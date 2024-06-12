THEGIFT777

Today's article focuses on Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW), a global precious metals miner headquartered in South Africa. We've covered Sibanye extensively during our tenure on Seeking Alpha. However, Sibanye stock's volatility dictates frequent revision.

We last covered Sibanye's stock in February, reiterating our hold rating on the premise of a doubtful valuation and questionable acquisition activities. However, we revised Sibanye's key variables in recent weeks, deeming the stock is aligned toward the upside.

Here's why we are bullish about Sibanye Stillwater's prospects.

Pearl Gray Past SBSW Ratings (Seeking Alpha)

A Quick Overview of Sibanye Stillwater

I wanted to provide a quick description of Sibanye Stillwater to those unfamiliar with the firm.

Sibanye is a South African-based company that primarily mines platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and the United States. It also has additional operations in lithium exploration, copper, nickel, chrome, gold, cobalt, and zinc.

Below is a diagram presenting Sibanye's latest production results by material. Note that it merely presents the results of its salient materials; for a full description of its results, visit this link.

Diagram 1 (Sibanye Stillwater)

An observation of Sibanye stock's return distribution shows that it has suffered in the past two years. In fact, Sibanye has shed nearly 40% of its market value in the past year alone.

Data by YCharts

In our view, much of Sibanye's demise has been due to systematic risk, particularly commodity price pressures and South Africa's turbulent political situation. Moreover, Sibanye suffered from mine floods in the U.S. in 2022 and a year of electricity shortages in South Africa in late 2022 and 2023.

With all that mentioned, let's discuss where Sibanye could go from here.

Pricing Environment

Let's start with a top-down view by assessing the commodity pricing environment, a phenomenon salient to Sibanye's fundamental performance.

Looking at futures forward curves provides key information about a mining company's prospects as it conveys possible future spot sales prices. Moreover, some miners sell their inventory with forward prices and hedge with forward contracts or futures. Whatever the case may be, an upward-sloping forward curve is encouraging unless the miner is fully hedged against price fluctuations.

As shown in the following diagram, platinum accounts for most of Sibanye's production base; therefore, an upward-sloping platinum curve is encouraging. Other PGM futures forward curves, such as palladium, are sloped upward as well, providing additional encouragement.

Platinum Futures Forward Curve (Trading View)

Another forward curve sloping upward is Gold, which is forecasted to reach a future spot price of around $2395 in January 2025.

We think a bullish case for gold holds particular validity, given the uncertain interest rate environment in the United States and the subsequent influence it might have on the U.S. dollar. Gold is often used to hedge tail risk, especially U.S. dollar tail risk, which is why we like the look of gold for the time being.

Diagram 4 - Gold Forward Curve (Trading View)

Operational Update

Production results were revealed earlier in the article and will be included in this discussion. However, let's use the time-series EBITDA image below as a basis for today's analysis; kindly click on the image to enlarge it.

Diagram 5 - Quarter Ending In March - Click On Image To Enlarge (Sibanye Stillwater)

U.S. PGM

Sibanye's Q1 U.S. PGM production rose by 22% year-over-year to 122,543 2Eoz amid an improved operating environment. Moreover, Sibanye's U.S. PGM all-in-sustaining costs dropped by 26% year-over-year to US$1,335/2Eoz.

Aside: 2Eoz stands for two elements measured in ounces. In Sibanye's case, 2E refers to Platinum and Palladium.

Although Sibanye's U.S. PGM achieved lower costs, note that Sibanye's milling costs dropped by merely 6% to US$405/tonne. Most of the firm's cost declines stemmed from slower mine developments and completions. Nevertheless, we foresee a positive trajectory; here's why.

Firstly, a miner usually produces at high levels throughout the economic cycle unless it runs into significant profitability issues. It is extremely difficult to slow down and ramp up production, as concurrent maintenance issues usually arise. Therefore, we anticipate Sibanye's U.S. PGM mines to return to peak capacity in due course (after experiencing structural delays the past two years).

