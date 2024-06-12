jetcityimage

Contextualization and Investment Thesis

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) is a company that owns and operates more than 2,000 restaurants in all 50 states. The company was born 86 years ago when Bill Darden opened the first restaurant called 'The Green Frog', where they served the famous 'Swamp Breakfast'. Currently, the company's operations are spread geographically between the United States and Canada, using a variety of brands.

It is worth noting that all brands are full-service restaurants and their classification varies between casual dining and fine dining. Among the brands classified as fine dining we have: Ruth’s Chris Steak House (acquired in the last calendar year), The Capital Grille and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood. The casual dining are: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52 and The Capital Burger.

It has been evident since its beginnings, with the creation of different concepts (such as the Red Lobster concept and its subsequent sale to Golden Gate Capital in 2014 and all its other brands that it still maintains in its portfolio) the use of the multi-brands. But how does this really impact the strategy implemented by Darden and, mainly, what are its risks?

There are certain competitive advantages for companies that use multi-brand strategies, and the first of them is certainly segmentation. What's more, the power of segmentation is still catapulted when restaurants use different concepts. For example, while Olive Garden attracts guests willing to experience a more casual meal by experiencing a typical Italian meal, Capital Grille guests will seek out more exclusive experiences and will be more likely to suffer less from price elasticity and possible increases in menu prices.

This is certainly interesting, since across the restaurant industry, we are seeing two distinct patterns that aim for the same goal. The first pattern is companies that suffer more from the elasticity of demand in the face of price increases. These companies (mostly QSRs) are seeking to offset the increase in their fixed costs (primarily labor) through moderate increases in menu costs and focused promotions. Mainly with the aim of generating volume and maintaining your cash flow. At the same time, these companies are looking for ways to increase the park's turnover at slower times. They usually do so from promotions on mobile apps or from a source of revenue that did not exist or was underutilized. Still talking about this first group, there is an accelerated increase in off-premise sales. And here I would like to emphasize that the increase in off-premise sales generally affects companies that have a value proposition focused on on-premise sales (in this case, casual dining and fine dining are the most affected in this sense).

In short, as low-income consumers stop going to restaurants, this first group (classically focused on cheaper meals) will not be able to overcome this scenario simply by increasing prices. These companies will have to use other devices (such as those mentioned above) in order to continue remaining competitive. Even though the majority are QSRs, this group also includes some casual dining restaurants that are not successfully maintaining the SSS by increasing menu prices. A classic example here is Chuy's (CHUY), where in addition to the decrease in traffic, they are seeing an increase in off-premise sales. With difficulties in using the strategies of the second group (which predominantly depend on indirect strategies to increase the average check, cross-selling, upselling, PoDs and perceived value), they will need to adapt to promotional environments and fit into the strategies of the first group.

The second group (generally composed of casual dining and fine dining), unlike the first group, is proving capable of offsetting the weak demand from low-income consumers by increasing the average check per guest. In other words, they are basically exchanging lower traffic for higher expenses per guest.

This scenario can be achieved through promotional tactics, cross-selling and upselling, but restaurants' main weapon for increasing the average guest check is and has always been increasing menu prices. Invariably, although sometimes effective, this strategy is highly unpopular and when used excessively it can and should undermine part of already loyal customers, in addition to acting as an entry barrier for occasional customers. The success of the restaurants that are in this second group is to use their value proposition in order to stand out for their PoDs, and thus achieve the desired scenario, which would be: not suffering so much from the stampede of low-income guests, maintaining them simply by their appeal to their subjective needs; or being able to increase the average check without decreasing remaining demand (either through indirect strategies, which would be the ideal world, or through directly increasing menu prices).

In this scenario, Darden's assessment becomes even more complex, as the company has brands that are more affected than others. However, in all brands we were able to see a 'common denominator' - all were affected by the absence of the low-income guest, without exceptions. Rick Cardenas, the CEO of Darden, stated that despite the increase in transactions from guests with household incomes of more than $150,000, transactions from guests with household incomes of less than $75,000 were much (and here I emphasize 'much') lower than last year. Furthermore, the drop was even more pronounced for families with household incomes of less than $50,000.

The scenario becomes even more complex when we note that the most significant losses came from fine dining restaurants in Darden's brand mix. If in theory fine dining customers would be less impacted by price volatility, and in theory they were the most impacted, this could indicate that we are going through a moment of increased economic sensitivity, and mainly due to the dissonance between the value perceived by customers and pricing. In other words, it is not only low-income guests who are retreating from restaurants with Darden's more affordable pricing, but also part of the high-income consumer who is more sensitive to price increases.

In this specific scenario, the multi-brand strategy (as well as an investment portfolio with different Betas and correlations) helps to mitigate the impacts of economic changes. It turns out that if the value propositions do not generate appeal to a specific group that should anchor income at stable levels, it is a sign that there are some bottlenecks in this strategy. Darden CFO Raj Vennam gave some clues about this consumer anomie in general. He said guests over 65 are more cautious than before, regardless of their income bracket. Interestingly, Raj's comment implies Darden's difficulty in implementing indirect strategies to increase the average check. An example of this is the decrease in meal complements observed during the period. This indicates some minor flaws in upselling and cross-selling strategies that I mentioned previously.

