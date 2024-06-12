KathyDewar

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) produces and sells donuts and other dessert products under the incredibly well-recognized brand. In addition, the company also sells cookies through the Insomnia Cookies brand that was acquired a few years ago. In October, Krispy Kreme announced that the company is exploring strategic alternatives for Insomnia Cookies though, potentially selling the prior acquisition. Krispy Kreme’s operates in the United States and internationally, and is constantly expanding to new markets to fuel continued access point growth.

The company has had its fair share of action on the stock market. Krispy Kreme went private in 2016 after being openly traded on the stock market, but had an IPO again in 2021, becoming a publicly traded company once again. So far, the post-IPO performance has been poor, with the stock losing -44% of its value from initial trading. With a new deal announced with McDonald's Corporation (MCD) that allows for significant growth in the next couple of years, the stock jumped by 39% on the 26th of March 2024. Since, the stock has returned to an even lower level.

Krispy Kreme’s Impressive Growth is Targeted to Continue

Krispy Kreme’s long-term history shows continuous, stable growth as the company has expanded its reach both domestically and internationally. From FY2013 to 2023, the company’s revenue CAGR stands at an impressive 14.0% with significant continued growth targets. The growth has been achieved with incredibly stable increases from FY2009 forward.

Krispy Kreme focuses heavily on points of access and targets an eventual 100 thousand access points, up from 14147 in 2023 - the already long runway of growth looks to continue far into the future. The company constantly expands reach in the United States through sales points in new locations with new and old partnerships. Points of access of 33000 are expected by the end of 2026, driven largely by the recent partnership expansion with McDonald's.

A good amount of the growth is also targeted to come from international expansion. Krispy Kreme already has international operations in countries such as the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, Canada, and Japan, and the company recently announced an expansion into the German market on the 10th of June. The expansion into Germany is expected to bring over 3000 new points of access, to be launched in early 2025. With a prior testing in Paris, it appears that Krispy Kreme has identified Europe as a potentially great growth market. Currently, around a third of revenues come from the international or market development segment, representing operations outside the United States.

Even with the constantly shown growth, growth into 100 thousand access points should take a very significant amount of time – with constant annual expansion of 10%, the ramp-up would take a bit over 20 years from 2023. While Krispy Kreme is poised to grow incredibly well, the target seems to have a very ambitious long-term vision and shouldn’t be expected as a base scenario in my opinion.

The Deal with McDonald's Looks to Accelerate Growth

On the 26th of March, Krispy Kreme and McDonald's announced an expanded partnership, sending Krispy Kreme’s stock into a 39% increase for the day. The higher stock price has since melted, but the announced deal still represents a highly attractive growth opportunity, recently highlighted by Truist Securities’ Bill Chappell.

The announced deal looks to add Krispy Kreme’s donuts into McDonald's’ restaurants in a phased rollout, starting in H2/2024 and expected to finish before the end of 2026. With McDonald's having around 13500 locations across the United States, the nationwide partnership looks highly promising for Krispy Kreme’s growth. In the press release about the partnership, Krispy Kreme communicates that the company anticipates to more than double its access points in the United States by the end of 2026. More than 12000 access points are expected to be reached through the McDonald's partnership.

The partnership poses great growth upside on top of Krispy Kreme’s already good momentum. Still, the deal comes with a caveat for investors – with McDonald's providing the framework for distribution and the retail channel, Krispy Kreme’s margins from the deal are still up for debate. I believe that McDonald's can likely leverage the company’s good position in the deal to take a good share of the earnings created by the deal.

Despite the partnership’s effects’ uncertainties, I still believe that the deal likely creates great earnings prospects for Krispy Kreme. The initial stock jump may have been an overreaction, but the recent complete meltdown from of jump seems odd, too.

Better Profitability is Needed, Highlighted by High Debt

Krispy Kreme’s aggressive growth has pushed profitability to a weak level, with a trailing operating margin of just 1.5%. The company has achieved good margins years ago, but growth-related expenses have started to chip away at profitability. Operating leverage is targeted through growth, but I anticipate that margins should stay at quite a thin level in upcoming years.

The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at quite a good level of 13.1% in Q1, but excludes significant continuous expenses such as stock-based compensation, new market penetration expenses, and shop closure expenses. In addition, the figure excludes significant strategic initiative expenses, including alternative review expenses for Insomnia Cookies and expenses related to the McDonald's partnership. As the growth continues, writing off a significant amount of growth-related expenses seems unfair. It does still highlight the potential for higher profitability as growth initiatives slow down, though – prior levels even reaching double-digit operating margins aren’t impossible, but seem to be far away.

