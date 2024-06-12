Walter Bibikow/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Please note all $ figures in $CAD, not $USD, unless otherwise stated.

Introduction

I last wrote about Park Lawn (TSX:PLC:CA) in March 2024, with my original article on the company in December 2023. In the first time I analyzed and discussed the company, I noted that Park Lawn had been a best-in-class consolidator of the funeral home and cremation market, rolling-up small, mom-and-pop businesses and agglomerating them through a successful M&A strategy to roll-up the industry. Later, post-Q4 results and given its lack of coverage, I decided to once again re-iterate my investment thesis in March 2024, noting that the valuation was simply too cheap to ignore and that strong business results over time were not being reflected in the share price.

But it seems a few investors got the memo! Just last week, Park Lawn announced that it was going private in a $1.2B deal where Homestead Life Company (another peer that does funeral planning and end-of-life services) and Birch Hill Equity Partners (a Canadian mid-market private equity firm with $5 billion in capital under management) would acquire the shares of Park Lawn. The shares are being acquired for $26.50 in cash and represent approximately a 62% premium to the share price the day prior to the announcement. Not bad!

Background

Clearly, this is a big win for Park Lawn shareholders. In my most recent article on the company, I noted that Park Lawn was trading below its U.S.-listed peers, a factor that I deemed unwarranted:

When comparing Park Lawn to its U.S. peers, Park Lawn trades at a pretty big discount, especially when compared to Service Corporation. In my view, Park Lawn should not trade at a discount. While this discount likely exists as a result of a lack of sell-side coverage and the fact that shares are listed in Canada (despite 90% of revenues coming from the U.S.), Park Lawn has a significantly better balance sheet that should allow them to grow faster in their growth-by-acquisition strategy. With a faster historical growth rate, a better balance sheet to support future acquisitions, and trading at a discount compared to its peers, Park Lawn seems like the better buy to me. If Park Lawn was to trade at the mid-point of Service Corporation and Carriage Services, it would be at least 27% higher than the current price.

Looking back, I felt strongly that Park Lawn should be trading at a premium. For a company that was acquiring at 7x to 9x multiples for the small, private companies it was acquiring, the market was assigning almost zero value to the company's synergy realization and margin expansion opportunities. As shown below, Park Lawn was trading at 9x forward EV/EBITDA, below its U.S. peers at 10.4x EV/EBITDA. It was also trading at a sizable discount to its historical average EV/EBITDA multiple of 20.0x (source: S&P Capital IQ).

So why then did Homestead Life and Birch Hill offer such a large premium? In my view, Park Lawn's business model offers up several key attributes that make it attractive to private equity. Firstly, the death care industry offers steady, predictable, and re-occurring revenues. Everyone dies at some point, and those general trends for a country can be observed steadily over time. With the number of seniors expected to double in the next thirty years (aging population), the demographics are also very favorable.

Secondly, another factor is that makes the business model attractive is the ability to lever this business up with debt. Because it's a predictable business, funeral homes can access bank debt and capital markets with a low cost of capital, thereby making most targets work with a lower cost of debt. High margins, both gross margins and EBITDA margins, also make this attractive.

Specifically, in Park Lawn's case, the company had a Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.0x which was lower than U.S. peers like Service Corporation and Carriage Services which have ratios of 3.6x and 5.6x, respectively. So with a better valuation (EV/EBITDA) and minimal debt, I can see why this opportunity went unrecognized by most investors and made it attractive to Birch Hill and Homestead Life. Taking it private using debt to juice returns with leverage also opens up cash to continue growing aggressively.

One of the reasons why I think this opportunity existed was that Park Lawn had been growing very quickly, up until it decided to sell off some of its assets. Prior to a few divestitures, the company was producing five year CAGRs of 24.4% and 27.1% in revenues and EBITDA, respectively (source: S&P Capital IQ).

The slowdown in growth rates can be seen in the latest company results, announced a month before the announcement of the takeover transaction. For example, for the first quarter of 2024, Park Lawn's revenues were down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Net income per share also declined, down 13.6% year over year.

This wasn't because of large, negative organic growth. While there was still some pull-forward effect from COVID, it was almost entirely attributable to having a lower asset base as a result of divesting a few assets. Such was much of the 2023 year, given that the company got rid of 83 assets to target higher growth geographies and markets with better long-term organic growth rates.

Because of the negative year-over-year performance, my guess is that some investors were fatigued with a company that wasn't growing anymore. We see that clearly in the share price performance over the last few years. After all, what's a serial acquirer to do if they're no longer pursuing their roll up strategy?

When looking at the latest company results, Park Lawn had just started to acquire again, with the divestitures they wanted to do behind them. In fact, during the quarter, the company completed an acquisition for two Colorado assets, one for a funeral home (Crippin Funeral Home) and another for a cemetery (Grand View Cemetery), which added approximately 576 calls, 85 placements and $703k in annual adjusted EBITDA.

Sure, these are relatively small in the grand scheme of what Park Lawn typically acquires (~$100mm on average per year spent on acquisitions) but it nevertheless should signal that there's no shortage of opportunity to acquire and the runway to consolidate the industry is large. With no divestitures in 2024, Park Lawn should continue growing again.

Takeaways

With the Board unanimously agreeing that the transaction is in the best interests of shareholders and the large premium of 61%, it's likely this deal will go through. The fact that this a cash offer with the stock trading 55 cents (less than 2%) away from the offer price means that the market is reflecting confidence in the transaction closing too.

For me, while I'm disappointed I'll no longer be a shareholder of the company (I sold my shares the day after the announcement) and won't be able to hold this for larger shareholder returns for the long-run, I'm pleased to see the value recognized by Birch Hill and Homesteaders Life.

As for the lessons learned with Park Lawn, the main takeaway for me is to stay the course when one is confident with one's investment thesis. From December 20th, the day I initiated coverage, to the end of the first quarter, Park Lawn shares had fallen 20%. It was hard to be a buyer for a stock that consistently fell in value for the last three years. While shares purchased on that day would have still returned a 37% (plus dividends), one would have had to contend with the overall market (S&P500) moving steadily higher over that time period with nary a dip.

Another lesson is to always consider both the broader market context and the business strategy when evaluating the company. For me, I felt comfortable owning my shares when they were down because of the long-term tailwinds driving the death care industry and because the divestitures were a temporary setback with the story and that Park Lawn's growth would resume in time.

Finally, the last lesson for me is to stay humble. Anything can happen in the markets. While I identified Park Lawn's relative undervaluation compared to other peers in the U.S. as well as its historical valuation, I didn't consider another acquirer purchasing Park Lawn (who is already the third largest in the industry and a serial acquirer themselves!). So this transaction underscores the significance of thorough due diligence, particularly in considering all possibilities. Knowing the M&A landscape and appetite for deals from the private market should be considered.

Thanks for following me on this journey for Park Lawn. On to the next one!