Sure, lower market demand can lead to lower commodity prices; however, as mentioned earlier, the upward-sloping PGM forward curves suggest a better pricing environment is en route. Besides, the PGM market is likely to grow at 4% per year until 2033, providing big PGM players such as Sibanye with plenty of substance.

PGM Market CAGR (market.us)

Despite the positives outlined in this section, the U.S. mining industry has a skills shortage, which has impacted Sibanye's regional operations. Although broad-based U.S. wage growth has slowed, we think mining wages and contractor expenses will present continued issues. Moreover, Sibanye says its Stillwater mine's western section is experiencing ramp-up difficulties due to geotechnical issues. We highlight this concern as it might lead to higher costs and lower-than-anticipated long-term output.

SA PGM

South African PGM accounted for approximately 76% of Sibanye's Q1 EBITDA. Although the company is on a global expansion journey, its South African bushveld complex PGMs remain its crown jewel. We believe the region's quality-to-labor cost makes it an extremely profitable business unless disrupted by systematic concerns such as occasional electricity struggles and labor union concerns.

Sibanye's Q1 South African PGM results should be read with caution. In late 2023, it took full ownership of the Kroondal mine (from a previous 50%), resulting in full consolidation of the mine's results.

Now, let's get into the results.

Broadly speaking, Sibanye achieved production of 414,918 in four element ounces during Q1(4Eoz), a 3% year-over-year increase. However, note that some of its production stemmed from third-party off-take agreements. Further, Sibanye's all-in sustaining costs rose by 16% (excluding third-party off-takes), primarily due to restructuring costs and adjustments to "legacy leave liabilities."

In our view, much of Sibanye's rising PGM costs rise are non-core, meaning they will smooth out in the long run, especially as the company said that the benefits of restructuring costs will be "realized in coming quarters." Sure, managerial opinions must be taken with a pinch of salt as they can be misleading. However, we'll give Sibanye the benefit of the doubt here.

Furthermore, we think Sibanye's SA PGM production could increase in the second half of the year. South Africa (and Rustenburg, especially) has dry winters, which makes for a conducive mining environment. Although power cuts could resurface in the winter season, we think Eskom's wobbles have been priced into the company's production and cost bases. Thus, additional power cuts will unlikely hinder the firm's operations any further (relative to its existing base).

Lastly, Sibanye's K4 project is progressing well. For those unaware, the K4 shaft is a renowned mining shaft in Rustenburg. Sibanye is rebuilding the shaft's infrastructure to ramp up production. Although it incurred R154 million (approximately $8.19 million) in CapEx charges during Q1, K4's production climbed to 10,589 4Eoz from 2,421 4Eoz the year before, illustrating its scalability.

Overall, we think Sibanye's PGM operations are better positioned than they were this time last year.

Gold

Sibanye's Q1 gold production fell by 21% year-over-year to 3,890 kilograms. This figure excludes its production from DRDGold (DRD), a tailings company that Sibanye owns 50.10% of. Sibanye's lower output primarily stemmed from closures at its Kloof 4 property, induced by longer-than-anticipated mine development times. Furthermore, both Kloof and Beatrix suffered from mining delays caused by heightened temperature, which resulted in longer cooling periods.

Another point of order is Sibanye's gold mining rehabilitation expenses, which increased its ex-DRD all-in-sustaining cost by 20% year-over-year to R1,333,818/kg. Additionally, inventory adjustments were made due to lower-than-anticipated sales.

What's next for Sibanye's internal gold operations? Well, mining is difficult to call unless you have access to the mine and a great deal of fortune. However, we think a drier/cooler winter will result in a more conducive mining environment. In addition, rehabilitation costs can be considered non-core, providing an argument that costs will level in due course.

We covered DRD back in August, stating that structural developments paired with supportive gold prices would assist the stock. However, our prediction failed, as DRDGold suffered from an 8% year-over-year drop in quarterly production to 1,227 kilograms due to lower grades. Moreover, DRDGold's all-in-sustaining costs rose by 17% to 906,404/kg due to higher broad-based input costs and lower sales.

