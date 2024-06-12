Apple Stock: The Market Is Getting Irrational

Jun. 12, 2024 6:26 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL) Stock, AAPL:CA Stock9 Comments
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Despite the strong upward reaction of the stock on WWDC event, I still conclude that the current stock price is unreasonably high.
  • The recent AI features and updates may indeed trigger a significant upgrade cycle. New partnerships and product updates in AI and machine learning offer growth potential.
  • Even assuming robust EBIT margin growth and premiums for revenue growth rates, Apple stock is overvalued by 12.5%, based on my DCF. The market may be irrational.
  • I maintain a medium-term "Sell" rating for Apple stock.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Single Red Apple

Jonathan Knowles/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

I initiated coverage of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock in December 2021 and gave the stock a 'Hold' rating, pointing to the strength of the brand but also a fairly generous valuation at the time. A

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
9.81K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AAPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL
--
AAPL:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News