If the expected benefits provided by the multi-brand strategy are not generating real impacts in situations where they should stand out, such as adaptability and resilience in the face of challenging economic conditions, this indicates that Darden is not generating perennial advantages, often desired by value investors.

Furthermore, we can corroborate our vision with numbers and facts. System-wide SSS fell 1% on an annual basis. At the restaurant level, we can highlight a decrease in SSS of 1.8% in the Olive Garden brand (responsible for 45% of all units) and another, even greater decrease (as already mentioned) in the fine dining segment, reaching a decrease of 2.3% in the SSS of this group. Counterbalancing this negative scenario, we had growth of 2.3% at LongHorn, but still suffering from the negative impact of the anomie of low-income guests.

Given the circumstances, Darden remains with a more conservative new restaurant development blueprint, planning to end the year with an addition of 50 new restaurants. This means an increase of approximately 2% in the total number of units. Another important factor concerning the development of new units and which has been slowing down the brand's expansion is the increase in time spent (mainly with licenses and certificates) and expenses for opening new units.

The sum of these factors limits both the brand's expansion and reduces the company's earnings expectations for the coming quarters. One reflection of this is that more than 70% of analysts covering Darden have downgraded their earnings expectations in the last 90 days.

Despite being challenging, the last quarter brought some positive developments that could not be left aside. According to a report from Technomic (a research and consultancy company specializing in the food and beverage industry), Darden received excellent ratings in overall customer experience across three different brands: LongHorn Steakhouse, Seasons 52 and Ruth's Chris Steak House.

Since we touched on Ruth's Chris Steak House, let's talk a little about its acquisition.

As you may already be aware, Darden makes specific acquisitions with the aim of integrating new synergies into its multi-brand strategy. And this becomes clearer when we understand the reasons behind this acquisition. Basically, the company seeks to increase its share in the upscale dining segment while taking advantage of cost synergies with its other brands. Some examples of this are economies of scale, reduced operational costs, process integration and reduced marketing costs.

But all of this comes with a price. The acquisition was completed on June 14, 2023, and cost Darden approximately $724 million. Initially, this amount was paid with a loan of $600 million and $124 million in cash. In October of the same year, this loan was repaid through the issuance of $500 million in Senior Notes at a rate of 6.30%, maturing in 2033 and the remainder from cash. Currently, Ruth's operations consist of 155 restaurants, 77 of which are company-owned, 74 are franchises and 4 are operated under contractual agreements.

Putting this in parallel with the weakness in sales in the quarter, we cannot say much about whether the purchase of Ruth's was opportune or not, as its impacts will be experienced as time goes on and the impacts caused by synergies develop. Integrations between acquired companies should not be evaluated based on short-term views, but rather with a longer time frame than we have today.

Based on all the reasons given above, I consider that Darden is not demonstrating an adaptive capacity to current market conditions. In a scenario like this, it was expected that the company would be able to be part of the second group and use its value proposition in order to compensate for the decrease in traffic due to the increase in prices. But what we saw was both a drop in traffic and the sensitivity of guests in general, regardless of income level, which indicates that Darden is not cultivating a perennial competitive advantage, which should be overcome through a multi-brand strategy, but what we are seeing is widespread weakness.

However, I still consider Darden to be a company worth monitoring closely, as at the right price and under specific conditions, the company can perform well. Due to the situation explained above, I consider Darden Restaurants to be a "Hold" in current conditions. I discuss pricing specifically in a separate section, which you will find later.

Some positive points that make me follow Darden closely

Even with my "Hold" rating on Darden, I would like to add some factors that in certain scenarios can be catalysts for an upgrade of my rating.

First, let's look at margins, in particular the processes that Darden is implementing to achieve an EBITDA margin approximately 37% higher than the industry. Who remembers my Wendy's article? There I talked a little about the trends that AI is bringing to the restaurant industry and how companies can implement these processes in the search for profitability and how this is becoming a true paradigm. Since last year, Darden has been implementing AI-based technologies aimed at forecasting guest counts, time management based on meal and ingredient output forecasts, integrated reservation systems, etc. There is no way around it, the application of AI-based processes are essential and will be necessary to maintain long-term competitiveness.

Other aspects I would like to emphasize here relate to structural aspects of Darden. The company maintains a reasonably high debt ratio, with approximately 80% of its resources coming from third parties. Even so, Darden is successful in keeping the 'primary risks' (Economic Risk and Financial Risk) arising from leverage controlled.

Naturally, the return on debt showed a marginal retraction of approximately 30% compared to 2023, but as we are talking about a challenging comparable basis, it would be more prudent to state that the return on debt was the lowest since 2020. This is due to the increase in long-term debt resulting from the acquisition of Ruth's and not due to a slip in operating margin. Although slightly elevated, with an increase in leverage of 11% since last year, the company is succeeding in increasing shareholder gains from third-party capital.

