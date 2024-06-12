Martin Barraud

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) is a biotechnology company that is at the vanguard of developing therapies for rare diseases. Its flagship drug, Pyrukynd (mitapivat), a Pyruvate Kinase [PK] activator, is approved for treating adult PK deficiency in the US, EU, and Great Britain. Additionally, AGIO is advancing its pipeline and researching other indications for Mitapivat, including other subtypes of thalassemia. Also, AGIO is developing a treatment for sickle cell disease [SCD] and other drug candidates to address unmet medical needs in rare diseases. In May 2025, AGIO announced an agreement with Royalty Pharma (RPRX) when it sold 15% of its royalties from Vorasidenib, resulting in a $905 million upfront payment contingent on FDA approval. Thus, AGIO is a compelling investment opportunity for investors looking for exposure to rare diseases and aware of the inherent biotech risks.

Rare Diseases: Business Overview

Agios Pharmaceuticals develops therapies for rare diseases and leads research into managing cellular metabolism, which converts nutrients into energy to sustain cell life. AGIO currently has one commercial drug called Pyrukynd or Mitapivat, a Pyruvate Kinase [PK] Activator approved for treating adult PK deficiency in the US, EU, and Great Britain.

Source: Q1 2024 Financial Results. May 2, 2024.

AGIO's Pyrukynd mechanism of action focuses on PK, an enzyme that intervenes in the cellular process of converting glucose into energy. The PK activator improves the enzyme's activity to treat rare disorders like pyruvate kinase deficiency, characterized by breaking red blood cells, leading to anemia, debilitating fatigue, and memory loss, among other symptoms. Thus, AGIO's PK activators stabilize red blood cells and lower the signs of the condition.

Moreover, AGIO's pipeline also includes additional potential indications for Mitapivat and other drug candidates currently researched in various clinical stages. For instance, Mitapivat is being researched for treating rare diseases such as non-transfusion-dependent adult thalassemia [NTDT], transfusion-dependent adult thalassemia [TDT], adult sickle cell disease [SCD], non-transfusion-dependent pediatric PK deficiency [NTDT-PK], and transfusion-dependent pediatric PK deficiency [TDT-PK]. These indications are in late-stage clinical development. These PK activators are also being studied for pediatric thalassemia and pediatric sickle cell disease, but are in the early stages of clinical trials.

Source: Q1 2024 Financial Results. May 2, 2024.

Another PK activator, AG-946, is in the early stages of development for MDS-associated anemia and sickle cell disease. A Phenylalanine Hydrolase [PAH] stabilizer is also being researched in the preclinical phase. PAH is an enzyme that converts the amino acid phenylalanine into tyrosine. A deficiency of PAH produces high levels of phenylalanine, causing intellectual disabilities and other serious health problems. The PAH stabilizer reduces these levels and could serve as a treatment for this condition. Finally, other Pyruvate Kinase R and Pyruvate Kinase M2 [PKR/PKRM2] development candidates are investigated in early clinical trials for their therapeutic potential.

Royalty Pharma and Servier Agreements

Furthermore, on May 28, AGIO announced an agreement with RPRX to sell 15% of Vorasidenib's royalties, a brain cancer drug. AGIO also sold its oncology portfolio, including Vorasidenib, to the French company Servier in 2021. AGIO retained rights to $200 million upon the achievement of FDA approval and 15% royalties on US net sales.

The agreement was signed after the FDA and EMA accepted Vorasidenib's regulatory submission and granted priority review for a new drug application [NDA] to treat IDH-mutant diffuse glioma with a PDUFA date of August 20, 2024. This means AGIO will receive $905 million upfront from RPRX, subject to Vorasidenib's FDA approval. This agreement with RPRX will potentially provide AGIO with considerable funds, reinforcing its financial position and supporting its ongoing efforts to advance its pipeline, particularly Pyrukynd.

Moreover, AGIO's Q1 2024 earnings presentation noted that the Thalassemia indications for Pyrukynd should obtain FDA approval by 2025. All the subtypes, transfusion and non-transfusion-dependent forms of this condition, have a population of 18,000 to 23,000 patients in the Gulf Cooperation Council [GCC] countries and more than 1 million patients worldwide.

Source: Q1 2024 Financial Results. May 2, 2024.

Additionally, Pyrukynd's focus on AG-946, a PK activator indicated for sickle cell disease [SCD], is planned for potential approval in 2026 if all goes according to plan. This patient population is 120,000 to 135,000 in the US and EU, around 150,000 in GCC countries, and more than 3 million patients worldwide. This drug should help with anemia and reduce vaso-occlusive crises [VOCs] occurring in SCD. These potential FDA approvals in 2025 for thalassemia and 2026 for SCD position AGIO would give long-term sustainability and growth to AGIO and seem promising as they progress along the FDA's regulatory approval process.

