Tara Moore/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) operates as a specialty retailer of women’s intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. We have started coverage on the firm in September 2023, with an initial bearish rating, stating that the firm’s stock may just be a value trap. We have reiterated this “sell” rating in March 2024, due to the deteriorating financial performance and the uncertain macroeconomic environment. Over the period of our coverage, the firm’s stock has substantially underperformed the broader market.

Analysis history (Author) Data by YCharts

The aim of our article today is to take a look at VSCO’s latest quarterly results, which were published in the first week of June. We will analyze the financial results to get a better understanding, whether the underperformance that we have seen over the past quarters is likely to last or not. We will also give an updated view on the macroeconomic environment as well as on the valuation of the firm, using the same set of traditional price multiples as before. As a conclusion, we will update our previously established rating, if necessary.

Quarterly results

VSCO has announced both top- and bottom-line results to be in-line with analyst estimates and at the higher end of their preliminary estimates. Revenue came in at $1.36 billion and adjusted EPS at $0.12.

While meeting analyst estimates and achieving results at the higher end of the previously announced range always has a positive tone to it, the results are actually not as good as they may first sound. So let us take a closer look, why we are not particularly impressed.

Income statement (VSCO)

Revenue

Although the firm has met the analyst estimates, sales have kept on declining. Total sales have declined by as much as 3%, primarily driven by the weakness in the North American Stores and Direct segments. The North American Stores, which is the largest segment of the firm, accounting for more than 50% of the total sales, has declined by 7% year-over-year. On the other hand, the International segment – which is the smallest contributor to the overall revenue - has grown substantially, but it has not been enough to completely offset the weakness in the other two segments. Further, if we look at comparable sales and comparable store sales, they have also kept on declining by 5% and 8%, respectively. While the decline has slowed compared to the prior year, it is still meaningful.

Q1 by the numbers (VSCO)

In our previous article, we have discussed that the demand for VSCO’s products is getting weaker and weaker. And today, we are still on the same page. In our view, VSCO has to do significant efforts in order to generate interest in their products once again. While they have several strategic priorities, which are aimed to create demand and accelerate growth, including “Accelerate the Core”, “Ignite Growth” and “Transform the Foundation”, they do not seem to have an apparent impact just yet.

Further, the macroeconomic environment has not improved significantly since our last writing. In fact, it has even worsened with consumer confidence once again falling, for the second consecutive month. The competition among different brands and firms has also remained high, fueling promotional activities and therefore contributing to the sales decline. On the positive side, we have to highlight that despite the promotional activity, VSCO has managed to expand its gross margin.

U.S. Consumer confidence (tradingeconomics.com)

Based on this information, we believe that looking forward to the next couple of quarters, there is little to be optimistic about. We do not currently see any significant catalysts that could fuel the demand for VSCO’s products and therefore their growth in the coming months. The firm’s outlook also seems weak with expected sales decline both in the coming quarter and in the full year.

Outlook (VSCO)

Bottom line

Although the gross margin has slightly expanded compared to the prior year, the increasing SG&A expenses have cascaded down and had a significant negative impact on the operating- and net income as well as on the operating- and net profit margin. Operating income has fallen to $39.6 million from the previous year’s $55 million, representing a 28% decline, leading to an operating margin of just 2.9%. Net income has fallen to $10.6 million from the last year’s $25 million, representing a decline of more than 50%. This resulted in a net profit margin of just 0.8%, which in our opinion is very weak.

If we compare VSCO’s profitability metrics to those of its peers in the apparel retail industry, we can see that VSCO has a long way to go to even catch up with them.

Profitability (SA)

From this perspective, we also believe that a rating upgrade cannot be justified based on the fundamentals.

Valuation

Just like in our previous articles, let us assess, whether VSCO could be attractive from a valuation point of view. The following table summarizes a set of traditional price multiples and compares VSCO’s metrics with those of the respective sector median and also the company’s own historic valuation.

Valuation (SA)

While the firm’s stock may appear to be selling at a discount compared to the sector, this comparison may not be entirely fair. The consumer discretionary sector contains a wide variety of companies, which can sell largely different products and services and can have entirely different business models. For this reason, the comparison to a smaller, more representative peer group, may give us a better indication whether the valuation is attractive at this price level or not.

If we narrow down the peer group to the same one, as we used before for our profitability comparison, we can also see that while VSCO is trading at relatively low multiples, they are relatively close to those of its peers. We believe that when sales are declining, profitability is low and the macroeconomic environment is so uncertain, a much higher discount/margin of safety would be necessary.

Valuation (SA)

For these reasons, we once again think that a rating upgrade is not justified.

Conclusions

VSCO’s sales and earnings have kept on declining in the previous quarter, despite meeting analyst estimates. While the sales decline has slowed compared to the prior year, it is still significant.

The macroeconomic environment has also slightly deteriorated, with consumer sentiment weakening, which may indicate that in the coming months the consumers are likely to spend less on discretionary items.

Despite the low price multiples, VSCO still does not appear to be a value play, based on its fundamentals.

For these reasons, we do not see a justification to upgrade our previously established rating on the firm. We maintain our bearish view.