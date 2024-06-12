DJD: Why This Fund Will Lag Peer Dividend Paying ETFs

Kwanchanok Taen-on

Investment Thesis

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) is a sell due to multiple factors that make the fund suboptimal compared to peer dividend-focused ETFs. While DJD has a dividend yield slightly higher than many comparable funds, it has a relatively high average payout ratio for its top holdings. Additionally, when considering dividend yield with average price return and expense ratio, DJD was the worst performing fund compared over the past five years. Finally, DJD is the least diversified of compared ETFs, with a weak outlook for its top two holdings.

Fund Overview and Compared ETFs

DJD is a passive ETF that seeks to track the Dow Jones Industrial Average Yield Weighted Index. The fund therefore conducts a price-weighted index of 30 U.S. companies for dividend payers within the Dow Jones Industrial Average. With its inception in 2015, the fund has 29 holdings and $292M in AUM. DJD consists of predominantly large cap companies, but has a portion of mid-cap blend (9.61%) as well. By market sector, DJD is heaviest on industrials (15.41%) and health care (14.97%).

For comparison purposes, other funds examined are Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), and Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV). These funds were selected for having dividend yields between 2.75% and 3.75%. SCHD tracks the returns of the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index. VYM is a passive ETF that tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. Therefore, the fund seeks to capture companies that are projected to have above-average dividend yields. FDVV has the greatest weight on information technology at 24.84%. Subsequently, FDVV has a strong growth aspect that I will discuss in further detail later.

Performance, Expense Ratio, and Dividend Yield

DJD has a 5-year average return of 10.24%. By comparison, SCHD has a 5-year annualized return of 11.14%, VYM has a 5-year average annual return of 11.23%, and FDVV has a 5-year average return of 12.65%. All funds saw a 5-year annual return lower than "the market" overall as measured by the S&P 500 due to their dividend focus versus emphasis on growth.

5-Year Total Price Return: DJD and Compared Dividend ETFs (Seeking Alpha)

DJD has a very low expense ratio at just 0.07%. However, the fund is beaten by Schwab and Vanguard's funds at 0.06%. One positive quality for DJD is its dividend yield at 3.46%. However, SCHD is a close #2 at 3.44% and Fidelity's fund is #3 at 3.11%. All funds' dividends have been growing and DJD has a 5-year dividend CAGR of 10.73%.

Expense Ratio, AUM, and Dividend Yield Comparison

DJD SCHD VYM FDVV Expense Ratio 0.07% 0.06% 0.06% 0.15% AUM $292.47M $54.64B $67.18B $2.82B Dividend Yield TTM 3.46% 3.44% 2.87% 3.11% Dividend Growth 5 YR CAGR 10.73% 11.80% 5.22% 3.66% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha, 11 Jun 24

DJD Holdings and Negative Outlook Factors

Because DJD pulls from holdings exclusively within the Dow Jones Industrial Average, its holding mix is considerably different from peer dividend-focused funds. It is also the least diversified, with just 29 holdings. Therefore, the fund is highly concentrated on its top 10 holdings with 61.23% weight.

Top 10 Holdings for DJD and Compared Divided-Focused ETFs

DJD - 29 holdings SCHD - 103 holdings VYM - 557 holdings FDVV - 120 holdings MMM - 10.10% TXN - 4.80% AVGO - 3.46% MSFT - 5.63% VZ - 9.77% AMGN - 4.35% JPM - 3.42% NVDA - 5.56% DOW - 7.13% LMT - 4.28% XOM - 2.92% AAPL - 5.20% CVX - 6.45% KO - 4.17% PG - 2.37% PG - 2.14% AMGN - 5.26% PFE - 4.11% JNJ - 2.15% XOM - 2.14% KO - 4.97% CVX - 4.08% HD - 2.06% NEE - 1.85% GS - 4.76% VZ - 3.99% MRK - 2.03% PEP - 1.80% IBM - 4.48% PEP - 3.94% ABBV - 1.77% PM - 1.74% CSCO - 4.40% ABBV - 3.79% CVX - 1.66% AVGO - 1.74% JNJ - 3.91% CSCO - 3.78% BAC - 1.58% CVX - 1.71% Click to enlarge

Source: Multiple, compiled by author on 11 Jun 24

Looking forward, it is likely that DJD will lag competitor funds for multiple reasons. The first is that when looking at its top holdings, we see a relatively high payout ratio for dividends, indicating lower dividend sustainability. Second, while each ETF leans more income-focused versus growth-focused, DJD's top holdings have a poor growth outlook, likely limiting both its capital appreciation and dividend growth potential. Finally, despite having the highest dividend yield, when factoring in share price return, DJD has an inferior total return. Each of these factors are discussed in further detail below.

