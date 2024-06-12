Ethan Allen: A Safe Source Of Dividend Income Trading At An Attractive Valuation

RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) is an easily analyzable business, but this has not stopped the market from underestimating its economic profitability over the last five years. Its market valuation assumes a decline in economic profitability, even as economic profitability has sharply accelerated. Not only is the market overly pessimistic about the firm, Ethan Allen is a very safe source of dividend income, with the firm generating far more in free cash flows than it pays out in dividends.

The Business Model

Ethan Allen is a global, vertically integrated interior designer, manufacturer and retailer that specializes in home furnishings and operates across the value chain from product design to home delivery. The company's products are designed with the level of care and craftsmanship of an artisanal designer, and its service is personalized, adding to the user experience being very high end and stylish.

Products are sold in the United States and abroad through its brick-and-mortar design centers, and through its online store. The design centers are a mix of independent licensees and company-operated locations. According to its 2023 annual report, as of June 30, 2023, Ethan Allen operated 139 retail design centers in North America, with 135 in the United States and four in Canada. The independent licensees are spread out across the United States, Asia, the Middle East and Europe. The company also operates ten manufacturing facilities in the United States, Mexico and Honduras. Three-quarters of its products are manufactured in North America, and the firm works with others to produce products in Europe, Asia, and other countries to produce products that support our business.

Growth With Profitability

Between 2020 and the trailing twelve months (TTM), Ethan Allen has grown revenue from $589.84 million to $664.96 million, compounding at a rate of 2.43% a year, piquing the interest of prop trading firms. To figure out how profitable the firm has been, given the fact that GAAP net income includes both operating and non-operating items, and that periodic reports contain many material items off the face of the financial statements, I stripped away their impact, using a methodology pioneered by New Constructs, and estimated net operating profit after tax (NOPAT). So, for example, for the TTM period, I stripped away the impact of $7.55 million in reported net non-operating items, and $9.05 million in implied interest for its operating, variable and not-yet commenced leases. In the 2020-TTM period, Ethan Allen's NOPAT rose from $11.99 million to $67.97 million, compounding at a rate of 41.48% a year.

Values in millions 2020 2021 2022 2023 TTM GAAP Net Income $8.90 $60.00 $103.28 $105.81 $70.71 Total Net Non-Operating Expense Hidden in Operating Earnings $1.50 $0.04 $0.04 $0.04 $0.04 Reported Net Non-Operating Items $(2.56) $3.28 $(4.33) $(7.55) $(7.55) Change in Total Reserves $1.04 $0.24 $(0.69) $(0.17) $(0.17) Implied Interest for Standardized of Operating & Variable Leases $7.36 $7.02 $6.42 $7.72 $9.05 Non-Operating Tax Adjustment $(4.25) $(1.01) $(2.81) $(3.92) $(4.11) Net After-Tax Non-Operating Expense/(Income) $- $- $- $- $- NOPAT $11.99 $69.57 $101.91 $101.93 $67.97 Click to enlarge

Source: Company filings and author calculations

Ethan Allen's rising NOPAT has been fueled by rising NOPAT margins, which have risen from just 2.03% in 2020 to 10.22% in the TTM. Not only have NOPAT margins risen, but its average invested capital turns (revenue/average invested capital), a measure of balance sheet efficiency, have risen from 0.93 in 2020 to 1.01 in the TTM.

Source: Company filings and author calculations

Ethan Allen's Rising ROIC Reflects Its Strengthening Competitive Advantage

Long-term market valuations are driven by returns on invested capital (ROIC). Given the importance of ROIC, getting ROIC right, which means having superior data, provides investors with an edge, as a paper by Ernst & Young showed. Using the methodology pioneered by New Constructs (calculations are my own), I calculated that ROIC rose from 1.89% in 2020 to 10.30% in the TTM, highlighting, along with the evolution of its invested capital turns, its rising capital efficiency.