The high debt on Krispy Kreme’s balance sheet leverages the importance of profitability improvements – total long-term debt currently stands at $894.1 million, of which $52 million is in payable within a year’s time. The debt makes investment opportunities more rigid to execute, and worsen profitability, with $52.1 million in trailing interest expenses and only $25.3 million in operating income due to the thin margin.

In a bad scenario, the weak balance sheet could limit Krispy Kreme’s growth ambitions. Operational cash flows have still been healthy overall, but the accelerated amount of capital expenditures and Krispy Kreme’s intriguing decision to pay out a dividend with a current 1.24% yield raise the probability for needed external financing. As debt is already high, an equity raise could potentially be needed. I don’t see a significant equity raise as likely currently, but investors should note the possibility.

2024 Likely Continues Krispy Kreme’s Growth Momentum

Krispy Kreme’s Q1 results showed continued stable growth momentum with revenue growth of 5.7% into $442.7 million and similar adjusted EBITDA growth of 5.9%, beating estimates slightly with an adjusted EPS beat of $0.01 and a revenue beat of $8.6 million.

For the rest of the year, the growth is expected to stay similar, with the revenue growth guidance of 5-7% being reaffirmed with the Q1 results. The anticipated growth is lower than in previous years, but still at a good level as the McDonald's partnership starts to roll out at the end of the year. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to outscale revenue growth slightly, with a growth of 8-11%. The adjusted EPS is expected at $0.27-0.31, a growth of $0.02 year-over-year at the middle point of the range.

The slight profitability improvement seems good, but I still would like to see faster scaling in margins. With the reported Q1 results and prior momentum, I see no issues for Krispy Kreme to reach the guidance, especially as the McDonald's deal starts to roll out in H2.

Valuing the Stock Is Volatile

Due to margin estimate volatility and high debt, a narrow value estimate for the stock is difficult to estimate. Yet, I constructed a discounted cash flow [DCF] model to value a base scenario.

In the model, I estimate continued growth with 14.5% in 2025 followed by 12.8% in 2026 as the McDonald's partnership accelerates growth. Afterward, I estimate a gradual slowdown into perpetual growth of 3%, representing a total revenue CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2033. I estimate growth more conservatively than Krispy Kreme seems to target to be conservative, and to reflect potential challenges brought by the balance sheet and the success of international expansion.

For the EBIT margin, I estimate long-term leverage into an eventual 8.0% from 1.9% in 2023 as a base scenario. The long-term margin estimate is likely to vary a lot with upcoming years’ financials, though. Krispy Kreme has continued with quite a healthy cash flow conversion despite a high amount of growth investments.

The estimates put Krispy Kreme’s fair value estimates at $11.33, nearly at the stock price at the close price on the 11th of June. The fair value estimate is volatile due to challenging margin estimates and high debt’s leveraging, though – at an eventual EBIT margin of 10% from 2030 forward, the stock would have upside of 30%. On the contrary, a margin left at 6% would imply downside of -34%. The base scenario implies a fair and balanced valuation.

A weighted average cost of capital of 8.20% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

In Q1, Krispy Kreme had $13.74 million in interest expenses, making the company’s interest rate 6.15% with the current amount of interest-bearing debt. Krispy Kreme leverages a high amount of debt, and I estimate a long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 40%.

To estimate the cost of equity, I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield of 4.41% (US10Y0 as the risk-free rate). The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s latest estimate for the United States, updated on the 5th of January. Seeking Alpha currently estimates Krispy Kreme’s beta at 1.08. Finally, I add a liquidity premium of 0.25%, creating a cost of equity of 9.63% and a WACC of 8.20%.

Takeaway

Krispy Kreme, Inc.'s long-term growth track record is poised to continue with continued store & international expansion as the company's high ambition continues. The recently announced partnership with McDonald's accelerating growth through to 2026, and a very recently announced expansion to Germany also shows good growth potential. The current year is guided to continue excellent growth momentum.

The growth could be threatened by currently weak margins weakened by growth-related expenses and high debt, but overall healthy operative cash flows should still be able to fuel good growth. The investment case is made volatile by the high debt and uncertain long-term margins. In my base scenario, the stock is fairly valued and represents a balanced risk-to-reward - I initiate Krispy Kreme, Inc. stock at Hold.