Dividend Sustainability and Payout Ratios

Whenever I look at dividend-producing stocks and ETFs, a key factor to consider is dividend payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio is the amount that a company pays to shareholders in dividends compared to its total net income. While a high payout ratio may on the surface seem like a good quality since a company's net income is being returned to shareholders, this typically results in a low-growth company that may not be able to sustain its dividends. Therefore, I look for a maximum of a 60% payout ratio. In taking the weighted average of DJD's top 10 holdings, we see a relatively high average payout ratio of 62.62%.

DJD - 29 holdings Fund Weight Top 10 Weight Payout Ratio MMM 10.10% 16.5% 62.22% VZ 9.77% 16.0% 56.81% DOW 7.13% 11.6% 126.13% CVX 6.45% 10.5% 49.24% AMGN 5.26% 8.6% 46.38% KO 4.97% 8.1% 68.32% GS 4.76% 7.8% 41.98% IBM 4.48% 7.3% 66.87% CSCO 4.40% 7.2% 39.25% JNJ 3.91% 6.4% 45.51% 61.23% 100% DJD Weighted Average: 62.62% Click to enlarge

Source: Multiple, compiled by author on 11 Jun 24

By comparison, SCHD saw an average weighted payout ratio of 62.15% for its top 10 holdings, while VYM has an average weighted payout ratio of 51.29%. The clear winner in low payout ratios was FDVV, with an average weighted top 10 holding payout ratio of 33.11%. To me, this is a positive indicator of FDVV's increased capacity for capital appreciation and dividend growth compared to peer funds.

FDVV - 120 holdings Fund Weight Top 10 Weight Payout Ratio MSFT 5.63% 19.1% 25.37% NVDA 5.56% 18.8% 0.89% AAPL 5.20% 17.6% 14.93% PG 2.14% 7.3% 57.36% XOM 2.14% 7.3% 42.51% NEE 1.85% 6.3% 59.00% PEP 1.80% 6.1% 65.46% PM 1.74% 5.9% 84.34% AVGO 1.74% 5.9% 45.91% CVX 1.71% 5.8% 49.24% 0.295 100% FDVV Weighted Average: 33.11% Click to enlarge

Source: Multiple, compiled by author on 11 Jun 24

Although DJD's 5-year dividend yield CAGR is over 10%, this is not a guarantee of its sustainability. When considering the noticeably higher average payout ratio, I would much rather choose FDVV's slightly lower 3.11% dividend yield compared to DJD's higher 3.46% yield. While it is never a universal truth, a lower overall payout ratio typically drives greater capital appreciation as the company has more cash to reinvest into its own growth.

DJD vs. FDVV: Top Holding Outlook

In conjunction with dividend payout ratios, the other key consideration factor is the capacity for growth for each fund. While the funds examined are focused on dividends, an ETF can trick an investor with a high dividend yield only to spiral down in share price. Compared to DJD, FDVV has a significantly higher growth quality due to its top holdings. For example, FDVV's #1 holding, Microsoft (MSFT), has 19 years of dividend growth. Looking forward, it is likely that the big tech juggernaut will continue sustaining these dividends due to its multiple, highly profitable revenue streams. These income streams include its security business at $20B in annual revenue, Azure and Microsoft 365 at $1B in annual revenue, and LinkedIn surpassing $15B in annual revenue. Microsoft's success has resulted in a 10-year price return of almost 1,000% with no obvious signs of slowing looking forward.