Source: Company filings and author calculations

As we said in the previous section, Ethan Allen's NOPAT margins have been rising, which is important because, in order to compete in its market against rivals such as Hooker Furnishings (HOFT), Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET), RH (RH), Haverty Furniture (HVT), and La-Z-Boy (LZB), Ethan Allen has to have pricing power.

Ethan Allen is a Safe Source of Dividend Income

Since 2020, Ethan Allen has grown free cash flow (FCF) from $11.99 million to $24.07 million in the TTM, for a cumulative FCF of $326.49 million, compared to a market capitalization of $698.06 million. In other words, the company has generated 46.77% of its market capitalization in the form of FCF. In addition to that, its FCF yield (FCF/enterprise value) has remained attractive, rising from 2.84% in 2020 to 3.02% in the TTM. In that time, the company has paid out $208.86 million in dividends, which gives the company ample room to raise dividends in the future. This makes the company very attractive for investors looking for a safe course of dividend income.

Source: Company filings and Author Calculations

Ethan Allen's Attractive Valuation

Stock Prices reflect expectations about future cash flow growth. A firm's economic book value (EBV) is analogous to its intrinsic value and reflects the value of its cash flows according to current operations, rather than any expectations of what may be done in the future. It is for this reason that EBV has been referred to as the "pre-strategy value" of a business because it is the value of a business before managers can strategize to improve cash flows. Ethan Allen's EBV is calculated as follows:

Economic Category (Value in millions, except per share amounts) 2020 2021 2022 2023 TTM NOPAT $11.99 $69.57 $101.91 $101.93 $67.97 WACC 5.28% 5.02% 7.87% 7.48% 8.22% Excess Cash $42.78 $70.34 $80.23 $133.14 $112.97 Net Assets from Discontinued Operations $- $- $- $- $- Net Deferred Tax Liability $0.94 $3.95 $3.60 $2.42 $- Net Deferred Compensation Assets $- $- $- $- $- Fair Value of Unconsolidated Subsidiary Assets (non-op) $- $- $- $- $- Fair Value of Total Debt $168.14 $161.45 $146.71 $173.43 $203.40 Fair Value of Preferred Capital $- $- $- $- $- Fair Value of Minority Interests $- $0.02 $0.03 $0.02 $0.03 Value of Outstanding ESO After-Tax $0.17 $1.50 $0.31 $0.77 $0.93 Pensions Net Funded Status $- $- $- $- $- Economic Book Value (EBV) $102.49 $1,297.18 $1,231.70 $1,324.05 $735.48 Split Adjusted Shares Outstanding (thousands) 25,053.00 25,237.00 25,323.00 25,356.00 25,650.00 EBV per Share $4.09 $51.40 $48.64 $52.22 $28.67 Stock Price (closing) $11.83 $27.60 $20.21 $28.28 27.8 Price to Economic Book Value per Share (PEBV) 2.89 0.54 0.42 0.54 0.97 Click to enlarge

Source: Company filings and Author Calculations

Ethan Allen's EBV per share has been meaningfully higher than its stock price since 2021, reflecting that the market expects Ethan Allen's economic profitability to decline. This has, of course, not happened, and the gap between market expectations and EBV has narrowed to nearly 1, which, if reached, would imply that the market expects Ethan Allen's economic profitability to not change. We have seen that, rather than decline or stasis, the company has grown NOPAT by 41.48% per year since 2020. The market's pessimism has been unfounded and is changing to reflect this.

Source: Company filings and Author Calculations

Conclusion

Ethan Allen is a simple business with a history of the market underestimating its economic profitability. Over the last five years, although revenue growth has been tepid, the firm has been able to dramatically increase its NOPAT, thanks to rising NOPAT margins and capital efficiency. Reflective of this, and pointing the direction of its stock market capitalization, its ROIC has risen sharply in that time. It has been able to generate FCF at high levels, high enough to make the firm a safe source of dividend income. Its FCF are available at attractive levels. The firm itself is attractively valued, with the stock price implying some decline in economic profitability, despite its recent history of growing economic profitability.