Monty Rakusen

Investment Thesis

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) is a small-cap semiconductor company that is well positioned to grow in a niche, surging industry with its differentiated tech that provides customers with superior yields and lower chemical consumption relative to competitors, strong position for growth particularly within the single-wafer wet cleaning equipment segment, and international expansion prospects. ACM Research is also looking to expand its portfolio to address new and emerging market segments.

Not only does ACM Research provide attractive upside through its growth opportunities, but the stock also seems to be undervalued by way of comparable analysis through their P/E ratio of 21.63x as compared to a mean P/E ratio of 22.99x among its competitors. ACM Research is also undervalued through an EV/EBITDA multiple of 14.44x compared to a mean EV/EBITDA multiple of 21.29x.

Company Background

ACM Research is a subsidiary company of ACM within the semiconductor industry that manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment that is utilized in order to improve product yield. Specifically, it offers equipment for a range of applications in integrated circuits and wafer level packaging, as well as coating, developer, wet stripping, scrubber, and plating systems.

ACM Research's revenue is primarily generated in Mainland China. This allows ACM Research to leverage the largest market for semiconductors. Among its revenue streams, as of Q1 2024, 72% comes from cleaning, 17% comes from ECP, Furnace & Other, and 11% comes from Advanced Packaging and Other.

As the semiconductor equipment market continues to grow alongside the semiconductor industry, the landscape of competition continues to aim for attaining market share. Among ACM Research, the main competitors in this industry include Axcelis Technologies (ACLS), Azenta (AZTA), Veeco Instruments (VECO), Cricut (CRCT), Energy Recovery (ERII), Desktop Metal (DM), Manitex International (MNTX), Intevac (IVAC), Amtech Systems, and Sono-Tek. The competition offers a wide array of companies as the product offerings are special machinery.

Main Thesis Points

The first main growth prospect for ACM Research is their differentiated technology and product offerings. The differentiation has been a large aspect of the company's success up to this point, as it has led to a continuous boosting of revenue numbers. More specifically, ACM Research's flagship SAPS Tahoe and TEBO single-wafer cleaning products have been primary drivers of revenue growth for the company and are unique to ACM Research. These are relevant to the company's cleaning product segment. ACM Research also has differentiated products in their Electrochemical Plating, Furnace and Other segments from a variety of patents. These products include multi-zone anodes, rubber-seal plating chucks, and vacuum pre-wetting of wafers.

Overall, there is differentiation across all of the business segments for ACM Research, which has been a catalyst for propelling revenue growth as the tech offers better yields and lower chemical consumption relative to competitors.

The second main growth prospect is their positioning as a company within the niche industry of semiconductor equipment/special machinery industry. The company is still growing and has a large runway for attractive upside in large, as the company is growing within its industry, but is also in an industry growing at large as well. ACM Research has already begun growing and has significant indicators that it will competently be able to continue doing so, indicated by their notable customers. Front end Customers include SMIC (Mainland China's largest foundry), SiEn, CXMT, YMTC, and HLMC (leading advanced foundry in China). Back end customers include jcap (Largest bumping house in China and leading WLCSP production base) and TFME (Leading OSAT provider - #4 globally and top 3 in China).

Finally, ACM Research has also begun shifting its focus to expanding its market penetration beyond Mainland China. As of the last Fiscal Year, about 97% of ACM Research's revenue came from the Mainland China region. While China is among the largest and fastest growing markets for semiconductors, ACM Research has tested the waters in expanding into other markets as well. Within the Asia-Pacific segment, ACM Research has enlarged its presence in South Korea in light of growing demands. Additionally, management has prioritized increasing sales outreach in the North America and Western Europe markets. Entering more regions within the market will expand the runway for growth, as ACM Research has already experienced significant growth almost strictly within Mainland China.

Valuation Analysis

In order to provide an implied target price, a Discounted Cash Flow Model was weighted in addition to an EV/EBITDA multiples valuation.

First, we will break down the Discounted Cash Flow model. We begin by calculating a WACC. To calculate the cost of equity, the risk-free rate was calculated by using the 10-year treasury yield, Aswath Damodaran's market risk premium was used, and the equity beta was 1.44. To calculate the after-tax cost of debt, the same risk-free rate was used, the default spread was used based on the credit rating provided by Fitch, and the current year's tax rate was used.

QOE Capital - Analyst Antonio Mello

Transitioning into the Revenue Build, we took a conservative measure by not accounting for expansion into other markets and assuming less aggressive growth than occurred in the past. Specifically, growth in Mainland China for the semiconductor equipment market size and market share growth rates taper off relatively fast in our assumptions.

