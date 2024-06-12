AVLC: Overly Diverse, Factor-Based Fund Doesn't Meet Our High Bar

ChristianChan/iStock via Getty Images

We are initiating coverage on the Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC) with a Sell rating.

Managed by a team of ex-Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA) portfolio managers, AVLC aims to invest in a broad range of US Large-Cap companies with an orientation toward stocks with lower valuations and higher profitability metrics.

The fund tries to combine elements of passive indexing with active stock selection. While this approach can reduce costs, we think it can also result in underwhelming performance.

We believe that if you want to consistently outperform your benchmark, you should be willing to concentrate capital in your best ideas, as opposed to allocating capital across hundreds of stocks. In our view, a willingness to tolerate higher volatility and "lumpier" returns benefits managers who know what they own and why, and improves managers' chances of generating attractive long-term absolute and relative returns. We think that more diverse funds, like AVLC, tend to exhibit return profiles more similar to their benchmark indices over long periods.

Another issue in our view is that the portfolio management team responsible for AVLC also manages ~30 other investment vehicles. We prefer to invest with managers who are focused primarily on a single fund (or a few funds with high overlap) to ensure that the majority of their time is spent on managing our capital.

Additionally, we don’t know if any of the named PMs on AVLC have invested their own capital in the fund, as the fund was too new to be included on the American Century ETF Trust’s Statement of Additional Information (SAI). Given the multitude of other funds managed by the same team, we think it’s unlikely that they would have the majority of their own capital invested in AVLC anyway.

In general, we don’t allocate to funds unless the portfolio manager(s) have the majority of their liquid net worth invested alongside clients. We require our managers to have real skin in the game so that their interests are more closely aligned with ours.

AVLC: Organizational Review

AVLC is managed by Avantis Investors, a division of American Century Investments. American Century was founded over 60 years ago and has grown to manage approximately $245 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024.

Avantis Investors was established in 2019 as American Century's vehicle for systematic, evidence-based investing strategies. Avantis aims to blend the benefits of passive investing (i.e., broad diversification and low turnover) with those of active management in an effort to enhance returns. The foundation of the firm's investment philosophy is based in academic research, namely the work of Nobel laureates Eugene Fama and Kenneth French on factor investing.

AVLC is managed by a team of five portfolio managers: Eduardo Repetto, Mitchell Firestein, Daniel Ong, Theodore Randall, and Matthew Dubin. The team is led by Repetto, who serves as Avantis' Chief Investment Officer. Repetto has an impressive academic background, with a Ph.D. in aeronautics from the California Institute of Technology. He previously co-led DFA as co-CEO and co-CIO.

The other four portfolio managers are also from DFA, with backgrounds in systematic, factor-based investing.

The team is collectively responsible for managing around 31 investment vehicles. Named portfolio managers on AVLC are also responsible for managing separate strategies including Mid-Cap, Small-Cap, International, Emerging Markets, and a dedicated Global Real Estate strategy, just to name a few.

We think Avantis looks more like a “product shop” than an investment manager with a differentiated process and approach and a true edge. We also think the team’s portfolio management responsibilities outside of AVLC distract from their focus on the fund and detract from their ability to add value.

And as we mentioned earlier, we don’t know if any of the fund’s named PMs invest their own personal capital in AVLC. Based on their investments in other, longer tenured funds, however, we would expect them to have some capital invested in this fund. That said, given the number of funds they manager, we think it’s unlikely that AVLC would house the majority of the team’s net worth. This weakens the team's alignment of interests with investors in our view.

Portfolio Analysis

As of March 31, 2024, the fund held 964 positions, versus its benchmark (the Russell 1000 Index) which has roughly 1,000 holdings.

From a sector perspective, AVLC's largest allocations are to Technology (~25%), Financials (~15%) and Consumer Discretionary (~12%). Relative to its benchmark, the fund is overweight Energy (+3.35%) and Industrials (+2.30%), and underweight Technology (-3.14%) and Health Care (-3.08%), as outlined in the chart below.

