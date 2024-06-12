I Like That One

NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC), a developer of products based on spintronics, has seen its stock go flat in the past several weeks after an extended period of volatility saw the stock make big moves up and down. The stock price is currently in the seventies, which is a level it has visited numerous times before. It appears NVEC is consolidating after the recent volatility in the stock, reason why taking a closer look at NVEC may be worthwhile to get a gauge on how NVEC is doing. Why will be covered next.

NVEC has paused after lots of activity

A past article from February 2023 rated NVEC a hold, unlike an earlier one from July 2022 that rated NVEC a buy. The July 2022 article came up with the buy rating after taking note of, for instance, chart patterns, which suggested the stock had bottomed or was close to it. It also helped that NVEC was paying a very generous dividend yield to sweeten the offer.

The July 2022 article turned out to be on point with the stock proceeding to rally in the following months, but the February 2023 article nonetheless argued against buying NVEC because of the likelihood of a reversal in the stock, even though there was room for the stock to appreciate some more.

The stock had appreciated a lot by then, and higher valuations, along with a less generous yield in comparison to interest rates elsewhere, meant the bull case for NVEC no longer made as much sense as before. As it turned out, while the February 2023 article may have been early to call for a reversal, NVEC did go on a reversal, although it took some time to arrive.

Source: Thinkorswim app

The stock seems to be consolidating

The stock closed at $76.74 on June 7, 2024, which is not far from $74.09, which is where the stock closed at when the February 2023 article was written. The stock peaked at $100.19 in June 2023, concluding the rally that started with a low of $43.35 in June 2022. The stock reversed course afterwards until NVEC hit a low of $64.14 in October 2023. If we exclude intraday lows, then the stock bottomed at $65.02.

This seems to have been no coincidence. The stock rallied from the June 2022 low of $43.35 to the June 2023 high of $100.19 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of $43.35 to $100.19 is $65.06, which is within pennies of $65.02. The stock turned higher after the October 2023 low of $65.02, or $64.14 on an intraday basis, to top out at $90.24 in March 2024. This move may also have been another retracement since the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of $100.19 to $64.14 is $91.68, not far from the March 2024 high of $90.24.

The stock appears to have been in consolidation mode for the last 12 months following the June 2023 high of $100.19. Selloffs have been followed by rallies and vice versa. Note how the countermoves are getting smaller. The selloff from the June 2023 high of $100.19 to the October 2023 low of $64.14 was followed by a smaller rally from the October 2023 low of $64.14 to the March 2024 high of $90.24, which was in turn followed by a smaller selloff from the March 2024 high of $90.24 to the May 2024 low of $71.61.

The volatility with big moves up and down has gone down, culminating in the price action of the past six weeks or so since early May in which NVEC has gone basically flat. While traders may appreciate a stock making big moves up and down, shareholders are not likely to be pleased with such a course of action since they are unlikely to have been properly compensated for their time and risk taken.

Why NVEC’s dividend policy may be a double-edged sword

The stock has been moving around like a yo-yo for some time, but it is not as if shareholders have been left empty-handed. NVEC still pays a quarterly dividend of $1.00 a share, something it has done for the last 37 quarters, starting in Q4 FY2015 and ending with Q4 FY2024. The stock closed at $76.74 on June 7, which means NVEC yields 5.2% with an annual dividend of $4.00.

This puts NVEC among the higher-yielding stocks in the semiconductor space, or the tech sector for that matter. However, while the dividend is certainly welcome, an argument can be made that NVEC is spending too much on dividends, which results in not having enough elsewhere. For starters, NVEC has paid $4.00 a share in dividends, but it only earned $3.54 in TTM EPS in terms of GAAP.

This puts NVEC’s payout ratio at over 100% or around 113%. Keep in mind that while NVEC has paid a $1.00 dividend every quarter since Q4 FY2015, actual earnings have been below the dividend payment in each quarter, except for Q4 FY2023 when it earned a record $1.70 and Q2 FY2023 when it earned $1.26. In 35 out of 37 quarters, EPS was less than $1.00 or below the quarterly dividend.

