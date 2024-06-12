Look For An Improvement In Breadth With Rate Cuts

Richard Drury

Stocks struggled at yesterday’s open over consternation about today’s Fed meeting and CPI report, but a rebound ensued shortly thereafter. The rally picked up steam by midday, following strong demand for a $39 billion 10-year Treasury auction that drove yields down 7 basis points to 4.40%. The jury is out as to whether the drop in long-term yields is a function of disinflation or weak economic growth, but I’m sticking with disinflation, which is why I think the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite continue to make new all-time highs, as they did again yesterday. The next big surprise for markets is likely to be an inflation print that shifts the consensus view of when rate cuts begin back to September. If that doesn’t happen today, it should in July or August. The trend is the bull market’s friend.

Finviz

It also didn’t hurt that the NFIB sentiment index, which is a survey of small businesses, rose to its highest level of the year. While the index level of 90.5 is still well below its long-term average of 98, the rate of change has been a positive one as small businesses grow less dour about the economy. The largest improvement among the 10 components that make up the index came from the one that measures the percentage of owners who expect the economy to improve. I think what small businesses are anticipating is a decline in borrowing costs in the year ahead. That has major implications for the breadth of this bull market.

Bloomberg

The one legitimate criticism of this bull market has been its narrow participation. In fact, the three largest constituents of the S&P 500, which are Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft, now account for 20% of the index for the first time on record. Additionally, the Magnificent 7 technology-related names have accounted for most of the index gains since the bull market began. This is why the relative strength of the equal-weight S&P 500 (RSP) has deteriorated dramatically versus the market-cap weighted S&P 500 (SPY).

It is even worse when we compare the cap-weighted index to the Russell 2000 small-cap index. Small cap relative strength is flirting with 20-year lows.

While the criticism is legitimate, the conclusion that this is a negative development is not, because it spells opportunity for the rest of the market. It also speaks to the fact that this market is not as expensive as bears suggest, because when we eliminate the handful of largest and most dominant market caps from the index, the price-to-earnings multiple falls well below the 10-year average.

The catalyst to realizing and improvement in relative strength from the average stock is rate cuts. The outperformance should be far more pronounced for small-cap stocks. The reason is that rate cuts from the Fed will lower borrowing costs for corporations. The largest companies don’t need financing. As we move into smaller and smaller market caps, financing becomes a far more important issue. Therefore, the easing cycle that is in front of us should bring with it a significant improvement in market breadth, as investors reallocate funds from the leaders of the past 18 months into the laggards.