AVLC Sector Allocation (as of March 31, 2024) (Avantis Investors)

The portfolio's weighted average market capitalization of $590 billion is lower than the benchmark's $736 billion, as the strategy’s valuation criteria results in a tilt towards relatively smaller companies within the US Large-Cap universe. However, the household Mega-Cap Tech names still dominate the fund's top holdings, with the fund's five largest positions being Microsoft (MSFT) (4.97%), Apple (AAPL) (4.20%), NVIDIA (NVDA) (3.55%), Amazon (AMZN) (2.87%), and Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) (2.70%), as outlined in the table below.

AVLC Top 10 Holdings (as of March 31, 2024) (Avantis Investors)

Valuation

According to the fund’s 1Q24 Fact Sheet, as of March 31, 2024, AVLC traded at a weighted average price-to-book ratio of 0.19x compared to 0.14x for its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Index. Meanwhile, the fund's weighted average profits-to-book is 0.59x versus 0.58x for the benchmark.

While the fund's investment process emphasizes factors like value and profitability, the portfolio doesn't look much different than the broader US Large-Cap equity market, according to the relevant metrics that manager thinks are important enough to report. We recognize that this is just a point-in-time snapshot of the portfolio, but we think a noticeable difference in valuation and profitability would be necessary to justify an investment in the fund.

Taking a closer look at some of the fund’s top holdings, including Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet, they don’t look all that attractively valued relative to history. Each of these three stocks currently trades at or is approaching +1 standard deviation more expensive relative to its three-year average NTM EV/EBITDA ratio.

Valuations for AVLC's Top Holdings Look Expensive (Koyfin)

Performance Discussion

Having just launched in September of last year, AVLC’s track record isn’t meaningful yet, and we shouldn’t draw conclusions from such a short period of time. Instead, let’s look at the performance of the Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) which has a longer (albeit still pretty short) track record and is the most similar fund to AVLC managed by the same team.

As seen in the chart below, since AVLV's inception in September 2021, the fund has outperformed its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Value Index.

Data by YCharts

While AVLV has outperformed since inception, its track record should also be taken with a grain of salt given the relatively small sample size.

In the absence of long-term performance data, our review of the fund assigns greater importance to our assessment of the manager's investment philosophy and approach, the team responsible for managing the strategy, and our analysis of the fund's portfolio.

Key Risks

We see several key risks which inform our Sell recommendation on AVLC.

As discussed, the team is responsible for managing ~30 other investment vehicles in addition to AVLC. Since AVLC is among the smallest of these vehicles, with less than $220mm in AUM as of March 31, 2024, we think the other, larger funds managed by this team could serve as a distraction. For reference, the Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV), International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV), International Equity ETF (AVDE), and Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) all have more than $1 billion in assets and are all managed by the same team.

In our experience, managers tend to be more focused on the funds that generate the most revenue for them, which are usually the largest funds they manage.

We also don't know (until an updated SAI is released with this information) whether or not the portfolio managers have their own capital invested in AVLC, and if so, how much.

While they may have some capital invested, we think it's unlikely that AVLC represents a significant portion of their net worth, given the number of other funds they oversee and the disproportionate size of those funds relative to AVLC. This weakens the alignment of interests between the portfolio managers and AVLC investors, in our view.

And despite the fund's stated emphasis on factors like value and profitability, its portfolio characteristics don't look meaningfully better than the broader US Large-Cap universe. We also think that many of AVLC's top holdings, like Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet, currently trade at elevated valuations.

AVLC: Not For Us

As mentioned earlier, we are initiating coverage of AVLC with a Sell rating.

Our recommendation is based on several key concerns, including the portfolio management team's divided attention across numerous other strategies, the current lack of transparency regarding the managers' personal investments in the fund, and the portfolio's index-like composition.

While we appreciate the pedigree of the team, their investment approach is not for us.