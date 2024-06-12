Addus HomeCare: Adding More Care

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Addus HomeCare provides personal home care services to nearly 50,000 patients across 23 states, generating over a billion in revenues.
  • The company has been a solid value creator for investors, delivering on solid topline sales growth and margin gains, aided by M&A efforts.
  • Addus recently made a compelling acquisition, leading to potential earnings improvement, but higher debt and a premium earnings multiple withhold me from getting upbeat.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Portrait of nurse in front of suburban home

MoMo Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) is a name which I have not yet covered on this platform in the past. The home care service provider has been a solid value creator for investors, which cannot be said for

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
25.88K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ADUS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ADUS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ADUS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News