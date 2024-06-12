MoMo Productions

It's never great to see an investment underperform the broader market. But even when this does occur, the end result can be attractive. Consider, for instance, the case of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC), a bank holding company based out of Mississippi with operations in not only its home state, but also throughout Alabama, Louisiana, Florida, and Texas.

Back in June 2023, I wrote a bullish article about the business. At the time, I believed that the company offered some nice upside, largely because of a growth of its balance sheet and how shares were priced. This led me to rate the business a ‘buy’. And since then, shares have seen upside of 17.8%. This is the kind of upside I would like to see from a ‘buy’ recommendation over the course of about a year. Sadly, this performance has come in weaker than what the broader market experienced. This is less a testament as to the quality of the company and more a testament as to how strong the market has been.

As disappointing as these results have been, this doesn't mean that I'm changing my opinion on the business. It is true that the institution is not perfect. Uninsured deposit exposure is higher than I would like it to be. Shares may look slightly cheap compared to similar enterprises, but they do not look cheap on an absolute basis. They also don't look expensive. I would say that, for an institution achieving continued improvements from a balance sheet perspective, the stock does warrant some degree of optimism. And this is in spite of the fact that the firm has seen some deterioration from a revenue and profit perspective. Despite these troubles, I still think that it has some upside in it, leading me to keep the business rated a soft ‘buy’ for now.

Still banking on Hancock Whitney

To start with, we should probably touch on how the balance sheet has changed since I last wrote about the company. Back then, we only had data covering through the first quarter of 2023. That data now extends through the first quarter of 2024. Back then, the company had deposits of $29.69 billion. This was up from the $29.07 billion the institution had at the end of 2022. Fast forward to today, however, and the firm now has deposits of $29.78 billion. Uninsured deposit exposure stands at about 35.4%. This is down from the 50.6% seen at the end of 2022.

The value of loans has also continued to increase. They went from $22.81 billion at the end of 2022 to $23.08 billion at the end of the first quarter last year. Today, they now stand at $23.66 billion. But not everything has been increasing. There has been some weakness. At the end of 2022, as an example, Hancock Whitney had securities on its books totaling $8.41 billion. This figure dropped to $7.60 billion at the end of last year, before falling further to $7.56 billion today. The value of cash has also been on the decline. Even though it popped higher from $888.5 million in 2022 to $2.88 billion in the first quarter of 2023. We have since seen a decline to only $853.3 million today. There's also the topic of debt. This is an area in which the institution has seen some improvement. After seeing a surge in borrowings from $2.11 billion in 2022 to $3.76 billion in the first quarter of last year, that has since dropped precipitously to stand at only $904.1 million.

No matter how you stack it, the good certainly outweighs the bad when it comes to the firm's balance sheet. However, the same cannot be said of the income statement. From 2022 to 2023, Hancock Whitney’s net interest income dipped from $1.08 billion to $1.04 billion. This was in spite of a modest increase in net interest margin from 3.26% to 3.34%. The problem for the institution was that, in 2023, it booked a $59.1 million provision for credit losses. That represents a worsening of $87.5 million year over year. We have seen continued pain on this front, with the net interest income for the company dropping from $279 million in the first quarter of last year to $253.2 million in the first quarter of 2024. Part of the pain here was a jump in the provision for credit losses from $6 million to $13 million. But another problem involved a surge in interest paid on deposits from $64.5 million to $147.5 million. This is an issue that many banks are having to contend with. With interest rates rising, there is competition for deposits. This is true not only between banks, but also when it comes to allocating money anywhere.

From 2022 to 2023, non-interest income for the bank plummeted from $331.5 million to $288.5 million. This was mostly the result of a $65.4 million loss on securities transactions. Fortunately, this was not a recurring problem. In fact, with strength in some categories, namely investment and annuity fees and insurance commissions, with revenue associated with those activities growing from $8.9 million to $11.8 million, non-interest income in the first quarter of 2024 totaled $87.9 million. This represents a nice improvement over the $80.3 million generated one year earlier. Even with this being the case, however, net profits have worsened. After falling from $524.1 million in 2022 to $392.6 million last year, they fell in the first quarter of 2024 to $108.6 million from the $126.5 million that they were one year earlier. In addition to suffering from a decline in net interest income, the company is also suffering from a rise in expenses. Personnel expenses were particularly problematic, growing from $115.3 million in the first quarter of last year to $121.2 million at the same time of 2024.

In terms of valuing the company, there are a couple of different approaches we can take. The first, as shown in the chart above, is to look at the price to earnings multiple of the institution and to compare it to five similar banks. With a multiple of 10.2, shares are not exactly cheap. But they are pretty close. In this sector, I prefer multiples of 10 or lower. Of the five companies, only two firms ended up being cheaper than our candidate. Another way to value the company is by looking at both the price to book multiple and the price to tangible book multiple. Both of these can be seen in the chart below, stacked up against the same five companies. In this case, once again, only two of the five institutions ended up being cheaper than our candidate. Having said that, there are plenty of banks out there still trading at a discount to book value. So while Hancock Whitney may be on the cheap end of the spectrum compared to these same companies, there are cheaper candidates to keep in mind.

We should also be paying attention to the quality of the assets in question. Using the data provided by management, I was able to compare Hancock Whitney to the same five firms using the return on assets approach. Four of the five enterprises had return on asset ratings that were lower than what Hancock Whitney had. That is most certainly encouraging. In the subsequent chart, I then looked at the return on equity for each of the institutions. And in this case, three of the five had readings lower than what our prospect has.

Takeaway

Is Hancock Whitney a prime prospect in the banking sector? I would say most certainly not. However, the institution does still look reasonably attractive. Its balance sheet continues to improve, though there is weakness from an income statement perspective. On a relative basis, shares tilt slightly toward the cheap side, while asset quality tilts slightly on the high side. Given this combination of factors, I would argue that the good marginally outweighs the bad. Because of this, I still think that the company makes for a ‘buy’ candidate. But only a soft ‘buy’ right now.