Long Term Performance: DJD and FDVV Top Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

In contrast, 3M (MMM) and Verizon (VZ), DJD's top holdings, have a much more muted growth outlook. While MMM has 65 years of dividend growth, its dividend payout ratio is significantly higher at 62%. Additionally, multiple high-profile lawsuits have hurt the company. Last fall, 3M agreed to pay over $6B to settle a lawsuit from defective earplugs supplied to the military. In the early 2000s, 3M was revered as one of the most innovative companies. However, it has since implemented processes that detract from innovation. As a result, leading products such as Post-it notes and Scotch tape have remained relatively unchanged. Therefore, DJD's top holdings have a significantly lower growth outlook compared to FDVV.

Total Returns Including Dividends and Expense Ratio

A final consideration are the other key factors for a fund besides dividend yield. As discussed, there is much more beneath the surface of a fund that must also be considered, including price return and expense ratio. Assuming the current dividend yield and expense ratio have remained constant for the last five years, we can make a basic comparison between these key characteristics for each fund. The average result is a notably higher total return for FDVV compared to DJD.

DJD Price Return FDVV Price Return 2019 21.99% 2019 24.06% 2020 0.94% 2020 2.89% 2021 22.40% 2021 29.28% 2022 -0.75% 2022 -4.19% 2023 9.40% 2023 18.04% Average 10.80% Average 14.02% Div Yield 3.46% Div Yield 3.11% Exp. Ratio 0.07% Exp. Ratio 0.15% Avg. 5-Year Total Return 14.19% Avg. 5-Year Total Return 16.98% Click to enlarge

Source: Multiple, compiled by author on 10 Jun 24

Despite a slight drawback in dividend yield and higher expense ratio, FDVV has the greatest total returns. The Fidelity fund's higher expense ratio and slightly lower dividend yield is clearly negated by stronger performance. This is another reminder that dividend yield should never be the only factor to consider when picking a fund. While admittedly these averages are rearward-looking, the growth qualities and payout ratios already discussed provide insight into the prospects for each fund as well.

Current Valuation

In line with the long-term performance already discussed, FDVV has also seen the best price return at 19.7% over the past year. By comparison, DJD saw just over 11%. While most of DJD's top holdings saw positive performance over the past year, FDVV's inclusion of Microsoft and NVIDIA (NVDA) were strong performance factors.

One Year Performance: DJD and Peer Dividend Funds (Seeking Alpha)

Despite FDVV's solid long-term and recent performance, its valuation is not much higher than DJD. Looking at price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, FDVV has the lowest P/B ratio and a P/E ratio not significantly higher than DJD. This sends another signal to me that FDVV is poised to outperform DJD looking forward.

Valuation Metrics for DJD and Peer Competitors

DJD SCHD VYM FDVV P/E ratio 16.10 15.92 18.00 18.89 P/B ratio 3.58 3.07 2.60 2.53 Click to enlarge

Source: Compiled by Author from Multiple Sources, 11 Jun 24

Risks to Investors

One benefit of DJD compared to peer funds is its relatively low volatility. This is predominantly due to its inclusion of large, blue-chip companies that are well established. Quantifiably, DJD has a 5-year beta value of 0.84 and a standard deviation of 17.66. By comparison, FDVV has experienced greater volatility, with a 5-year beta of 1.01 and 5-year standard deviation of 19.74.

However, a key risk factor for any fund is that a top holding's dividends are cut. 3M has recently demonstrated a negative profit margin with negative year-over-year growth. While the company has seen a long history of dividend payments, a cut will not only reduce its income-paying quality but will almost certainly result in sharp share price decline. Due to its weight in DJD, this is a significant risk factor for the fund.

Concluding Summary

While DJD has a dividend yield higher than other compared ETFs, we see negative outlook factors as we dive deeper into the fund. These include a relatively high average dividend payout ratio for its top holdings, indicating that a dividend cut, or at least slower growth, is very possible. Additionally, DJD's most heavily weighted companies have low growth potential compared to peer ETFs such as FDVV. Therefore, while DJD has a slightly higher dividend yield, investors should look at each fund holistically, including capital appreciation and growth potential. I rate DJD as a sell due to the opportunity cost that would likely be experienced compared to other funds examined, particularly FDVV.