More recently, on May 25, Wells Fargo listed AGIO among biopharma SMid-cap companies as possible acquisition targets for 2024. This is key as I think even the potential acquisition prospects should translate into an embedded premium in the shares. I believe there's a good reason for this speculation, as AGIO has substantial potential milestone payouts in the near term and potential FDA approvals by 2025 and 2026. Hence, AGIO isn't a typical microcap speculative biotech but a company with tangible approval odds and a concrete path to substantial revenues in the coming years. This corroborates its takeover candidate potential.

Cash Rich: Valuation Analysis

However, AGIO trades at a $2.7 billion market cap from a valuation perspective, so it's already being priced as a relatively large biotech company. This is especially true when compared to its current revenue forecasts. According to Seeking Alpha's dashboard on AGIO, it's expected to generate about $131.0 million in revenues by 2025, which implies a forward P/S ratio of 20.6. This is a self-evidently high valuation multiple, excluding the potential payments I previously mentioned. Still, for context, AGIO's sector median forward P/S ratio is 3.7.

This revenue projection excludes AGIO's potential payments related to Vorasidenib. (Source: Seeking Alpha.)

Nevertheless, if we assume that AGIO will receive the FDA's green light for Vorasidenib, it will get $1.1 billion in payments by August 2024. For context, AGIO would receive $200 million from Servier and $905 million from Royalty Pharma, while retaining 3% royalties on Vorasidenib's sales exceeding $1.0 billion. AGIO's balance sheet currently holds $598.0 million in cash, equivalents, and marketable securities. Hence, by yearend 2024, this would increase to $1.7 billion in available short-term liquidity, minus whatever cash burn occurs until then.

I estimate the company's latest quarterly cash burn was $100.0 million by adding its CFOs and Net CAPEX. This implies a yearly cash burn of $400.0 million. By August 2024, I estimate AGIO's cash and equivalents will decline about $200.0 million, or two quarters' worth of cash burn. If all goes well, it will also receive the $1.1 billion payments I've detailed above, which will result in a cash balance of $1.5 billion by the end of Q3 2024. AGIO would have an extra 3.8 years of cash runway after Q3 2024 at the current cash burn rate. Hence, its financial position is undoubtedly robust and well-positioned to fund Pyrukynd's research until completion in 2025 and 2026.

Source: Q1 2024 Financial Results. May 2, 2024.

Moreover, this means that AGIO will be trading at 1.8 times its cash and equivalents by Q3 2024, which is a compelling proposition considering its late-stage research on Pyrukynd. Pyrukynd's potential approvals for thalassemia and SCD would allow the company to tap into markets of 1 million and 3 million patients worldwide, respectively. Pyrukynd has already been proven, so I believe there is a decent chance of approval for these additional indications. Hence, I think AGIO is a "strong buy" when considering its potentially large cash payments in 2024 and its Pyrukynd possible approvals in 2025 and 2026.

Investment Caveats: Risk Analysis

Nevertheless, it's vital to point out that my strong buy thesis on AGIO hinges on the company receiving approval for Vorasidenib in 2024 and approvals for Pyrukynd in 2025 and 2026. Betting on FDA approvals always carries risks, as these aren't guaranteed. However, I believe that Servier's and Royalty Pharma's in Vorasidenib validate its potential to some extent. Also, Pyrukynd has already been approved for another indication, so it's not a completely new and speculative drug candidate.

Source: TradingView.

Moreover, the company has a substantial balance sheet with a relatively steady stream of revenues, so even in the case of FDA setbacks, AGIO has room for maneuvering. Thus, I acknowledge such risks but recognize that AGIO has a clear path to FDA approvals and sizeable payments that offset them. Also, its market potential for FDA approvals is considerable, so I think AGIO justifies its risks.

Strong Buy: Conclusion

Overall, AGIO is a surprisingly promising biotech in rare diseases with consistent revenue streams and a clear pathway to further FDA approvals. It also has substantial potential for upcoming payments in 2024, which will strengthen its cash position even further. Moreover, Wall Street has recognized this as Wells Fargo listed it among potential acquisition targets. Naturally, AGIO is not without risks, but these are mostly related to obtaining FDA approvals, typical for biotech companies. In fact, I argue that AGIO's pipeline seems less risky than other biotechs with unproven and untested IPs. In AGIO's case, Vorasidenib already has interest from 2 separate pharmaceuticals, and Pyrukynd has already been approved and is generating substantial revenues. Thus, I think AGIO is a great investment alternative for investors looking for exposure to rare diseases and aware of the inherent biotech risks.