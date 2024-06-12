PashaIgnatov/iStock via Getty Images

In my last update in November, I was structurally cautious about the RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR), as I believed the fund may have been designed using correlations that bias the fund to hold too many fixed-income securities. However, given how oversold bonds were in November, I recommended investors hold on to the RPAR ETF and use upcoming rallies to reassess the fund.

My patience has been well rewarded, as the RPAR ETF has delivered almost 7% returns since November, recouping a fair bit of 2022's losses.

Figure 1 - RPAR has returned 7% since November (Seeking Alpha)

However, with RPAR's performance stalling in the past few months and an important FOMC decision coming up on June 12th, I believe we should now address my longer-term concerns regarding RPAR's design.

Overall, my view is that we are in a secularly higher interest rate environment and RPAR's ~70% allocation to bonds will cause it to underperform. For investors seeking broadly diversified exposures, I suggest they consider a do-it-yourself solution using low-cost ETFs.

Brief Fund Overview

For those new to RPAR, the RPAR Risk Parity ETF is managed by Evoke Advisors, a boutique asset manager based in Los Angeles. The main attraction of the RPAR ETF is it gives retail investors access to institutional strategies like 'risk-parity' in a liquid ETF structure (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - RPAR overview (rparetf.com)

What Is Risk-Parity?

Risk-Parity is a quantitative investment style pioneered by Ray Dalio of Bridgewater fame. Risk-parity investors allocate across different asset classes based on their 'riskiness', typically defined by the volatility of the assets. The aim of risk-parity is to achieve better diversification than traditional 60/40 portfolios (Figure 3)

Figure 3 - Illustrative risk-parity performance (RPAR investor presentations)

One Name, Many Variations

The one thing readers should note about the RPAR ETF and risk-parity investing is that the universe of portfolio allocations within the 'risk-parity' umbrella is very broad. Depending on how the manager designs the parameters of the funds, individual portfolios can have various asset class 'tilts'.

For example, as I noted in my prior article, the RPAR ETF has been designed using asset class returns since 2000 (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - RPAR designed using asset class returns since 2000 (RPAR investor presentation)

While 20+ years of historical returns may seem like a lot, in reality, the chosen period can introduce hidden biases. For example, RPAR's chosen period of post-2000 returns coincides with a great bond bull market that began in the early 1980s, after Paul Volcker finally broke the back of inflation from the 1970s (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - RPAR's model returns coincide with secular bond bull market (stockcharts.com)

10-year treasury yields peaked in 1981 at over 15% and reached a low of less than 1% in 2020, immediately after the COVID-19 pandemic. So any portfolio allocation with a large allocation to bonds will perform well in historical simulations.

Hence, the RPAR ETF, by data-mining the past 20+ years of historical returns, is designed with a 25% allocation to Global Equities, 15% allocation to Commodity Producers, 10% allocation to Gold, 35% allocation to Treasuries and 35% allocation to Treasury Inflation Protected Securities ("TIPS") (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - RPAR asset allocations (RPAR investor presentation)

What About Secularly Higher Interest Rates?

Unfortunately, as we are witnessing in real-time, a case can be made that the multi-decade bull market in bonds is over, and we are now deep in a secular bear market for bonds.

First, inflation, one of the key drivers of interest rates, has been elevated for the past few years. Core CPI inflation, currently at 4.4% YoY, has been above the Fed's 2% target and is reminiscent of the 1970s (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - Inflation has been elevated (St. Louis Fed)

There are many supply and demand drivers for inflation, including the deepening rift between China and the U.S. that I mentioned in my prior article. However, I believe one of the biggest drivers has been the fiscal largess of governments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the inability of the same government officials to rein in spending once the crisis had passed.

According to the Congressional Budget Office ("CBO"), the U.S. government is currently running large ~6% budget deficits that have historically been unheard of, save for crisis periods like the 2008 Great Financial Crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - U.S. government deficit spending like it is in a crisis (CBO)

Large government spending programs raise the demand for goods and services beyond their equilibrium levels, leading to inflation. It is no surprise that demand and prices for Smart TVs and electronics soared during the COVID-19 pandemic because the U.S. government sent everyone 'free money' in the form of stimulus cheques. According to some studies, approximately 10% of the $4 trillion in stimulus paid out during the COVID-19 pandemic was lost or stolen!

In addition to inflation, interest rates are also affected by the supply and demand for treasury bonds. The record deficit spending mentioned above will need to be financed by trillions in newly issued treasury bonds. According to the CBO, the U.S. government's debts are expected to soar to $54 trillion by 2034 from $33 trillion in 2023 (Figure 9). This is roughly a net addition of $2 trillion in net debt per year over the next decade.

Figure 9 - U.S. debts expected to soar to $54 trillion by 2034 (CBO)

Who is going to buy all this debt?

According to US Treasury data, the total amount of U.S. treasuries held by foreign governments only amounts to $8.1 trillion (Figure 10). How can the global fixed-income market absorb ~$2 trillion in net debt per year by the U.S. government (not to mention trillions more from other governments) without substantially higher interest rates to spur demand?

Figure 10 - Foreign holders of U.S. treasuries (U.S. Treasury Department)

Secularly Underweight Bonds

In my opinion, investors should be secularly underweight bonds until the dual-headed monster of fiscal largess/secular inflation is tamed. While interest rates may decline cyclically due to recessions, it is hard to imagine a scenario where interest rates will return to the secular declining path from 1981 to 2020.

Coming back to the RPAR ETF, I believe its ~70% weight in treasuries is not the right allocation for the secularly higher interest rate world I envision.

RPAR vs. Peer Risk Parity Funds

To illustrate why, I believe is informative to compare RPAR's performance to its peers. One easy comparison is Ray Dalio's All-Weather Portfolio (Figure 11). It includes a 30% allocation to global equities, 40% to long-term treasuries, 15% to short-term treasuries, 7.5% to commodities, and 7.5% to gold.

Figure 11 - All-Weather Portfolio (lazyportfolioetfs.com)

Another peer that investors can measure the RPAR ETF against is the AQR Multi-Asset Fund (AQRIX). AQR is a global leader in quantitative investments and the AQRIX fund is designed around diversifying exposures to equity, interest rate, and inflation risks (Figure 12). Unlike RPAR and the All-Weather Portfolio, AQRIX's asset allocations are not fixed.

Figure 12 - AQRIX sector allocations (funds.aqr.com)

Using Portfolio Visualizer, we can see that since its inception, the RPAR ETF has significantly underperformed its peers (Figure 13). It has the lowest compounded returns and the highest portfolio drawdown.

Figure 13 - RPAR vs. peers (Author created using Portfolio Visualizer)

Part of RPAR's issue is its fees. RPAR charges a 0.50% net expense ratio. For annual returns measured in the low-single-digit range, 0.50% in fees is simply too high.

The other issue is RPAR's fixed income allocation. As long as interest rates stay elevated, bonds will come under pressure and the RPAR ETF, with its ~70% allocation to bonds, will underperform peers with lower fixed income weights.

Conclusion

After an expected rebound in performance, I believe now is the time for RPAR investors to exit. If my secularly higher interest rates thesis is correct, RPAR's heavy allocations to bonds will cause it to underperform other diversified portfolio peers over the coming quarters and years. I rate RPAR a sell.