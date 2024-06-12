Hold TG Therapeutics For Intriguing Outcomes

Summary

  • TG Therapeutics is a small biotech company that sell ublituximab (a new anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody) for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS).
  • Anti-CD20 class is the largest ($9bn) and only growing drug class in MS. Ublituximab is a third-in-class drug that has some competitive edge and may reach over $1bn peak sales.
  • TG Therapeutics trade at the low level of the fundamental value range (ublituximab NPV is $2-5bn). The near-term stock price primarily depends on sales performance.
  • Ublituximab (TG Therapeutics) is likely to become an acquisition target.
  • M&A value may be well above x2 to the current price that depends on several factors, which will play out in the next 9-12 months.

