Investment Thesis

In our previous article on Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) (OTCQB:FWONB) in February this year, just before the Formula 1 season started, we continued our Hold stance on the back of our concern that further growth for the company could be stalling.

We have also held off from investing in this great franchise because we dislike the complex inter-related company transactions and the absence of dividends or share buyback programs.

FWONA has come out with its first-quarter report, and we want to share our thoughts with our readers.

Formula One Group 1st Quarter 2024 Results

FWONA’s three major sources of revenue come from race promotion fees, media rights fees, and sponsorship fees.

The revenue in Q1 was $587 million with three races held in that period. In last year’s Q1, there were only two races held, with revenue coming in at $381 million. To compare apples with apples, we look at revenue per race, and we see that it has increased from $190.5 million to $195.7 million this year.

Some of their media rights fees did benefit from higher fees upon renewals this year.

Spectator numbers so far this year have also beaten last year’s numbers. It was also good to see China back on the calendar with their Grand Prix in Shanghai. The interest in F1 in China has benefitted from their first F1 driver, Zhou Guanyu, being able to compete at home. We do think that there is still a potential for further growth in viewership in China. Liberty Media reported an estimated live viewership on the local television station CCTV-5 of about 1.5 million viewers. This exceeded the 1 million viewers it had pre-pandemic.

We should point out that FWONA’s financial performance is best assessed yearly and not from quarter to quarter. This is because, as with any seasonal sport, revenue and expenses vary from month to month.

Formula One Group - operating results of Q1 (Formula One Group)

Formula One Group’s cash at the end of Q1 was $1,233 million, down from $1,408 million on a Q-o-Q basis.

Total debt attributed to the FWONA was $2,902 million at the end of Q1. Interest expenses for the quarter were $55 million. However, to counter this, they had realized, or unrealized gains on financial instruments of $48 million. We assume that this is interest income from their large cash holdings.

Growth from Racing on 2 Wheels

The most exciting news from FWONA in the first quarter, was their acquisition of 86% from privately held Dorna Sports, the exclusive commercial rights to the MotoGP™ World Championship.

MotoGP has grown significantly and will host 21 races across 17 countries for the 2024 season. It has a large, loyal fan base all over the world. According to the French oil company TotalEnergies SE (TTE), which is a sponsor to one of the MotoGP teams, the sport has 400 million television viewers globally.

MotoGP race bikes (TotalEnergies SE)

The deal was done based on an enterprise value of €4.2 billion and an equity value of €3.5 billion, with the existing debt balance at MotoGP expected to remain in place after close.

The equity portion due to the sellers is expected to be 65% cash and 21% in shares of FWONK. The remaining 14% will be retained by MotoGP management. It is Liberty Media’s intention to fund the deal through a mix of cash and debt.

We do not know the underlying profitability of the MotoGP franchise, but Liberty Media’s management claims that it has a high EBITDA margin, and it has a low capital intensity resulting in significant free cash flow.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The F1 Show Will Go On

Next year’s calendar has been published, and it will continue with 24 races in one season.

Therefore, growth will not come from more race events, but rather if they can continue to grow television viewers globally. In the presentation to investors and analysts of the Q1 results, management estimated that Formula One has 60 million fans in India, with half of them having started following F1 in the last four years. The key to growth lies in these large markets like China and India. More young girls are also getting interested in the sport. One initiative taken by FIA and FWONK is the establishment of an all-girl series called F1 Academy.

It is working as the fan base is becoming more diverse than in the past.

In terms of ticket pricing, we do not know how much elasticity there is.

FWONA has gradually raised the prices. We noticed that after the pandemic, the prices to attend a Grand Prix, such as our home GP here in Singapore, are now quite expensive.

Ticket prices for F1 in Singapore 2024 (Singapore GP)

Despite these loft ticket prices, according to Singapore GP, all the tickets are already sold out. For a family of two parents with two kids below the age of 16, if they wanted to attend, it would cost S$4,052. That equates to about US$3,000.

The Share Price Development

Over the last one-year period, the share price has gone nowhere.

FWONA share price development as of 10 Jun 2024 (SA)

However, if the MotoGP deal is accretive to their earnings and gives a decent ROE, we could see the share price improve next year. We are reluctant to put any price target on this.

Deutsche Bank recently upgraded FWONA from a Hold to a Buy with a price target of $83.

Risks to Thesis

The fundamentals of the Formula One Group's business are solid and has a 75-year history this year, being the pinnacle of motorsport. It is here to stay. Each year, it entertains hundreds of millions of people around the globe.

We do not see much risk to the business operation. Sometimes there are threats from teams or organizations that they will break away and start a competing series. We do not see this as a high probability.

The way Liberty Media runs the Formula One Group, with two tracking shares and many intercompany transactions and interests, is something we dislike.

We explained this in our first article on FWONA here.

Conclusion

Formula One Group is changing with the times, to stay relevant and still deliver entertaining sports on top world-class levels.

Sustainability is becoming more engrained in their operation. One example is the new hybrid engines will not be burning fossil fuels from 2026 when the new regulations start. It is also promoting more diversity, which is a good thing.

There is a place for this sport, and it seems that despite the high costs, there are people willing to pay what it costs.

We like the acquisition of MotoGP and do think that there could be benefits from synergies between the two. It should also improve FWONA's earnings from next year.

If you are patient and can wait for the potential synergy to take place, we could see a higher share price next year.

With this, we change our stance from a Hold to a Buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.