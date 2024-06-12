PosiNote/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

I wrote an article about Ebro Foods (OTC:EBRPF) in August 2020 because a long-lasting margin contraction was not allowing the share price to surpass its all-time high reached in 2018, leaving a dividend yield of ~3% for potential investors despite a long-term positive revenue trend that was being boosted by the coronavirus pandemic. As Ebro Foods is a company established in Spain with a tradition of over a century and operations all around the world, I consider it a good choice for those dividend investors interested in geographically diversifying their portfolios, since in my opinion, it is a company that any dividend investor can buy and forget for many years while reaping the dividends. Furthermore, despite being based in Spain, only ~8% of revenues are provided by operations there, whereas the rest are generated in international markets, mostly the rest of Europe and North America.

Having said that, the company is currently raising some concerns as its share price, which has declined by 16% since I published the previous article, suggests. In the past four years, sales have continued to rise (after a slight decline in 2021), setting a new 10-year record in 2023, and it seems that they will remain stable in 2024 and 2025. Also, despite a slight contraction in margins suffered in 2022, 2023 closed with a very healthy EBITDA margin of 12.7%, which although not exceptional (for what investors were used to before 2018), is allowing the company to stay profitable. Even better news is that Q1 2024 closed with an even higher EBITDA margin. The problem is that the expected sales stagnation, which could be considered positive as it will take place at 10-year record levels, is expected to take place in a highly inflationary macroeconomic environment, which means it could in some way be accompanied by a loss of volumes (if product prices keep increasing) or margins (in case prices don't increase, but volumes remain stable).

In recent years, Ebro Foods has been restructuring part of its business to get rid of less profitable operations and favor the premiumization of its offerings through divestments, acquisitions, and capital investments that are more focused on boosting margins than on increasing sales. This explains the expected lack of growth but has led to a significant reduction in net debt as recent divestments have contributed considerable cash to the balance sheet, which is widening expansion possibilities for the medium term, either through more aggressive investments or significant acquisitions.

For these reasons, I consider that the current share price represents a good opportunity for shareholders to expand their positions and for potential dividend investors interested in geographically diversifying their portfolios as the current share price decline, along with the recent 15.8% dividend increase in 2024, has raised the regular dividend yield to ~4%.

A brief overview of the company

Ebro Foods is a leading global rice and pasta company with 34 subsidiaries worldwide. With a market cap of €2.46 billion, the company is the largest among all the food companies in Spain and is the world leader in the rice sector and the second largest in the pasta sector thanks to a wide portfolio of globally recognized brands. This, along with a current dividend yield of ~4%, makes Ebro Foods what I consider a good long-term holding for any conservative dividend portfolio.

The company operates under two main business segments: Rice and Premium Fresh and Dry Pasta. The Rice segment accounted for 79% of the company's total revenues in 2023, and the Premium Fresh and Dry Pasta segment accounted for 21%. In addition, the company also manufactures convenience products in both segments, as well as sauces and quinoa products, among others.

Now, the company is restructuring its business by divesting its least profitable businesses and prioritizing the premiumization of its products, and its next step is to expand operations in developing markets, especially Asia, Africa, and the Middle East where it has limited exposure, and expand its convenience offerings to adapt to global changes in consumer trends.

Currently, shares are trading at $17.76, which represents a 16.23% decline since the last article I published in 2020 and a 28.79% decline from all-time highs of $24.94 reached in April 2018. This decline in the share price comes at a time marked by record sales driven by product price raises to alleviate the impacts of the current inflationary crisis, and appears to respond to expectations of flat sales in a macroeconomic environment that is expected to continue being marked by relatively high inflation rates, which could be indicating that the margin to keep up with product price raises is not as wide as it was in 2022 and 2023 (or that volumes could face some weaknesses in the coming years).

Still, it is important to mention that the recent M&A activity has been characterized by significant divestments and a single acquisition, which, for its part, was materially small. While this has led to a significant improvement in the balance sheet, it also explains the forecasted lack of growth if significant acquisitions do not take place in the next two years. Nevertheless, the recent strengthening of the balance sheet is making a potential significant acquisition increasingly plausible.

The restructuring process continues

The company has continued with its restructuring process since the last article I wrote, although as I have mentioned, most of this process has recently focused on the divestment of those less profitable operations as the management plans to expand the premium offerings in its portfolio.

In H2 2020, the company sold its Catelli dry pasta business in Canada, which included three brands generating approximately CAD 100 million in annual revenues and the plant in Montreal (Quebec), to Barilla. Later, it also sold certain assets of its dry pasta and noodle business in the US, including its St. Louis facility and various brands that were generating $200 million in TTM revenues, to TreeHouse Foods (THS) for $242.5 million.