We don't know what DRDGold's grade quality will be in the following quarters. However, we stand by our initial analysis back in August and think its internal development will coalesce with rising gold prices, leading to upside potential.

In conclusion, we think Sibanye's gold operations are well-placed. Although restructuring risks must be considered, we believe the company is conditioned to prosper in the coming quarters.

Lithium

This report doesn't covey Sibanye's entire spectrum of mined commodities. Instead, we included those that we deem to have a material effect. Although Sibanye's lithium has yet to deliver revenue, we believe it is a key attraction to investors, which is why we decided to include it in today's report.

Sibanye's Keliber project is commencing with minor obstacles. Sibanye has yet to deliver a commercial production date, but sampling is being concluded. Moreover, various idiosyncrasies exist, such as court orders for licensing and financing structures.

Keliber is anticipated to deliver an internal rate of return between 20% and 27%, which is in line with a mine being developed by Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC).

Keliber Forecast (Sibanye)

We think Keliber will add a pull factor to Sibanye's stock, as it might appeal to a new investor base. Moreover, Sibanye investors might eventually price the high growth rate embedded in the lithium industry.

In other words, we think it is a good time to commit to Sibanye before the market notices its lithium prospects.

Capital Structure Adjustments

Another issue pertaining to Sibanye is the possibility of a capital raise.

The firm reported an accounting loss during Q1, which led Sibanye to suspend its dividend and concede that an external capital raise might be likely.

Since reporting its Q1 results, Sibanye has renegotiated revolving credit facility covenant terms with its creditors, providing it with breathing space. However, questions loom regarding its external capital options.

In our view, Sibanye could enter into a streaming deal whereby it sells some of its future revenue. It has done this in the past when it streamed gold and palladium revenues to Wheaton (WPM) for a lump sum of capital.

A second option could be to issue bonds. Sibanye's debt covenant restructuring included provisions for higher leverage ratios, potentially signaling another debt raise. This seems like a logical solution, as Sibanye's accounting loss was mainly due to write-offs and interim economic struggles. As such, a short-term debt solution might be suitable, as the company's normalized five-year average EBIT is solid.

Sibanye Profitability Metrics (Seeking Alpha)

Lastly, Sibanye could issue equity, which would likely dilute its shareholders if other factors remain constant. However, we don't think a long-term equity capital solution is likely, as Sibanye's struggles seem transient. Nevertheless, the call isn't in our hands; thus, investors shouldn't be surprised if external equity is raised.

Sibanye Solvency Ratios (Seeking Alpha)

South African Election Results

South Africa's election concluded on May 29th, revealing that the ANC slipped below 50% as many anticipated. Although various market participants wished for the ANC's demise, the results gave rise to other risk factors.

What are the risk factors I'm referring to?

Firstly, coalition governments tend to be unstable, which likely adds/added a risk premium to South African stocks. Moreover, an ANC minority tabled the possibility of a coalition government with pro-nationalization parties such as the Economic Freedom Fighters and MKP.

South African Election Results - Top 8 (IEC)

You'll realize I've mostly spoken in a passive voice during this section. That's because no coalition government was formed as the ANC announced it would opt for a government of national unity, meaning various parties would enter administrative positions, including the pro-business Democratic Alliance, which secured the second-most votes.

Although the unity structure has its own risks, we believe it is a better result than an outright coalition with the EFF and MKP, whose manifestos exaggerated the nationalization of mines, private property, and banks. Sure, the nationalization rhetoric won't disappear; however, we think populist parties will need to level for the unity government to work, allowing Sibanye to benefit from a lower country risk premium.

Lastly, the introduction of various parties into government means better checks and balances are likely. As such, we have faith in better state-owned enterprise operations, especially regarding Eskom and railways (key concerns in recent times).

Aside: For those interested. We don't/didn't think an ANC-DA coalition was ever likely. The ANC earns much of its votes from working-class labor unions, which will likely abandon the party if it enters a pure ANC-DA coalition.

