become a pivotal asset for Warrior Met Coal, unlocking substantial untapped reserves of high-grade metallurgical coal. With operations scheduled to commence in phases – starting with a continuous miner unit in 2024 and progressing to a full-scale longwall mining system by 2026 – Blue Creek Mine is set to significantly enhance Warrior Met Coal’s production capabilities.

The financial commitment to the Blue Creek Mine has been substantial and strategic. With the recent reassessment of anticipated expenses, the updated baseline project cost for the Blue Creek Mine now ranges between $995 million and $1.075 billion. Thus far, Warrior Met Coal has allocated around $434.5 million, including a significant investment of $68.5 million during the first quarter of 2024. For the rest of 2024, the company plans to invest an additional $256.5 to $306.5 million to advance the development. This leaves approximately $254 to $384 million to be spent in 2025 and early 2026 to ensure the mine begins production on schedule.

Once fully operational, Blue Creek Mine is expected to produce 4.8 million short tons of metallurgical coal annually. This significant increase represents a 60% boost to Warrior Met Coal’s current production capacity, which stands at 8 million short tons. With the industry benchmark, Australia Premium Coking Coal Futures (SGX: ACF), for 2026 and beyond trading around $220 per metric ton, the annual production from Blue Creek Mine is projected to generate over $940 million in revenue.

Warrior Met Coal Blue Creek Investor Presentation

Under the current market expectations, this project is projected to have an IRR of more than 40% and a NPV of over $2 billion. Overall, the successful development and operation of Blue Creek Mine are expected to have a transformative impact on Warrior Met Coal’s financial performance.

Financial Health and Returns

Warrior Met Coal has demonstrated remarkable operational efficiency in recent years, maintaining steady revenues and achieving gross profit margins consistently above 40%. This strong financial performance has been further bolstered by exceptional market conditions in 2022, driven by high metallurgical coal prices. As a result, the company has significantly strengthened its financial position. Warrior Met Coal's cash and equivalents surged more than twofold, rising from $404.3 million to an impressive $838.1 million. This increase in liquidity underscores the company's ability to capitalize on favorable market conditions and enhance its financial flexibility. Additionally, Warrior Met Coal reduced their total debt position by nearly halved, decreasing from $335.7 million to $173.2 million. Consequently, the company ended 2023 with a net debt position of -$574 million. This improved financial standing not only provides a buffer against potential market volatility but also positions Warrior Met Coal for future growth and investment opportunities.

The company’s ability to consistently generate substantial free cash flow, driven by low operating costs and strong profit margins, enables it to return significant value to shareholders and invest in growth initiatives. Since 2017, Warrior Met Coal has returned $1.4 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and stock dividends. In addition to shareholder returns, Warrior Met Coal strategically reinvests its free cash flow into growth opportunities, such as the development of new facilities. This investment not only ensures future production capacity and revenue growth but also strengthens the company’s competitive position in the metallurgical coal market. The Blue Creek Mine is a prime example of how Warrior Met Coal leverages its financial strength to pursue long-term, value-enhancing opportunities. With developments of the Blue Creek Mine expected to finish in 2026, capital expenditure will significantly decrease and more cash flows will become available for shareholder returns.

Warrior Met Coal Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation

Valuation

A detailed perpetuity DCF model incorporating predicted coal productions, price and operations further suggest that Warrior Met Coal is currently undervalued. Using the market yield on 10-Year U.S. Treasury Bonds, average cash flow yield for the past decade, and the default spread associated with a credit rating of B+, a WACC of 10.5% is determined for Warrior Met Coal. It should be noted that because of the company’s equity-debt structure, the WACC is almost entirely dependent on the cost of equity.

