Just_Super

The following segment was excerpted from DKAM's April 2024 volume off The ROE Reporter

Zedcor is a security business based in Calgary that was born out of an oilfield services company. Their initial clients were pipelines who wanted to be able to monitor construction plus keep an eye on expensive equipment at job sites. These locations can be extremely off-grid and face all types of weather. Zedcor solved the problem by designing and building freestanding reliable security towers that can be towed to location and powered by generator, solar, or electrical plug-in.

From the early days of serving a few pipeline clients, the business has started to expand geographically as well as diversifying industries. This type of service is designed for clients like construction companies. They need the protection, but the location of their assets and activity shifts as jobs are completed. Now having years of data, Zedcor's service has shown to have an extremely high ROI for clients since each theft or vandalism incident can cost the client thousands in equipment costs, damages, and lost productivity. You can check out their latest investor presentation here.

Figure 3 - MobileyeZ Fleet

Figure 4 - Industry Revenue Breakdown

We recently visited their head office in Calgary, which was invaluable because we got to see their technology being used in real time. As it relates to AI, their cameras allow them to use a type of AI called computer vision. This is where a machine can identify and classify objects.

For example, the tech can tell the difference between a vehicle, human, animal, or movement that's due to weather like wind or rain. They are able to set alarm parameters to specific client needs. By overlaying "red zones" on the video feed, they can set alarms for specific locations, times, specific types of movements, and also set the alarm preferences, alert guidelines, and protocols. Some clients want their company manager to be notified, some want the authorities to be called, some want the tower's alarm system to go off.

Using 4K cameras, they can cover significant distances and pick up movement using both video and radar.

Figure 5 - Zedcor Radar Example

Radar with location and speed of 3 objects within the 70m red zone. Click to enlarge

Figure 6 - Zedcor Video Monitoring Example

Red outline is overlaid on video to set the alarm zone. Video pics up and tags two people who entered the zone and alerts Zedcor. Click to enlarge

We think the stock is still underfollowed and cheap because there is a perception that Zedcor is just an equipment company. Zedcor is actually lending the equipment to the client, who in turn is paying Zedcor a monthly monitoring service fee. Some competitors simply sell towers, others outsource monitoring offshore, but Zedcor offers the highest-level service. That is why they are winning business from the likes of Amazon, DH Horton, and Best Buy.

Their backend technology allows them to address hundreds of thousands of alarms every day. This is a task that wouldn't be possible without first level automation categorizing and accurately flagging each incident. This video surveillance as a service business strategy is much more building and selling towers. Zedcor keeps the towers as high ROI assets that provide meaningful multiple year recurring revenue.

The ROI per tower for Zedcor is well over 20% and margins are set to significantly improve as their historical utilization rate has improved in 2024 from ~85% to near 100%. This improves margins & cashflow, plus corporate fixed costs have reached a level to support significant growth without needing much additional infrastructure.

In the Toronto area, car thefts are now in the news every single day. It has actually become quite the issue. A lot of these cars are being stolen from large parking lots. Prime targets being distribution centers, where employees work shifts and parked cars are vulnerable for the many hours between shift changes. Zedcor towers have proven to be effective, as they can target activity during shifts when there shouldn't be movement plus the potential to add license plate readers. If the tower itself doesn't stop the theft, alerting the authorities in real-time of the make and model has already led to arrests and is much more effective than a victim discovering the theft hours later. We foresee significant growth in this type of scenario for Zedcor.

If they hit their projections, revenue growth will continue in the ~70% range and earnings will grow +100%.

In summary, Zedcor is a high growth, profitable and cheap stock with a long runway to re-invest at high rates of return.

Disclaimer Readers are advised that the material herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Donville Kent Asset Management Inc. ('DKAM') does not purport to tell or suggest which investment securities members or readers should buy or sell for themselves. Readers should always conduct their own research and due diligence and obtain professional advice before making any investment decision. DKAM will not be liable for any loss or damage caused by a reader's reliance on information obtained in any of our newsletters, presentations, special reports, email correspondence, or on our website. Our readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions. The information contained herein does not constitute a representation by the publisher or a solicitation for the purchase or sale of securities. Our opinions and analyses are based on sources believed to be reliable and are written in good faith, but no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made as to their accuracy or completeness. All information contained in our newsletters, presentations or on our website should be independently verified with the companies mentioned. The editor and publisher are not responsible for errors or omissions. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Unit value and investment returns will fluctuate and there is no assurance that a fund can maintain a specific net asset value. The fund is available to investors eligible to invest under a prospectus exemption, such as accredited investors. Prospective investors should rely solely on the Fund's offering documentation, which outlines the risk factors in making a decision to invest. The S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index, the S&P 500 Total Return Index, and the Russell 2000 Total Return Index ("the indexes") are similar to the DKAM Capital Ideas Fund LP ("the fund") in that all include publicly traded North American equities of various market capitalizations across several industries, and reflect both movements in the stock prices as well as reinvestment of dividend income. However, there are several differences between the fund and the indexes, as the fund can invest both long and short, can utilize leverage, can take concentrated positions in single equities, and may invest in companies that have smaller market capitalizations than those that are included in the indexes. In addition, the indexes do not include any fees or expenses whereas the fund data presented is net of all fees and expenses. The source of the indexes' data is Bloomberg. DKAM receives no compensation of any kind from any companies that are mentioned in our newsletters or on our website. Any opinions expressed are subject to change without notice. The DKAM Capital Ideas Fund, employees, writers, and other related parties may hold positions in the securities that are discussed in our newsletters, presentations or on our website. Click to enlarge

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.