SBSW Stock Valuation Update

Price Multiples

We formerly used a residual income valuation model to value Sibanye. However, recent accounting adjustments (discussed later) somewhat impaired the stock's current book value. Moreover, as mentioned earlier, Sibanye suspended its dividend after suffering a loss in Q1. As such, we decided to discuss Sibanye's valuation prospects from a relative value vantage point while including a technical analysis overlay.

The following diagram shows some of Sibanye's key price multiples; a discussion follows.

Seeking Alpha

Similar to banking investors, mining investors usually emphasize price-to-book ratios, as resource companies have measurable and tangible asset bases. Sibanye Stillwater has a forward price-to-book ratio of 4.61x, which is concerning from an absolute valuation perspective, as a price-to-book ratio below one is considered optimal for a value opportunity.

Despite our concerns regarding Sibanye's price-to-book ratio, we anticipate its book value to reverse in the coming quarters as interim operational headwinds will likely abate. Additionally, Sibanye suffered a $2 billion impairment loss on a palladium asset in the U.S. and various expenses related to project enhancements, including its Keliber mine. We think matters will change in due course, lending an argument that Sibanye's book value will recover. Moreover, as shown earlier, the outlook for commodity prices is bright, which might enhance Sibanye's mine valuations.

Lastly, for this section. A look at Sibanye's peer group shows that its valuation multiples, including its existing price-to-book and EV/EBITDA ratios, are more or less in line with its peers, including Impala Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUY), Vale (VALE), and Rio Tinto (RIO). Sure, some of these names have different commodity baskets, but I'm illustrating the fact that Sibanye's idiosyncratic valuation isn't adrift from the pact, and a realignment of its business endeavors could see it achieve best-in-class.

Peer Analysis (Seeking Alpha)

Technical Analysis

A technical vantage point shares a similar sentiment to Sibanye's valuation multiples, whereby Sibanye's relative strength index is at the lower end of the spectrum at the 40 handle. In addition, Sibanye's stock is trading below its 10-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day moving averages, conveying investor pessimism. Although Sibanye's technical pricing points can be considered risks, we think they might be countercyclical, providing investors with a "buy the dip" opportunity.

Seeking Alpha

Dividends

Lastly, as already mentioned, Sibanye suspended its final dividend after suffering an accounting loss in Q1. As history has shown, Sibanye is a cyclical dividend payer; therefore, interim dividend suspensions shouldn't be a surprise. However, Sibanye generally commits to a dividend between 25% and 35% of normalized earnings, meaning its dividend will likely return once its operation stabilizes.

SBSW Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

In our view, Sibanye's key pricing points suggest a recovery opportunity is in play. Although fundamental aspects will have to improve for that to occur, we are confident in our outlook.

Risks To The Analysis

The primary risk to this analysis is that Sibanye is a volatile stock. Therefore, forecasting its prospects is extremely difficult and often speculative. As such, we urge readers to consider contrasting opinions before consolidating an investment decision.

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, key economic risks such as rising U.S. unemployment rates, flimsy consumer confidence, and uncertain PMI numbers remain rife. Thus, substantiating a 50/50 argument for commodity prices leading forward, which goes against our earlier argument.

Data by YCharts

Lastly, Sibanye's dividend suspension might reduce its addressable investor base, a factor unmentioned within our main analysis.

Final Word

Our updated thesis shows that Sibanye Stillwater might recover from a period of substantial fundamental difficulty.

Sibanye's U.S. PGM operations realigned after floods in 2022, and subsequent maintenance work deterred the firm's regional operations. Moreover, key input variables suggest Sibanye's South African operations are better aligned than they were last year amid various project completions and an enhanced PGM pricing environment.

Furthermore, we think the South African elections have ended favorably, and Sibanye's recent capital structure concerns have found direction.

Although we concede that Sibanye's price multiples, dividend suspension, and technical variables are in unwanted territory, we believe they communicate a "buy the dip" opportunity.

We hereby upgrade Sibanye Stillwater's stock to Buy from our previous Hold rating.