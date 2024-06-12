MoMo Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) is a name which I have not yet covered on this platform in the past. The home care service provider has been a solid value creator for investors, which cannot be said for all the players in this field. The company has seen solid topline sales growth and delivered on margin gains, with the personal home care provider embarking on a larger deal now as well.

This deal appears to take place at reasonable valuation multiples. The elevated expectations make me cautious, even as Addus has built up a solid track record here.

Personal Home Care Provider

Addus HomeCare provides home care services which focus on personal care, hospice and home health. The company serves nearly 50,000 patients, often elderly, chronically ill, or disabled patients which run the risk of hospitalization.

The company serves these patients from some 214 locations across 23 states, employing a total of 30,000 workers. On average, patients receive care for some 26 months, with the alternative - nursing homes - being three times as expensive.

The company generates over a billion in revenues from providing these services, some 75% from personal care, nearly a fifth from hospice services, and a smaller personal care segment. Actual services provided include personal hygiene, dressing, meal preparation, housekeeping, social work, counseling and various therapies, among others. The payer mix is largely comprised of Managed Care Organizations, Medicare, as well as state, local and other governments.

Since 2018, the company has doubled sales to over a billion, aided by continued dealmaking activities. To merely attribute growth to M&A is a bit shortsighted as well, as the company has become a better business as EBITDA margins improved disproportionately, with high single digit EBITDA margins improving to low double digits over this same period of time.

This rapid growth ignited quite some optimism among investors. A stock in the $30s early in 2018 rose towards the $100 mark early in 2020, and has essentially traded range-bound between $80 and $120 ever since. A stock which traded in the $90s in April rose to the $120 mark again by the moment of writing.

Picking Up The Thesis

Earlier this year, Addus posted an 11% increase in full-year sales to $1.06 billion. Operating profits rose by 32% to $91 million, as operating margins of 8.6% of sales were up nearly by one and a half points. Subsequently, earnings rose by a dollar to $3.83 per share. The company posted adjusted earnings of $4.58 per share, but that is after adjusting for a pre-tax $0.49 per share stock-based compensation expense. Adjusting for this expense, while accepting the other adjustments, earnings would have come in just over $4 per share.

The company operates with some 16.3 million shares, granting equity of the business a $1.63 billion valuation recently at $100, while net debt of $61 million was rather modest, equal to 0.5 times EBITDA of $121 million. Trading around the $100 mark, the company was commanding a near 25 times earnings multiple, albeit with an under-leveraged balance sheet.

There was a good reason for this premium valuation, as Addus posted solid growth. In May, the company reported a near 12% increase in first quarter sales to $281 million, with GAAP earnings up nineteen cents to $0.97 per share. Adjusted earnings were reported at $1.21 per share, realistically coming in around $1.10 per share. Moreover, net debt was reported at just $24 million. With shares having risen to the $120 mark, the market value, and enterprise value in this case, has risen towards $2.0 billion.

Some M&A

In May, Addus announced the divestment of some New York assets in a deal in which it will fetch $23 million proceeds, although little else is known.

The bigger news came in June as the company announced a much larger acquisition, with the company acquiring the personal care operations of Gentiva in a $350 million deal.

The Atlanta-based personal care service provides hospice, palliative and personal care services to some 16,000 patients across 7 states, although 80% of sales are generated in Texas. With a $280 million revenue contribution, the acquisition is valued at just over 1.2 times sales. This looks rather favorable compared to a 1.8 times sales multiple at which the own business trades.

Pro forma net debt is seen around $375 million, as the company claims that it should operate with less than 3 times EBITDA. That seems fair as the annualized EBITDA performance comes in at $132 million from the standalone operations based on the first quarter numbers, with this deal adding to this number as well. In fact, upon closing, leverage ratios are seen between 2.0 and 2.5 times, at 2.3 times to be more precise.

While relative sales multiples look compelling, likely the business is less profitable. For starters, the acquired activities add 18,000 workers to the payroll, about 1.1 workers for every patient. Moreover, the deal presentation reveals 25% pro forma sales growth, yet the company only indicates some "meaningful" improvement in EBITDA.

Working with a $375 million net debt assumption and a 2.3 times leverage ratio envisioned, pro forma EBITDA is seen at $163 million. If this is correct and the core business generates $132 million in EBITDA (annualized), the incremental EBITDA contribution of $31 million suggests that margins are seen around 11%. This implies that these trail their own margins by just a small margin, making the deal look quite compelling, as shares rose a couple of a percentage points on the back of the deal announcement.

What Now?

The latest deal looks quite compelling, and frankly I see a real roadmap for earnings to improve towards $5 per share. Even in this case, we are seeing a modestly leveraged personal home care player trading at a mid-twenty times earnings multiple.

Frankly, shares have been trading around the $100 mark since the start of the pandemic, resulting in premium valuation multiples. This is justified by a solid growth performance of the business, and while this is set to be applauded, I see real risks as well to changes in the payer mix, regime and legislative changes, labor market shortages, among others.

While the company seems to be a solid operator, I fail to see the appeal of paying a big premium for a personal care operator, as many peers in the field have fallen victim to various headwinds. Amidst all this, I think that Addus has made a sound deal and has a great track record, yet I fail to see the appeal here.