Divestments continued in H1 2021 when the company sold its Ronzoni dry pasta business in the USA, which includes the Ronzoni brand and the Winchester (Virginia) plant, to 8th Avenue Foods & Provisions. The divested business was generating annual revenues of slightly over $100 million and was sold for $95 million. Shortly after, it also divested its Panzani dry pasta, couscous, sauces, and semolina business, which generated revenues of €470 million in 2020, to CVC Capital Partners (OTC:CVCCF) for €550 million as part of its efforts to focus on the premium, fresh, and convenience segments.

These divestments served to significantly strengthen the balance sheet as the net debt was significantly reduced and, in H1 2022, the company acquired InHarvest, a U.S-based business-to-business, food service, and private label manufacturer of premium rice, quinoa, and grain products with $50.3 million in annual revenues, for $48.75 million.

Revenues reached new 10-year records but are expected to stay flat in 2024 and 2025

Despite being a company established in Spain, only 8% of its sales in 2023 came from operations there, as its global presence is strongly diversified. After reaching €2.62 billion in revenues in 2018, the company suffered three consecutive years of declines despite the coronavirus pandemic crisis (which benefited a large part of the food companies around the world), which added even more pessimism to the deterioration in profit margins that had been impacting operations since 2018. This is why the all-time share price high couldn't be surpassed, but 2022 finally closed with record revenues of €2.97 billion (22.28% higher than 2021) and 2023 with an additional increase of 3.95%.

This marked a new 10-year revenue record of €3.09 billion boosted by exceptional performance in the rice division and product price raises carried out in recent years, but the company reported a 0.44% decline year over year in Q1 2024 (albeit this represented a 3.61% increase quarter over quarter). On the other hand, sales are expected to remain flat in 2024 and 2025, reflecting the result of recent and ongoing efforts to prioritize profitability over sales.

It is understandable, to a large extent, that sales are not expected to experience a boost in the short term since the company's recent efforts have been more focused on selling businesses (and reducing net debt) than on acquiring them. Thanks to such efforts, profit margins appear to be improving significantly despite the current inflationary crisis, which is helping in breaking once and for all the margin contraction suffered in the 2018-2022 period.

Margins keep improving

Its leading market position allowed Ebro Foods to maintain very healthy EBITDA margins of over 11% year after year, and although these have suffered a long-lasting contraction in the 2018-2022 period, it seems that margins finally began to see the light at the end of the tunnel in 2023 and Q1 2024. In this regard, the moderation of strong inflationary pressures, especially regarding logistics and energy, allowed an EBITDA margin rebound to 12.7% in 2023, and the company reported a net income of €187.0 million (compared to €122.1 million in 2022, €238.6 million in 2021, and €192.4 million in 2020).

As for Q1 2024, the adjusted EBITDA increased by 13.9% year over year to €109.6 million thanks to the good performance in the pasta division, and the net income was up 22.7% year over year to €53.7 million. Still, the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to generate volatility in the price of certain raw materials and difficulties in accessing them, such as wheat or sunflower, which in turn are continually impacted by high inflation rates that, despite some recent moderation, still persist. The same applies to energy and transport costs, as well as wage pressures by the working class and governments around the world to mitigate the impact of high inflation rates on consumer purchasing power. Luckily, Ebro Foods has no manufacturing facilities, clients, or suppliers in either of both geographies, and recent product price raises seem to have successfully mitigated the impacts of the inflationary crisis so far.

To adapt to changes in consumer habits and take advantage of these changes to increase the margin profile of its products, Ebro Foods has recently been investing in its ready-to-serve category, which is expected to boost sales in the coming years, as well as profit margins as these kinds of products often offer more scope to offer an added value to consumers. These efforts, that is, the premiumization of products, are already being reflected in the divestments carried out in the last few years, which have not only helped the recent improvement in margins but have also allowed the strengthening of the balance sheet in 2022. Now, the management is taking advantage of this strengthening to increase CAPEX as it was €34.3 million in Q1 2024, and the management expects to spend around €177.5 million for the full year compared to €141.7 million in 2023, €118.8 million in 2022, and €120.0 million in 2021.

A decreasing net debt is opening the door to new opportunities

Overall, the company has maintained a robust balance sheet over the years as net debt has never reached unsustainable levels. In this regard, the highest point was €1 billion, which was reached in 2019, and this has decreased since then to €570 million as 2023 closed with a €192.2 million reduction during the year. During all this time, not only did the company acquire InHarvest, but it also invested $80.6 million to expand and upgrade its Memphis, Tennessee manufacturing facility in 2022 after a $15 million investment in 2021.

This investment is part of ongoing efforts to expand its exposure in the United States as, in addition to these investments, it also recently expanded the storage capacity of its rice plant in Clearbrook, Minnesota, by over 50%. In this regard, the company has been compensating for the impact of the divestments carried out in the last few years through capital investments, and cash and equivalents of over €300 million suggests that the company is prepared to continue investing aggressively or to seek acquisition opportunities with which continue with the restructuring and expansionary process.

As for Q1, 2024, things kept improving as net debt decreased by another €63.4 million to €507 million. Furthermore, inventories of €775.3 million are significantly higher, which significantly reduces the risk that debt entails not only because part of it could eventually be converted into actual cash, but because this also suggests that there is currently no need to accumulate inventory.

