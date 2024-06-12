onurdongel

Most investors who have exposure to the oil and gas industry are focused primarily on the well-known oil majors, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX) and ConocoPhillips (COP). Tourmaline Oil (OTCPK:TRMLF), the largest producer of natural gas in Canada, passes under the radar of the vast majority of investors. However, this is a shame, as the Canadian gas producer has some significant competitive advantages, which render the stock an attractive candidate for those who expect higher gas prices in the future. In this article, we will analyze the key characteristics of Tourmaline Oil. While the stock deserves to be on the radar of investors who are confident that gas prices will increase in the upcoming years, the stock appears fairly valued right now and hence investors should probably wait for a lower entry point.

Business overview

Tourmaline Oil is the largest natural gas producer in Canada and the fifth largest natural gas producer in North America. It is also the fourth largest Canadian gas processing midstream operator.

Largest North American Gas Producers (Investor Presentation)

Source: Investor Presentation

Scale is paramount in the natural gas industry, which is infamous for its dramatic cyclicality and its fierce boom-and-bust cycles. During a downturn, such as the one that took place during 2014-2016, the weakest players incur material losses, with some of them going out of business. On the contrary, thanks to its great scale and its low-cost reserves, Tourmaline Oil easily endured that downturn of its industry. Of course, its earnings plunged in 2015 and the company posted a minor loss per share of -$0.12 in 2016 due to depressed gas prices, but it easily endured that crisis and emerged stronger in the subsequent recovery.

According to Enverus, an oil & gas research firm, Tourmaline Oil holds the largest Tier 1 inventory in North America. More than 80% of natural gas resources with production cost below $2 per Mcf are located in Canada. In addition, more than half of North American gas producers have nearly depleted their gas resources that have cost below $2 per Mcf.

Tourmaline Oil is the lowest-cost producer (Investor Presentation)

Source: Investor Presentation

As shown in the above pie chart, Tourmaline Oil holds the largest share of natural gas resources, with production cost below $2 per Mcf. Being the lowest-cost producer is one of the most significant competitive advantages investors should look for. This is especially true in the natural gas industry, which involves a commodity, and hence the cost of production is the most important differentiator among companies.

Apart from having a large scale and a low cost of production, Tourmaline Oil has another attractive characteristic as well, namely promising growth prospects. As shown in the chart below, the company has nearly quadrupled its production per share over the last decade.

Performance Record of Tourmaline Oil (Investor Presentation)

Source: Investor Presentation

Even better, as shown in the above chart, Tourmaline Oil has more than quintupled its reserves per share over the last decade. This certainly bodes well for future growth. Indeed, the gas producer expects to grow its production by approximately 22% over the next four years, from 585,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day this year to 715,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2028. Given the exceptional performance record of Tourmaline Oil, it is safe to assume that the company will meet or exceed its production guidance.

Debt

As mentioned earlier, the natural gas industry is characterized by dramatic cycles due to the wide swings of natural gas prices. Therefore, having a strong balance sheet is paramount in this business, as it enables a company to endure a potential downturn.

Tourmaline Oil has a rock-solid balance sheet. To be sure, its net interest expenses consume just 1% of its operating income while its net debt (as per Buffett’s formula: Net debt = Total liabilities – cash – receivables) is standing at $4.0 billion. This amount is just 23% of the market capitalization of the stock and approximately 3 times the annual earnings of the company, and hence it is extremely low. Overall, Tourmaline Oil has a pristine balance sheet, which provides great financial flexibility and resilience during the inevitable downturns of the natural gas market.

It is also admirable that Tourmaline Oil has grown its reserves and its production at such a fast pace while maintaining a rock-solid balance sheet. This is a testament to the strength of the business model of the company, which results from the high-quality gas resources that are included in the asset portfolio of the producer.

Dividend

Tourmaline Oil is currently offering a forward annualized regular dividend of $0.92, which corresponds to a dividend yield of 1.9%. This yield is much lower than the 3.4% yield of Exxon Mobil, the 4.2% yield of Chevron and the 3.9% median dividend yield of the energy sector. As a result, most income-oriented investors are likely to dismiss Tourmaline Oil.

However, Tourmaline Oil has been offering a material special dividend in every quarter since late 2021. Given the special dividends it has distributed in the first half of this year, the total annualized dividend yield of the stock is 4.9%. It is also important to note that management has pledged to keep directing free cash flow towards special dividends as long as the company enjoys favorable gas prices. Management has also reassured investors that the regular dividend is sustainable even at gas prices below $2 per Mcf. Overall, the company is likely to keep offering an attractive total dividend in the absence of a downturn in the energy sector.

Risk

From all the above, it is evident that Tourmaline Oil does its best to improve its performance in the factors that are under its control. It has been growing its reserve base and its production consistently over the last decade and has promising growth prospects ahead. It also has one of the lowest production costs in its industry.

On the other hand, investors should never forget the high cyclicality of the natural gas industry. The oscillations of natural gas prices have caused the earnings of Tourmaline Oil to fluctuate widely over time. To be sure, the company incurred a 74% plunge in its adjusted earnings per share in 2015 and posted a loss per share of -$0.12 in 2016 due to a collapse in natural gas prices in 2015-2016, which resulted from supply glut amid a shale oil boom. Tourmaline Oil also incurred a 46% slump in its adjusted earnings per share between 2018 and 2020 due to the pandemic.

Thanks to its high-quality business model and its essentially debt-free balance sheet, the company has easily endured every downturn in its business and is likely to prove resilient in future downturns as well. Nevertheless, investors should be aware of the highly volatile business results of the company and the resultant volatility in its stock price. Only the investors who can stomach high stock price volatility for a long period should put this stock on their radar.

Valuation

Based on its earnings per share of $3.67 in the last 12 months, Tourmaline Oil is currently trading at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4x. This earnings multiple is higher than the median earnings multiple of 12.2x of the energy sector. On the one hand, Tourmaline Oil probably deserves a premium in its valuation for its aforementioned competitive advantages. On the other hand, given the cyclicality of its business, the stock appears fairly valued around its current price.

It is also worth noting that the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine two years ago triggered an unprecedented number of green energy projects worldwide, as most countries are doing their best to diversify away from fossil fuels. When all these renewable energy projects come online, they are likely to take their toll on the price of natural gas. While the time and magnitude of the effect are unknown, this is an important risk factor to consider. Therefore, investors should probably buy Tourmaline Oil only when they find it with a wide margin of safety. An attractive entry point would probably be around the strong technical support of $40, which is approximately 18% lower than the current stock price and corresponds to a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9x. Given the competitive advantages of Tourmaline Oil, the stock will become attractive if it approaches that level.

Final thoughts

Tourmaline Oil passes under the radar of the vast majority of investors, but it enjoys some significant competitive advantages. It has great scale, one of the lowest production costs and one of the highest-quality resource portfolios in its industry. As a result, the company has exhibited a consistent growth record and has reliable growth prospects for many more years. Nevertheless, as the stock appears fairly valued right now, investors should probably wait for a more opportune entry point.