Is NVEC spending too much on dividends?

The impact of arguably spending too much on dividends can be found by looking at the balance sheet. For instance, as of the most recent report or Q4 FY2024, which ended on March 31, retained earnings showed a balance of $46.7M, down from $48.9M a year ago and down from $86.7M at the end of FY2015 when NVEC initiated its current dividend policy.

NVEC posted GAAP net income of $17,124,699 or $3.54 a share in the recently concluded FY2024, which includes $3,812,981 or $0.79 a share in the latest quarter. This means the number of outstanding shares is about 4,826,558 as of Q4 FY2024. On an annual basis, NVEC would need around $19.3M to finance the dividend policy.

The number of shares has not changed all that much over the years, so dividends consumed around $178M in the past 9+ years. While capital returns to shareholders are appreciated, an argument can be made that the cash could have seen better use. If NVEC had kept all the cash, a cash pile of $178M could have earned $8.9M in interest income, for example, assuming an interest rate of 5%. This would have increased FY2024’s net income of $17.1M by more than half.

The benefit would accrue each year. Furthermore, retaining cash would have pushed up book value at NVEC. Instead, book value has gradually declined for the last nine years. As of Q4 FY2024, NVEC has a book value of $65,568K with total assets of $66,780K and total liabilities of $1,211K, down from around $108M in FY2015 before the current dividend policy.

This translates to a book value of about $13.58 a share with the number of outstanding shares at 4,828K. The stock at $76.74 gives NVEC a market cap of $370.65M, which means NVEC trades at a price-to-book of 5.65x, much higher than the median of 3.1x. In terms of P/E, NVEC looks better with a P/E ratio of 21.68x and GAAP EPS of $3.54. Still, falling book value is no good.

NVEC has yet to solve the growth riddle

Retained cash could have also been used to finance, for instance, acquisitions to spur growth, something NVEC is arguably in need of. As mentioned earlier, NVEC has earned less than it pays out in dividends for a long time and the main reason this has not changed is because the top line has not grown to the degree needed to help grow the bottom line.

Revenue growth has been rather flattish with quarterly revenue stuck in the $6-8M range for the last nine years with the exception of one-off spikes like Q4 FY2023 with $12.8M and Q2 FY2023 with $10.7M when it posted record EPS as mentioned earlier, as well as Q1 FY2024 when revenue came in at $8.8M.

These quarters were very much the exception and NVEC stands out for how little revenue has changed over the years, which is quite unlike how many semiconductor stocks have grown in the past decade. In addition, the standout quarters seemed to have benefited from temporary windfall sales, which is why revenue fell back soon enough.

The tables below show how NVEC could use some help when it comes to growing the top line. Note that Q4 FY2023 saw record highs in the top and the bottom line, but it is worth mentioning that NVEC benefited from tax credits as a result of the U.S. Chips and Science Act, which helped made record EPS of $1.70 possible.

(Unit: $1, except EPS) (GAAP) Q4 FY2024 Q3 FY2024 Q4 FY2023 QoQ YoY Revenue 7,083,229 6,756,260 12,797,683 4.84% (44.65%) Gross margin 75.5% 79.9% 80.2% (440bps) (470bps) Income from operations 4,060,291 4,470,987 8,904,173 (9.19%) (54.40%) Net income 3,812,981 4,184,422 8,232,644 (8.88%) (53.69%) EPS 0.79 0.87 1.70 (9.20%) (53.53%) Click to enlarge

Source: NVEC

NVEC finished with revenue of $29.8M in the most recent fiscal, which is close to what it managed nine years earlier with revenue of $30.6M in FY2015. NVEC has not made much progress in growing the top line, which affects the bottom line since the latter follows the former. The table below shows how the numbers dropped in FY2024 after a record FY2023, but keep in mind that FY2023 was boosted by two outstanding quarters in Q2 FY2023 and Q4 FY2023, both of which seems to have been one-off events that benefited from favorable tailwinds like reduced taxes due to U.S. government policy.

