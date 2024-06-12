Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

Since my last publication on The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG), titled “Unit economics ratcheting back to pre-pandemic highs”, the position has clipped another 32% gain. In that report, I noted several highlights in the ENSG investment debate, including:

Continued growth in same-facility operations, up 540 basis points year over year in Q1 2023. Input from Standard Bearer's assets, the company’s subsidiary captive healthcare REIT. This structure provides exposure to skilled labour (a return on talent aka human capital) and the asset side of healthcare markets (return on tangible capital). Continued reinvestment of earnings to build cumulative asset base whilst (i) maintaining pre-tax margins on (ii) continued sales growth.

This is a name I have covered 5 times since mid-2022 (see them here) with shares up some 40% since then. My judgement is that investors are valuing ENSG on the basis of its asset/invested capital growth and the turnover it produces on these sales. On this basis, my estimates get me to $195 per share in equity valuation in the upside case, supporting a reiterated buy rating. Here I will present my updated findings, including updates for modelling. Net-net, rate buy.

Q1 FY 2024 earnings breakdown

ENSG’s top-line growth continues to be a standout in the investment debate, and we saw continued evidence of this in Q1 2024. The company put up $970 million in skilled services revenue, a 14% growth over the year and a 310 basis points sequential increase. Meanwhile, Standard Bearer did $22 million of business, up around 12.5% year over year on funds from operations (“FFO”) of $14 million (7% growth). FFO is a key measure used in the evaluation of property and REITs.

With continued strength across both operating lines, management revised its 2024 guidance of $4.13 billion – $4.17 billion in sales, calling for 13% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. It is looking to produce earnings of $5.47 per share at the upper end of range on this.

Additional takeouts for the quarter in my estimation include the following:

Same facility growth was 6.8% in skilled services (7.9% for its transitioning facilities). It saw a reduction in Medicare revenues as a percentage of total sales for the quarter of ~300 basis points to 23%.

Same facility occupancy was 81% for the quarter, a 270 basis points increase on Q1 last year. As a bullish catalyst to further price change, management said this is the first time since Q1 2020 that same store occupancy has leapt past the pre-pandemic range.

Skilled services daily revenues were up from $613 to $640 (Figure 2) year over year.

The company also completed 13 acquisitions and 6 real estate purchases via Standard Bearer, adding several locations with 45 to 95 beds. In total, all acquisitions added 1,461 new beds in Q1. The breakdown of this was 1,216 new skilled nursing beds, 202 senior living units, and 43 LTACH beds, respectively.

The entire portfolio now consists of 310 healthcare operations. It owns 119 real estate assets, operating around 75% of these. Standard Bearer now owns 114 of these properties, leasing around 30 of these to 3rd parties. Long-term lease revenue produced on these properties was $22 million for the quarter.

This is attractive because management noted on the call that it is well capitalized to continue acquiring more earnings and real estate assets into the future:

“We continue to have approximately $594 million of availability on our line of credit, which when combined with cash on hand on our balance sheet, give us over $1 billion in dry powder for future investments. We also own 119 assets, of which 114 are held by Standard Bearer and 95 of which are owned completely debt-free and are gaining significant value over time, adding even more liquidity to help with future growth”

In my view, this quarter is an exemplar of the growth route ENSG continues on. It is a function of 1) continued sales growth through price increases and overall volumes, plus 2) growth in the asset base through Standard Bearer. I observed plenty of the same last quarter.

Factors supporting additional price change

1. Market pricing on asset growth vs. earnings

In my opinion, the market is valuing ENSG as a function of its asset and sales growth. This is evidenced in Figure 3, showing the company’s market value alongside total assets, sales and pre-tax earnings.

There have been several instances where price (market value) has diverged substantially from pre-tax income (in pink). This occurred in 2018 and 2019, and most recently again in 2024. On the other hand, price has followed asset + sales growth (blue and green respectively) with striking similarity. In some instances, asset growth has even led to price change.

This is constructive in my view as management continues its quest to acquire new assets both through skilled nursing and Standard Bearer: “We continue to see a very healthy pipeline of new acquisition opportunities and are lining up some exciting new additions that we expect to close in the second and third quarters”.

