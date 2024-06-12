Double Whammy: U.S. CPI And Federal Reserve

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.42K Followers

Summary

  • Position adjustments ahead of today's US CPI and FOMC meeting are giving the dollar a modestly heavier tone today.
  • Led by Central Europe, most emerging market currencies are firmer too.
  • The 10-year US Treasury yield is a little softer and has slipped below 4.40%.

Federal reserve building, the headquater of Federal reserve bank.

Tanarch

Overview

Position adjustments ahead of today's US CPI and FOMC meeting are giving the dollar (DXY, USDOLLAR) a modestly heavier tone today. Each of these events are typically a source of volatility in their own right, and together, they

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.42K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPX--
S&P 500 Index
SP500--
S&P 500 Index
DXY--
US Dollar Index
USDOLLAR--
Dow Jones FXCM Dollar Index
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News