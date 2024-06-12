SDVY: Strong Way To Play 2 Big Themes

PM Images

It’s only a matter of time until dividend investing makes a comeback relative to momentum/capital appreciation. It’s also only a matter of time until small and mid-cap stocks outperform large. If you agree, it’s worth taking a look at the First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY). This fund attempts to track the performance of the Nasdaq US Small Mid Cap Rising Dividend Achievers Index.

The portfolio is made up of small and mid-cap companies with a demonstrated history of increasing their dividend and a reasonable expectation that they can continue to do so over the coming years. SDVY’s investment approach is to identify and own stocks of companies that satisfy certain criteria, such as high liquidity, consistent dividend growth, solid earnings growth and good financial health.

A Look At The Holdings

SDVY’s portfolio is a 100-stock, equal-weight basket of small and mid-cap stocks.

ftportfolios.com

I’m a big fan of equal weighted approaches at this point in the cycle, and think that a fund like this makes far more sense given just how concentrated broad-based headline averages have become in terms of their drivers of momentum.

Sector Composition and Weightings

SDVY is diversified across almost all market sectors, with skews in certain areas of the market. Financials make up the largest allocation at 30.74% followed by Industrials. Typically, these two sectors have many dividend-paying companies and make up the small/mid-cap part of the marketplace more generally. Note that the weightings here naturally make this more of a value tilted portfolio as these two sectors, alongside Consumer Discretionary, typically are found in those types of funds.

ftportfolios.com

Good equal weighting on the individual positions with a nice mix of more value-based sectors. What has that yielded (pun intended)? Honestly - not much yield. Despite this being a dividend fund, the yield isn’t incredibly impressive, standing at just 1.78% currently.

ycharts.com

Peer Comparison: SDVY vs. REGL

A good comp to SDVY is the ProShares S&P Midcap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL). While this does not have the small-cap exposure of SDVY, it still largely is going after the same investor audience. When we look at the price ratio of SDVY to REGL, we find that SDVY has nicely outperformed on a relative basis. Much of this may have to do with sector allocation, as Utilities make up the second-largest allocation in REGL, and Utilities have badly lagged since the end of 2022.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons

On the positive side, SDVY’s investments focus on companies that have a history of raising their payouts and which may offer growing income for investors down the line. Screens for financial strength, earnings growth, sustainable payout ratios and other measures that indicate the highest probability of being a survivor over the next five to 10 years also is important, particularly given the small-cap side of the portfolio.

The downside? Although still low, SDVY’s expense ratio of 0.60% is on the higher side of the spectrum compared with some of its peers, so that will probably eat into returns over the longer haul. In addition, the fund’s large overweight to sectors such as financials and industrials may expose it to sector-specific risks and cyclicality. Finally, since SDVY invests in smaller companies, there could be more volatility than other funds as small-caps tend to have more price fluctuations than their larger counterparts, which can mean higher levels of volatility/risk for SDVY.

I also think the lack of exposure to Utilities (opposite of REGL) may end up hurting performance given the relative strength picking up there, and given that many Utility companies have strong growth and dividends. Just something to keep in mind overall when thinking about SDVY going forward

Conclusion

This looks like a strong fund overall to get exposure to small and mid-cap companies with a track record of dividend growth. This fund attempts to construct a portfolio of healthy companies according to a highly disciplined investment methodology. I think this is worth considering given the focus on dividends and equal weighting methodology in a cap spectrum of the market that is due for outperformance.