QOE Capital - Analyst Antonio Mello

Then, in order to project net income and net income growth, we used the above revenue numbers and projected the operating expenses as a percentage of revenue based on past values of the different operating expenses and their percentage of past revenues. Additionally, interest income, interest expenses, and the tax rate were projected based off of historical values for these numbers within reason. Below are the assumptions:

QOE Capital - Analyst Antonio Mello

To address the change in Net Working Capital, current assets included accounts receivables and inventory, while current liabilities include accounts payables. In order to project out accounts receivables, we assumed they would grow in line with revenue and attached the revenue growth rate to accounts receivables. As for inventories and accounts payables, we assumed they would grow in line with Cost of Goods Sold growth and attached the COGS growth rate to inventories and accounts payables.

Finally, to calculate Capital Expenditures, growth was based on Capital expenditures as a fraction of revenue where projecting it assumed similar trends to the historical Capital Expenditure/Revenue ratio.

QOE Capital - Analyst Antonio Mello

In determining the implied share price, we assumed a perpetual growth rate of 2%, which is justified by the trajectory of the semiconductor equipment industry as well as the overarching semiconductor industry.

QOE Capital - Analyst Antonio Mello

There is considerable upside in most cases regarding change in the WACC and Terminal Growth rate as well. Only in a more extreme case where the terminal growth rate is 1% and the WACC is 7.31% is there downside which is minimal.

QOE Capital - Analyst Antonio Mello

Along with our DCF implied share price, we put together a comparables analysis table to calculate a mean forward EV/EBITDA multiple and calculate an implied share price based on an EV/EBITDA multiples valuation.

QOE Capital - Analyst Antonio Mello QOE Capital - Analyst Antonio Mello

Weighting these two implied share prices at 75% weighting on the DCF target price and 25% on the EV/EBITDA valuation gives us an implied share price of $32.44. With the current share price being $22.29 as of now, the implied upside is 45.52%.

Discussion of Risks

The looming risk that remains very significant relative to ACM Research's business and revenue streams is the dependence on trade with China. ACM Research is an American company that does large amounts of business in China within the semiconductor industry, which is in the limelight of tension between America and China.

First, there has been growing tension between the two countries, especially regarding this industry, which could provide for uncertainty in the stability of business in the near future. With Mainland China making up about 97% of ACM Research's revenue, the company is heavily exposed to the geopolitical risk between America and China.

Even though ACM Research is aiming to diversify and continue increasing efforts, it is unlikely that this will eliminate the risk as it plans for half of the revenue to come from Mainland China and target dates have not been indicated for the diversification of its market penetration among other regions.

Second, there have been U.S. sanctions that are contributing to the rise in tension between the countries, especially regarding the semiconductor industry. The sanctions are not only contributing to tension, but have a direct impact on ACM Research currently. Specifically, some of the advanced equipment that ACM Research has is subject to trade restrictions, which has pushed the company to seek other businesses in chip-making. While this could have implications as ACM Research is based in Silicon Valley, it owns a subsidiary called ACM Shanghai that does most of the manufacturing and development for machinery in China.

Another considerable risk is the fact that the business is very capital intensive and can lead to periods of weak cash flow, which could mitigate the growth potential for a company like ACM Research. Digging into ACM Research's return on capital employed, it indicates that ACM Research is still above the average within the semiconductor industry, with an ROCE of about 11%. However, over time, the ROCE has dropped from 17% to 11% in the last 5 years. This is not cause for concern as ACM Research's ROCE is still above the average of the semiconductor industry, but it is something to watch for as the company continues to reinvest. For example, they expect construction of new R&D and production facilities in Lingang region of Shanghai to finish and initial production activities to commence in 2024 as indicated by their investor presentation.

Conclusion

ACM Research looks like an attractive buy that is currently trading at a discount while maintaining high-growth pipelines. Our "Buy" rating is driven by the fact that ACM Research is well positioned to grow in a surging industry with its differentiated tech that provides customers with superior yields and lower chemical consumption relative to competitors, strong position for growth particularly within the single-wafer wet cleaning equipment segment, and expansion of portfolio of products and services as well as expansion into other regions.

We are comfortable with ACM Research because even if the growth of the company is minimal, ACM Research proposes a value buy as it trades at a discount and provides upside through a current mispricing. The notable risk of the company also appears to be overstated, as tensions have been present for long enough to see that ACM Research has distanced itself from impacts. This is mainly due to management having a majority ownership of equity in its subsidiary, ACM Shanghai. ACM Research is positioned to continue succeeding, and we rate ACMR a "Buy".