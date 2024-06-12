jetcityimage

Ocado (OTCPK:OCDGF) is a London-listed online retailer and seller of online retail services to fellow retailers.

My last Ocado note was in March, with the “sell” piece Ocado: A Long Way Down, But Further To Go. In a little under three months, the shares have lost 22%. They are 85% down since my first “sell” piece back in 2021, Ocado: Results Demonstrate The Fundamental Problem In Its Business Model, in which I outlined my core concern that the scalable tech element of the business was overshadowed by the capex-intensive bricks and mortar logistics operation required to deliver it, not only for Ocado’s own retail operations in the U.K. but also its partnerships with other retailers.

The company’s declining market capitalisation saw it drop out of the FTSE 100 index this month, likely leading to index funds selling down, which could further depress the price in the short term.

I maintain my “sell” rating as, despite seeing some strengths in the company, feel the business and financial model mean this is a glass half empty situation.

What Ocado Does Well

Before getting into the bear case, it is worth recognising that there is a fair bit about Ocado to like, and indeed, I think that helps explain why the company has previously attracted the valuation it did.

The U.K. retail operation has built a premium brand over two decades and seems to be well-regarded by customers.

The company’s retail revenues in the first quarter showed a 10.6% year-on-year change to £645m. Volumes grew 8.1% to 242m items. Over a million active customers (up 6%) were ordering 414,000 times a week on average (up 8.4%). That is a small fry compared to the £61bn of sales market leader Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDF) managed last year. But it is not inconsequential – Ocado has a successful U.K. retail business that commands significant scale. This accounted for the lion’s share of revenues last year (85%). It also had the makings of a profitable business last year in my view, although the use of adjusted EBITDA as a measure makes it difficult to judge (and, on a less positive note, just look at those fees for what is basically a grocer!)

Company final results

The main investment case in recent years has focused not on the company’s own retail operates (which it runs with Marks and Spencer (MAKSF)) the platform it offers other retailers to sell online.

Last year, we saw the technology solutions division grow revenues by 44%, to £429m. It also swung into the black on an adjusted EBITDA level (although again I do not find this helpful as a reporting measure – Ocado overall reported adjusted EBITDA of £54m last year, but its statutory loss before tax was £403m).

Clients include Kroger (KR), Sobeys and Morrisons, AEON (and Ocado itself, helping explain the fees above). So Ocado has been able to sign up quite a few sizeable, successful retailers from different markets around the world. Those contracts could run for decades, which I see as positive presuming they have been structured in a way that allows Ocado to earn not lose money over their lifetime.

I see that as a proof of the attractiveness of its technology solutions proposition. This is an area I expect to continue seeing long-term growth, and Ocado has a strong position in it (though set against that is the risk of future competition: technological barriers to entry in what is basically a logistics business with a tech interface strike me as relatively low).

My Concerns about the Business

Ocado has burnt through a lot of cash over the years and is currently heavily loss making.

My main concern about the business model remains that it involves building lots of real estate, which is capital intensive. How scalable that is, if it all, is questionable: if one client stops using Ocado in the future and a competitor wants to start, the warehousing and distribution facilities sited for the first one might not be suitable for the second.

I also see risk in the evolving nature of shoppers’ expectations. The original plan was basically to have big, centralised distribution centres (as supermarkets have been doing for decades). A shift to higher expectations of rapid delivery has led to Ocado building out more, smaller fulfilment centres, reducing the last stretch of delivery. Good for end customers and Ocado’s proposition, but not good for capex needs or economies of scale.

A quick look at cash flows underlines the problem.

Company final results announcement

Capex fell last year, but still topped half a billion pounds. At the end of last year, net debt had risen to £1.1bn. Cash and cash equivalents stood at £0.9bn. Even with total liquidity of £1.2bn, Ocado could only afford another two to three years of net free cashflows at last year’s levels before needing to raise more funds, potentially diluting shareholders again (as it did in 2022).

The company has forecast lower, but still substantial, capex costs this year of around £475m.

Looking at this from the perspective that a company builds its warehouses, the capex drops almost to zero and those warehouses then generate revenue, there is a case to be made that Ocado is heading in the right direction. Capex is falling, the estate is getting larger and revenues are growing. But capex remains big and the estate it is building might not be the one it needs for the client base 2, 5 or 10 years from now, meaning that I expect capex will continue to be a significant expense for the company.

Valuing Ocado is Difficult

As with many growth companies, we thus reach a valuation conundrum. The current market cap of £3bn, taken along with the net debt, suggests an enterprise value approaching £4bn.

If capex costs fall enough, if revenue grows enough and if Ocado can turn consistently free cash flow positive even to the tune of £200-£300m, I think such a valuation could be merited.

But capex costs are stubbornly high – and I think likely to remain so. Revenues are growing, but not by leaps and bounds in absolute terms. Still, the 44% increase seen in technology solutions last year is promising. While the company said in its outlook that it foresees revenue growth for its retail division this year, it made no mention of the revenue outlook in either its technology services or logistics arms.

Meanwhile, free cash flow remains elusive outside of raising cash from equity issues or loans. There is no clear glide path to free cash flow, even though operating cash flow is positive already. Operating cash flow has fallen markedly as the company’s emphasis on selling technology solutions and logistics has grown. Ignoring financing, operating and investing cash outflows have topped £400m for the past four years in a row.

Chart calculated and compiled by author using data from company annual reports

In other words, the current valuation continues to look too high to me, and I maintain my “sell” rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.