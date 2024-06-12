JHVEPhoto

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

This quarter, we sold the last of our shares in Nvidia, a company we held for more than five years. Our initial purchase came at a time when concerns over excess inventory in gaming chips had been weighing on Nvidia’s valuation, which presented an attractive buying opportunity. Since then, the stock price has skyrocketed, particularly following the November 2022 launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT tool, which introduced much of the business world to the practical applications of generative AI and put a spotlight on the key enabling technology—semiconductors.

Nvidia’s semiconductors—graphics processing unit (GPU) chips that have been adapted to become the key engine of AI computation—are the de facto standard for the training of AI models. The company has an estimated 95% share of the market. Its GPUs have been the source of a significant competitive advantage not only because of their superior performance, but also because of their integration with CUDA, Nvidia’s proprietary software-development platform and programming language.

Developers use CUDA so that their applications can take full advantage of the computational power of GPUs when processing large amounts of data. While CUDA is free to use, it only works with Nvidia’s GPUs.

So, why did we sell our investment? The share price reached a level that did not adequately reflect the risks and uncertainty. While we believe in the transformational impact of AI, we own other more attractively priced businesses that allow us to invest in its potential.

One of the challenges of investing in fast-growing companies is estimating the eventual size of the market. For Nvidia, this means trying to estimate what other businesses will spend on AI chips. While computer scientists have been working to improve AI for decades, the revolutionary change initiated by the success of large-language models is in its infancy.

There is some agreement that the world spent around $50 billion on AI chips in 2023. There is far less agreement over how high that figure will rise over the next few years. Estimates range from about $100 billion to more than $400 billion. We feel comfortable that we can predict the trajectory of AI-related spending ('up') but not the ultimate size of the total addressable market.

While Nvidia is expected by many to capture the lion’s share of this market for years to come, history tells us that it becomes increasingly difficult for a stock to outperform when expectations are so high.

At the advent of the commercial internet, Cisco Systems (CSCO), which makes the networking equipment that enables much of the internet, occupied a similarly strategic vantage point for the new era. By March 2000, it was the world’s most valuable company. Cisco and its investors were right about the internet: it did change everything. The company’s routers remain a key piece of infrastructure. However, Cisco’s stock price tumbled 88% from its peak and took 20 years to recover. The earnings growth implied by the price investors were willing to pay took longer to arrive than the novelty of the technology took to capture their imagination.

Nvidia is not Cisco, but its share price suggests that investors may be overestimating the durability of the company’s market position. Warren Buffett once wrote that “the key to investing is not assessing how much an industry is going to affect society, or how much it will grow, but rather determining the competitive advantage of any given company and, above all, the durability of that advantage.” One threat to Nvidia’s competitive advantage comes from its own client base, as some key customers begin to invest in backward integration.

Nvidia’s biggest customers are those with huge datacenters, such as Amazon.com (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL), Meta, and Microsoft (MSFT). The industry term for these companies is hyperscalers due to the massive computing power and storage capabilities of their data centers. Because each server in their data centers performs only a few specific functions that are repeated over and over, it only matters how a chip performs on those specific functions.

This has motivated hyperscalers to design their own chips, called ASICs (application specific integrated circuits), which are tailored to specific tasks, as a substitute for GPUs and a way to save money in the long run. Among the rival chips that have been unveiled are Amazon’s Trainium2, Google’s Tensor Processing Units, and Microsoft’s Maia. It is possible that Nvidia will continue to exceed increasingly aggressive consensus earnings forecasts for some time. But as more contenders—some brand new and some not so new—pile into the market, they will inevitably erode Nvidia’s dominance.

Other companies in communication services, software, and IT services offer different types of durable competitive advantages that will enable them to profit from advances in AI without being priced for perfection. Meta and Alphabet, for example, have an advantage over rivals and new entrants because of both their ability to invest tremendous sums of money in AI and the reach of their existing software applications.

Training an AI model also requires lots of data, but many of the large-language models on the market today have reportedly scraped their training data from millions of internet sites without permission from content owners. This has led content owners to pursue legal action, raising the specter of future restrictions on the use of third-party data for AI models. Unlike those companies, Meta and Alphabet have access to all the proprietary data they need to build their own models.

Leading software companies have the advantage of high switching costs and the ability to incorporate new features into products customers already use. For example, Microsoft has added its Copilot chatbot functionality to everything from search (Bing Chat, recently renamed to just Copilot) to coding (GitHub Copilot) and workplace applications (Copilot for Microsoft 365). Software sold by Microsoft and other companies such as Salesforce (CRM), SAP, and ServiceNow (NOW) are also already deeply integrated into their customers’ operations and workflow.

Few users want to go through the hassle of changing or adding providers if their existing systems can offer some kind of equivalent upgrade. This effect is even more powerful if a customer can add AI capabilities to existing software and, for just a few extra dollars a month, meaningfully improve productivity. Microsoft said in January that 1.3 million subscribers are already paying the additional charge for the Copilot upgrade to GitHub.

Furthermore, enterprise-software companies can make money from AI without regard for whose GPUs or ASICs are used in the future. And should the industry’s AI-monetization plans disappoint, they may be more resilient than a company such as Nvidia, whose growth is more dependent on AI investment.

The dynamics are similar for IT-service providers, which help other businesses with their tech needs. For example, Accenture (ACN) and our new investment, Globant (GLOB), are poised to benefit as smaller enterprises in their customer base begin to demand AI capabilities.

As applications for AI proliferate, we see strong prospects for many of our holdings. But our excitement is tempered by knowing that not all of today’s winners will be future champions. Our investment approach remains anchored in studying the durability of each company’s competitive advantage, and we seek to pay reasonable prices for those companies that meet our criteria. At current valuations, the risk-return tradeoff for software businesses is more attractive, in our view, than it is for many hardware businesses such as Nvidia. In addition to selling Nvidia, we have been adding to our software holdings such that, as of March 31, over half the portfolio’s investments in the IT sector are in software and services businesses.

The portfolio is actively managed therefore holdings shown may not be current. Portfolio holdings should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any security. It should not be assumed that investment in the security identified has been or will be profitable. To request a complete list of holdings for the past year, please contact Harding Loevner. A complete list of holdings at March 31, 2024 is available on page 9 of this report. Harding Loevner’s Quality, Growth, and Value rankings are proprietary measures determined using objective data. Quality rankings are based on the stability, trend, and level of profitability, as well as balance sheet strength. Growth rankings are based on historical growth of earnings, sales, and assets, as well as expected changes in earnings and profitability. Value rankings are based on several valuation measures, including price ratios. Click to enlarge

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.