And when we talk about profitability from invested capital and analyzing how Darden manages to generate a return on invested capital approximately 100% higher than the restaurant industry average, the Fixed Asset Model used by the company comes to light. As Darden has a negative Cash Cycle and a negative working capital need, the company immobilizes current resources, allowing profitability above the industry average. Around 10% of its total fixed assets come from current resources.

And what are the consequences? Initially, due to ROA and leverage, Darden has an ROE of approximately 49% (remember the DuPont Model, ROE is influenced by three factors: Asset Turnover, ROA and amount of equity in the capital structure), this is about 323% higher than the industry average and 72% higher than Darden's average ROE over the past five years, reflecting its current leverage.

Let's look at the cash return arising from Darden's operations and compare it to the total invested capital in the form of CROIC. Even before this comparison, we could already say that the company has a strong operating cash flow looking at its cash flow metrics. Since 2020, the company has had an average OCF margin of 13.54%, with a relatively low standard deviation (unlike its asset turnover, since due to acquisitions, sudden variations tend to cause distortions in this metric). When we exclude the year 2020 due to the loss recorded, we have that on average 64.2% of its OCF is made up of net profit for the year, which can tell us a lot about the quality of this cash flow in view of the reintegration of non-monetary items to the cash flow statement. Looking at the average CROIC of 13.18% (since 2020) we can compare with other players and say that the company is an above average cash generator. An interesting example is Bloomin' (BLMN), for example, it has an average CROIC of 10.64%. But it is certainly not in the first quartile of the industry, where players like Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) or even McDonald's (MCD) are found.

Now, dealing with FCFROIC, we have to be aware that the company, despite making constant investments in Capex, also carries out its investment activities through specific acquisitions (as happened with Cheddar's in 2013 and last year with Ruth's), making its free cash flow quite erratic in some years. That said, excluding the effects of the acquisition of Ruth's in 2023 to have an average notion of the free cash flow generated by Darden, since 2020 the company has maintained an average FCFROIC of 8.82%. This is a very good number. Looking at the industry, players like Wendy's have a FCFROIC of 4.44% and Restaurant Brands (QSR) of 5.12%. Again, despite not being in the first quartile of the industry, Darden certainly falls into the second quartile when it comes to FCFROIC.

Precisely because of FCF, Darden is able to remunerate its shareholders through a dividend policy. We all know the impact of a good profit distribution policy on share price stability. As it is already a mature company and does not present as many investment opportunities as growth companies, balancing how much profit to retain and how much to distribute is essential for Darden. Generally, profit retention in mature companies occurs when there are investment opportunities that would maximize wealth that would previously have been disbursed to shareholders in the form of dividends.

Darden has a dividend yield of 3.55%, approximately 625% higher than the industry average with a payout of approximately 60% and representing approximately 67% of Darden's entire OCF over the last five years. A positive sign is the fact that the Free Cash Flow Payout Ratio is capable of covering the payment of dividends and buybacks and still having an average of 36% left over. The scenario is the same when we consider the net debt issued.

Despite Darden's weak performance in the last quarter, I consider that these structural factors could make the company a viable option for purchase, depending on the scenario and price.

Valuation

Let's start our valuation process by taking a look at multiples. The following table shows target prices according to four different multiples:

Author

Note that using the Multiples Model and starting from these four different metrics (I precisely chose a range of four metrics to equate different facets of the company) we see that Darden is close to its intrinsic value, enabling an upside of 3.57%.

The next method I would like to use is the Benjamin Graham valuation model:

Author

The Graham Model gave us a result of $185.61 as intrinsic value. However, this method works more effectively if we use a 'margin of safety', as the timeless Ben Graham used to do. Therefore, let's consider a margin of safety of 80% and consider the intrinsic value to be $148.49.

Now, as the 'icing on the cake' of our valuation, we will value Darden according to the DCF. The growth assumptions I used concern EBITDA growth, which will serve as a proxy for free cash flow. The EBITDA growth rate (FWD) is 7.92%. For the discount rate, I used Darden's WACC, which is 7.64%:

Author

Note that the DCF shows a result similar to that of the Multiples Model with a slightly higher upside, approximately 6.42%. Now I propose that we finalize our valuation by making a weighted average of all our methods based on a 'football field' graph. Let's see the result:

Author

Our diagnosis based on three different valuation methods indicates that Darden is very close to its intrinsic value, corroborating our qualitative thesis discussed above. Therefore, even with milder future earnings conditions, everything is already priced. The situation would be different if we identified an undervaluation of the share price, where we could take advantage of this situation and wait until a possible market correction, but I don't see much that can be done here.

Conclusion

When we consider industry conditions and how Darden is adapting, we have no doubt that other companies are performing more solidly. However, the company is still financially solid and generates consistent returns, in addition to strong cash flow.

However, everything seems properly priced. I will be monitoring future developments and especially what strategies the company will implement to add to its value proposition and match the current elasticity of demand.