(Unit: $1, except EPS) (GAAP) FY2024 FY2023 YoY Revenue 29,804,179 38,253,592 (22.09%) Gross margin 77.3% 78.9% (160bps) Income from operations 18,518,865 25,644,182 (27.79%) Net income 17,124,699 22,694,458 (24.54%) EPS 3.54 4.70 (24.68%) Click to enlarge

NVEC is making efforts to improve the bottom line without necessarily having to improve the top line. This includes, for example, insourcing the packaging of chips, which has traditionally been outsourced to third-party OSAT providers. NVEC is also working on higher-margin products, which in theory could increase earnings without a corresponding increase in sales. Keep in mind NVEC has been working on new products a long time, but that has not stopped the top line from staying pretty much flat for many years.

Still, it is worth noting that EPS has improved in the last couple of years, even if NVEC had help in getting it done. FY2021 EPS was just $2.42, less than $3.54 in FY2024, which implies a CAGR of 13.52% in three years. Fair value is subjective, but according to Peter Lynch’s method, and assuming earnings continue to grow like they have, fair value for NVEC would be about $47.86.

Interestingly, a stock price in the forties is where NVEC has bottomed on numerous occasions in the past decade. The most recent one was $43.35 in June 2022 as mentioned earlier, but the stock also hit bottom in the forties in October 2020, March 2020, February 2016 and September 2015. The stock rallied from then on, the last example being June 2022, which may be what needs to happen again.

Investor takeaways

NVEC is in several ways an outlier. Most tech stocks, which includes semiconductor stocks, tend to emphasize growth above all else. In part this is due to the pace at which tech progresses, which means those who do not move forward run the risk of falling behind and perhaps even into irrelevance. This is part of the reason why most tech stocks do not pay much in the way of dividends relative to earnings since the capital is used to grow the business instead.

NVEC, on the other hand, has seen little top-line growth over many years, temporary spikes in revenue notwithstanding. The most recent fiscal or FY2024 saw revenue come in slightly below where is was nine years earlier in FY2015, for instance. For almost all of the past 10+ years, quarterly revenue was in the $6-8M range. It is fair to say that NVEC has an issue with growing the business, which is a real issue since tech is usually bought for growth. That could change at some point in the future, and NVEC is certainly trying, but that is the way it is. The bottom line has similarly struggled to move out of a range for years.

Quarterly dividend has exceeded EPS for years. In the past two years or so EPS has improved, but it seems NVEC had a helping hand in the form of government assistance. The Chips Act initiated by the U.S. government provides for tax credits to help U.S. companies like NVEC expand production, for example. Windfall orders from the defense sector also seem to have played a role in ensuring some blowout quarters. Real demand has not improved that much. The fact that recent standout quarters failed to have much of a followup is also consistent with this.

NVEC stands out for its very generous dividend, especially compared to the tech sector as a whole. Yet while capital returns are to be commended, an argument can be made that the capital could have been better spent elsewhere, certainly for a company like NVEC that has struggled with sustained growth for many years. The dividend is a selling point for NVEC, but it seems to come at great cost, and perhaps too great of a cost.

The charts point to a stock in consolidation mode. There have been rallies, followed by selloffs and vice versa. Such a price action is a dream for traders, especially those who are nimble and skilled in determining the highs and the lows, but not so for the average shareholder. With such a state, it is easy to get caught on the wrong side of the trade when the stock moves against you.

I maintain my prior assessment of NVEC with all the above in mind. NVEC is worth considering as a buy if the stock drops back into the forties like in mid-2022, but with the stock price in the seventies, I am neutral on NVEC. There is not enough to get excited about NVEC as things stand. NVEC has yet to show it has found a working formula to address its growth problems and that is after many years. This is NVEC’s most pressing issue that needs to be addressed.

The dividend is a plus, but it is not reason enough to get in on NVEC when similar yields can be found elsewhere without incurring any risks to the principal like you have to do with NVEC. The charts also suggest not to expect too much in the way of returns anytime soon. This argues against putting money to work, especially if there are better returns to be found elsewhere.