In compiling this research, I've noted that investors have paid a stable multiple of invested capital when pricing the stock every 12 months since September 2021. This is the second fact supporting the notion that ENSG is being priced on asset growth.

As seen in Figure 4, management has continued to expand the capital base of the business, adding incremental investments through new facility acquisitions and human capital. In 2021, it had $2.2 billion injected into operations. By Q1 2024, $3.4 billion. All the while, investors have paid a stable 2–2.5x multiple of invested capital (“EV/IC”).

In that vein, the market value increase (in enterprise value) from 2021–’24 YTD has been due to an increase in invested capital, rather than a change in the multiple investors' pay. My estimates call for a $154 million reinvestment from ENSG this year. If investors pay the 2.5x multiple again, this gets me to $8.84 billion in implied enterprise value for FY 2024.

The correlations of this are graphed in Figure 5. Stripping the debt from the calculus to obtain the equity value, I arrive at an implied value of $128 per share by the end of this year.

This is positive - but is not my price target for the company because I have a 2-year horizon on it at minimum. My views on valuation across this period are discussed below.

2. Growth in earnings power

I argued above the market is pricing ENSG on asset growth. But we can’t ignore the fundamental principles of valuation in analyzing ENSG. This comes down to earnings and/or cash flows.

In my view, ENSG’s pace of growth is accelerating rather than slowing down. Figure 6 illustrates management’s capital allocation decisions alongside financial performance from 2021–’24 on a rolling 12-month basis. Sales compounded at 420 basis points each period on incremental pre-tax margins of 9.1%. To produce a dollar of new revenues, management had to invest $0.15 in working capital and $0.74 to fixed assets. This squares off with the economics of the business.

However, this growth rate is overly pessimistic in my opinion. Both consensus and my estimates project 8-11% sales growth over the next 3 years for ENSG. At consensus projections, this calls for $4.1 billion in sales in 2024 on $281.5 million in operating income (Figure 7). The rate of sales growth on an estimated 40% reinvestment lifts capital turnover to 1.19x under these assumptions.

Further, my estimates point to 8% compounding growth in the next 3 years driven by 1) increased average daily revenues in skilled nursing, 2) higher rental incomes from SB, and 3) continued volume expansion through acquisitions.

Carrying these rates forward changes the scene completely (see: Appendix 1 for full projections). Here, I get to $5.1–$5.2 billion in sales by FY 2025 on post-tax earnings of $332–$369 million with a return new capital of 8%.

I’m going to take the lower end of my estimates and illustrate where I believe the value will be unlocked for investors moving forward.

To do so I’ll run a scenario where we purchase 1,000 shares at market and observe the value unlock under my forward assumptions:

Buying 1,000 ENSG shares at market today will cost $119,120 as I write (share price if $119.12).

We receive $3.59 per share in trailing NOPAT on this purchase, or $3,593 in earnings power. We are paying 33x P/E in this scenario, where ‘E’ is NOPAT.

My numbers project the $332 million in NOPAT by FY’25 at the lower end, otherwise $5.89 per share.

This equates to a 64% increase in earnings power to $5,890, quite an attractive proposition.

Here are the outcomes:

If investors continue paying the 33x NOPAT multiple — which coincides with the 2.5x EV/IC multiple, what investors have been paying for the last 2 years – the stock is worth $195 per share. If the P/NOPAT multiple contracts by 25% to 25x, the stock is worth $147.20 under these assumptions. In fact, my judgement is that ENSG could pull back to 20.2x my FY’25 NOPAT estimates (40% contraction) and still trade fairly today. This supports a reiterated buy rating in my view.

In short

ENSG continues to present with attractive fundamentals that support a reiterated buy rating. In my view, investors are pricing the company on asset growth, paying a constant multiple relative to the invested capital of the business. However, in valuation terms, my judgement is that ENSG is well positioned to grow earnings power into FY 2025 and beyond.

This supports the notion of a continued price value gap. I revise my valuation to (i) $195 per share in the upside case, (ii) $147/share in the base case, and (iii) note that at worst (40% contraction in multiple), ENSG might be worth what I pay for it. Net-net, reiterate buy.

Appendix 1.