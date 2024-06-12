Ignatiev/E+ via Getty Images

While Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) doesn't capture the same number of headlines compared to more high-profile tech peers, the stock has quietly outperformed the broader market, up 36% over the past year.

The company, recognized as the leader in critical communications equipment, continues to consolidate its market position and expand globally. Its latest quarterly report exceeded expectations, adding to a positive long-term outlook.

We confirm that the fundamentals here are solid, although valuation has become a question mark, with indications shares of MSI are more expensive than ever. The setup doesn't necessarily mean a pending selloff is in order but should warrant a layer of caution for investors at the current level. With the stock at an all-time high, we see room for renewed volatility going forward.

Data by YCharts

MSI Financials Recap

MSI reported Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $2.81, coming in well ahead of the $2.52 consensus, and up 27% from the prior year quarter. Revenue of $2.4 billion also beat estimates, a solid 10% year-over-year increase.

Management noted during the earnings conference call that a trend by customers to invest in more "feature-rich" products incorporating the latest technology has been a tailwind for growth and profitability. The non-GAAP operating margin of 26.7% climbed 220 basis points from Q1 2023.

source: company IR

Motorola is also reporting a record quarter-ending backlog of $14.4 billion, up from $14.1 billion in the period last year. This dynamic offers good visibility for a growth runway into 2025 and beyond.

By segment, Products and Systems Integration led growth, up 14% y/y in Q1, covering land mobile radio and security video camera applications.

The revenue increase from Software & Services was a softer 4%. A pullback in the segment operating margin was blamed on the 2023 regulatory directive from the United Kingdom limiting how much the company can charge essential emergency services for secure communications services. Nevertheless, MSI expects to lap this impact over the next few quarters.

source: company IR

In terms of guidance, MSI expects 2024 firm-wide growth of approximately 7%, while an EPS target between $12.98 and $13.08 would represent a 9% increase at the midpoint from the $11.95 result in 2023. Notably, both forecasts were revised modestly higher from prior guidance earlier in the year.

The company ended the quarter with $1.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents, against $6.0 billion in long-term debt. Considering $3.1 billion in adjusted EBITDA over the trailing twelve months, a net leverage ratio of 1.5x is stable and well-supported by underlying cash flows in our opinion.

What's Next for MSI?

The attraction of Motorola Solutions is the company's exposure to public agencies including law enforcement, first responders, and transportation authorities as a supplier of specialized and critical equipment.

While many of the core products such as two-way radios, monitoring systems, and enterprise software also have commercial applications, the public safety aspect represents a unique market opportunity and competitive moat.

Even if other companies can offer alternative solutions, the process of security clearance, compliance red tape, and high switching costs mean that MSI will likely build on its existing relationships. Public agencies are increasingly investing in technology, and the offerings from Motorola are often the best in class.

source: company IR

Is MSI stock Overvalued?

All that being said, the issue is how far can those operating tailwinds take the stock. The softness from the software side of the business adds some uncertainty to how much upside margins can expand.

There is still a cyclical component to the demand for core communications products, which faces the risk that future results may fail to live up to high expectations.

Shares of MSI are trading at 46 times earnings over the past year, which is a historically high multiple for the company. Even at the management's 2024 EPS guidance, the forward P/E of 29x is currently above the 10-year median average.

As good as the company's long-term outlook is, the guidance for 7% revenue growth this year isn't particularly exceptional. There is also a sense that the earnings momentum that defined the last several years has at least normalized.

Data by YCharts

On an EBITDA multiple basis, MSI stands out as at a large premium against its communications equipment industry peers, as well as some mega-cap tech leaders.

A 20x EV to forward EBITDA multiple on its own is not a cause for concern, but the skepticism is how far the multiple can expand from here without growth re-accelerating into what are already high expectations.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

We rate MSI as a hold, leaning in towards an avoid category for investors just looking at the stock for the first time.

Ultimately, shares can still climb higher, but we see the upside as limited in the near term and expect some consolidation of recent gains into what is now a more pricey valuation. Patient investors may be able to pick up shares down the line at a more attractive entry point.