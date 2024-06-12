NVE Corporation: Not Enough To Get Excited About

Jun. 12, 2024 5:01 AM ETNVE Corporation (NVEC) Stock
MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.94K Followers

Summary

  • The charts show lots of action in the past 12 months with big moves in both directions, but not lately with NVEC staying flat.
  • NVEC is different in how it seems to prioritize capital returns through dividends instead of growth, which is uncommon in tech.
  • NVEC continues to struggle with sustained growth, which is arguably the biggest dealbreaker going against it.
  • The stock could be worth buying if it gets back to the forties, but in the seventies there are not enough incentives to get in on NVEC.

Spinning gyroscope, balancing on a red cable

I Like That One

NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC), a developer of products based on spintronics, has seen its stock go flat in the past several weeks after an extended period of volatility saw the stock make big moves up and

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.94K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVEC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVEC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVEC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News