An appealing dividend yield for conservative investors

The company has paid two extraordinary dividends after publishing my last article, one of €1.94 per share in December 2020 and another of €0.57 in December 2021. Although there have been no further special dividends since then, the regular dividend has increased by 15.8% to €0.22 (or €0.69 per year) in 2024.

Meanwhile, the share price has fallen by over 15% (which has been offset thanks to regular and special dividends) while the S&P has returned over 60%, making Ebro Foods an underperformer in recent years. Considering the current share price, this gives us a dividend yield of ~4%, which will be the yield on cost for investors who decide to add Ebro Foods to their portfolio and hold it patiently for the long term.

This dividend yield, in my opinion, is highly generous considering that the company has covered dividend payouts quite easily over the years, which should provide a lot of peace of mind for shareholders in the years to come. In the following table, I have broken down the cash payout ratio of recent years by determining the percentage of cash from operations used to cover both dividends paid and interest expenses.

Year 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Cash from operations (in millions) €254.1 €185.7 €196.7 €211.7 €250.5 €369.9 €17.5 -€14.0 €478.5 Dividends paid (in millions) €102.66 €85.68 €93.77 €95.57 €98.59 €397.38 €185.72 €96.53 €97.35 Interest expense (in millions) €7.1 €8.0 €9.4 €10.6 €10.7 €9.8 €4.7 €7.0 €14.4 Cash payout ratio 43% 50% 52% 50% 44% 110% 1088% - 23% Click to enlarge

As one can see, the company has historically covered both expenses with relative ease. Regarding 2022, the company generated negative cash from operations caused by a €208.4 million increase in inventories and an €84.2 million increase in total receivables, as well as lower margins and higher tax payments, something that was already experienced in 2021, but that was compensated in 2023 with exceptional cash from operations of €478.5 million.

Risks worth mentioning

Overall, I consider Ebro Foods a good long-term holding for any conservative dividend investor interested in geographically diversifying its portfolio as not only is the company established in Spain, but its operations are also highly geographically diversified. Even so, and despite operating in such an essential industry, there are certain risks associated that I would like to mention.

High inflation rates around the world could trigger a global recession, which could have a direct impact on the company's operations. Still, the essential nature of Ebro Foods' products makes its operations strongly resilient in recessionary environments, significantly limiting the impact of any potential downturn.

The company could suffer a new margin contraction in the short and medium term if inflation rates remain high and the pricing power deteriorates.

A weakening purchasing power derived from the current high inflation rates around the world and the potential impact of high interest rates in the world's economy could cause an increase in the consumption of private labels to the detriment of name brands. While it is true that Ebro Foods also supplies private labels, an increase in their consumption could cause some profit margin deterioration.

Ebro Foods is a very mature company in the field in which it operates, so no significant upside should be expected beyond the potential recovery in the share price once the restructuring process is completed and the expansion efforts in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East bear fruit. Therefore, potential investors should invest for the dividend and to geographically diversify their portfolios and not so much for potential capital gains.

The share price could continue to be subject to some volatility in the short and medium term as the current macroeconomic context continues to be marked by high inflation rates and war conflicts.

Conclusion

The low impact that operations have historically suffered in recessionary environments makes Ebro Foods a good defensive stock for those relatively conservative investors interested in geographically diversifying part of their portfolios. While the company is based in Spain, most of its operations take place internationally, which significantly reduces risks for investors.

Despite having a leading position in two globally mature markets, the company still has a lot of geographic areas to expand, especially in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. In this regard, the share price still has some upside potential from its all-time high. But even so, as an investor, I would not expect significant capital appreciation because, as the share price chart suggests, the company is in a mature stage in which dividends have gained importance in the investment case. This does not mean that no significant upside potential will take place, but that it should not be the main reason to acquire their shares. For this reason, I consider Ebro Foods a buy-and-forget kind of stock that is currently offering an appealing yield on cost for dividend investors.

Although the current share price decline reflects an adverse situation, it responds more to what is to come than to the current situation since sales are at record highs and margins have improved significantly in recent quarters. In this sense, the expectations of stagnant (yet high) sales for 2024 and 2025 are raising certain doubts since this will come in a (most likely) highly inflationary macroeconomic landscape, with which said stagnation will likely be accompanied by a deterioration of profit margins or a loss of volumes (depending on product pricing).

Even so, I consider that deflated expectations are opening up an even more attractive opportunity than in 2020 when I wrote my last article, since it is a highly profitable and geographically diversified company that operates in an essential market with enough geographic areas through which to expand. Furthermore, its balance sheet is very robust thanks to the recent restructuring process, and the dividend is easily covered. For all these reasons, I consider that the current share price, which has fallen by over 16% since I published the previous article and already accumulates an almost 29% decline from all-time highs, represents a good opportunity as potential investors are being offered a generous ~4% dividend yield on cost.