QOE Capital

Several key factors and assumptions are dominant in the DCF analysis. Most notably is the projected revenue growth which is derived from breaking down the coal productions for each mine. Production quantities for Mine No.4 and Mine No.7 are assumed to hold steady around 2023 levels with minimal decreases each year to account for volatility while quantities for the Blue Creek Mine will follow company guidance until 2027 where production will be assumed to be at nameplate capacity with a 5% discount based on historical production patterns from the company. For the terminal year, reserves for Mine No.7 can be confidently assumed to have depleted and thus production becomes 0 while 10% discounts for Mine No.4 and the Blue Creek Mine are taken assuming existence of future developments/replacements. Other line items will be adjusted to maintain the same percentage of revenue values.

Warrior Met Coal Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation

Under these assumptions (and other more trivial ones), an implied share price of $96.87 is determined. This represents a 40.65% upside from the current $68.87. The sensitivity matrix explores implied share prices given discount rates ranging from 9.47% to 11.47% and the perpetual growth rate of coal productions ranging from -1% to -5% to remain conservative.

QOE Capital

Assessment of Risks

Warrior Met Coal's focus as a pure-play metallurgical coal producer presents significant risks due to its high dependency on metallurgical coal prices, which are inherently volatile and influenced by cyclical industry dynamics. The price of metallurgical coal is dictated by the balance of global supply and demand, making it susceptible to fluctuations driven by various factors. Economic conditions, industrial activity, and steel production rates are major determinants of demand for metallurgical coal, given its critical role in steel manufacturing. Any slowdown in global economic growth or a downturn in the steel industry can lead to significant declines in coal prices, adversely affecting Warrior Met Coal's revenues and profitability.

Despite these risks, the long-term outlook for steel demand remains positive, driven by emerging markets and the global energy transition. Steel plays a fundamental role in modern infrastructure and daily life, being a key component in the construction of buildings, transportation systems, and various consumer products. Additionally, the energy transition, which includes the expansion of renewable energy sources like solar panels, wind turbines, dams, and the proliferation of electric vehicles, is highly steel-intensive.

Since 1970, the global demand for steel has more than tripled, driven by sustained economic growth, urbanization, increasing consumer goods production, and the expansion of infrastructure. According to a 2020 report by the International Energy Agency, global demand for steel is predicted to grow by more than a third through 2050. This anticipated increase in steel demand bodes well for the metallurgical coal industry, as metallurgical coal is an essential input for steel production. While the cyclical nature of the industry and price volatility pose significant risks, the strong and growing demand for steel globally provides a favorable long-term outlook.

Warrior Met Coal Investor Presentation

Conclusion

Warrior Met Coal has positioned itself as a prominent player in the metallurgical coal industry, leveraging its strategic focus on high-quality coal production and efficient operations. The development of the Blue Creek Mine stands out as a pivotal project, poised to significantly enhance the company's production capabilities and drive future cash flow increases starting in 2026. This project, with its promising financial returns and substantial untapped reserves, underscores the company's growth potential and strategic foresight.

The company's robust financial health is evident in its strong cash position, significant reduction in debt, and consistent gross profit margins exceeding 40%. These financial strengths have enabled Warrior Met Coal to return substantial value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, while also reinvesting in growth opportunities. The ability to generate substantial free cash flow and maintain financial flexibility further solidifies its position in the market.

Valuation analysis through a Discounted Cash Flow model indicates that Warrior Met Coal is currently undervalued, suggesting significant upside potential for its stock. With a WACC of 10.5% and conservative assumptions about future production and market conditions, the company's intrinsic value highlights the attractiveness of its stock as an investment.

Despite the inherent risks associated with the cyclical nature of the metallurgical coal market, the long-term demand for steel, driven by emerging markets and the global energy transition, provides a favorable outlook. Effective risk management strategies, including maintaining low operating costs, expanding market reach, and securing long-term contracts, are essential to navigating market volatility and ensuring sustained profitability.

In summary, Warrior Met Coal's strategic initiatives, financial strength, and favorable market conditions position it well for continued growth and resilience. The company's focused approach and proactive management of risks make it a compelling investment opportunity with significant potential for future success.