MercadoLibre: Alternative Payment Systems Boosts Core Offering

Summary

  • MercadoLibre's alternative payment system, Mercado Pago, has helped differentiate its offerings and boost market share in Latin America's competitive e-commerce industry.
  • Mercado Pago's success in Mexico, providing digital payments and credit to underserved populations, has strengthened MercadoLibre's market position against rivals like Amazon and Walmart.
  • As Mercado Pago's credit business grows, the company must navigate funding and regulatory challenges to maintain its competitive edge and promote financial inclusion in Latin America.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

Another prime example of how alternative payment systems can boost a company’s core offering is MercadoLibre, Latin America’s largest online retailer, which we added to the

