Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) reported a strong end to FY24 with cloud services driving significant growth at the top line. This growth was paired with strength in margins with Oracle’s adjusted operating margin and aEBITDA margin expanding to 44% and 55%, respectively, showing the durability in scaling OCI across the firm’s operations. Using management’s commentary as a guide, I believe Oracle can continue this exceptional growth rate as the firm continues to build larger and larger data centers with one being constructed with 1GW in capacity, the size of a city. Given the firm’s growth rate and operational excellence, I reiterate my STRONG BUY recommendation with a price target of $194/share at 16.91x FY26 EV/aEBITDA.

Oracle Corp. Operations

Corporate Reports

Oracle displayed exceptional growth in their cloud data center infrastructure and applications services as the firm expands beyond their limits. Oracle’s transformation is certainly pushing the boundaries of what they’re capable of, as the firm’s only growth roadblock is the speed in which the firm can spin up new data centers. As management had discerned in their FY24 earnings call:

OCI consumption revenue was up 53%; were it not for continuing supply constraints, consumption growth would have been even higher. Safra Catz

In terms of reigniting the growth story, OCI is doing just that. Oracle is quickly turning its platform and database services into a powerhouse of a platform through automation and scale, allowing enterprises to seamlessly land and expand as they realize the value of moving their data to OCI. One of the biggest values baked into OCI is that the processes are entirely modular and automated, meaning each data center is the same as the last and can scale. This cookie-cutter strategy has paid off for Oracle as it allows for the firm to build their regional data center presence at a higher rate without any human error. Not only does this allow for the firm to scale at a higher rate, but it also provides stronger security by eliminating human error. This strategy also allows for faster and more cost-effective data consumption for users. Oracle is even taking their cloud presence to the next level by integrating OCI across a multi-cloud platform with Microsoft (MSFT) Azure and Google (GOOGL, GOOG) GCP by integrating OCI into Azure and GCP data centers. Though a relatively small proportion of total revenue, Oracle’s partnership with Azure is expected to scale at a high clip with the expectations of growing 10x in Q1’25 and 30x in Q2’25, sequentially. Though it wasn’t directly mentioned on the call, I believe management’s security through automation comment may have been a friendly jab at database competitor Snowflake (SNOW). Snowflake recently experienced a major data breach that exposed the data of 165 organizations, including Ticketmaster. Though this is purely speculation, Mandiant’s findings, may have played into the Oracle/Google partnership as Mandiant is owned by Google.

In addition to this, Oracle offers private OCI for enterprises that are seeking to leverage Oracle’s cloud services within their private data centers. As management had outlined in their Q4’24 earnings call, customers will not pay for hardware installed in their database and will only cover consumption costs. These services can also be scaled as enterprises require more data to flow in order to train their LLMs and neural networks, which will translate to scaled revenue generation for Oracle. Between this and the multi-cloud integration, Oracle is injecting their cloud services into just about every area imaginable, making their services the most flexible and tailored for any users’ needs.

Oracle also announced their deal with OpenAI for data center services. Oracle will be utilizing the latest Nvidia (NVDA) chips, interconnect network solutions, and liquid cooling, all for training their neural networks. Management mentioned that they will be building four large data centers for this project, which should also play a role in Nvidia’s growth story. These data centers may be some of the first data centers to implement the new Blackwell GPUs and Tensor Cores for faster compilation rates and lower energy costs.

Management mentioned that Oracle is building some of the largest data centers by capacity in the coming years, with one at 200MW in capacity and another at 1GW in capacity, which will be the size of a city. One feature mentioned on the call that piqued my interest was that Oracle will be developing dedicated power capacity for these large data centers to ensure zero downtime. For those that follow my research, this could be a big step towards additional natural gas or nuclear capacity, depending on the fuel source chosen. For reference, 1GW of power capacity is equivalent to a large nuclear reactor or a combined-cycle natural gas-fired powerplant. In short, these large-scale data centers will be both beneficial to the AI/ML industry as well as the energy industry and will hugely benefit Oracle as more firms adopt AI application capabilities. Given Oracle’s recently announced partnership with Palantir (PLTR), these data center buildouts may offer the AI platform company a large moat for their technology in terms of speed and capacity.

Oracle Corp. Financial Forecast

Corporate Reports

Forecasting Oracle’s financials, I anticipate exceptional topline growth going through FY25 as the firm continues to build out their regional AI factories paired with their growing embedded OCI services in Azure data centers. I believe Oracle has built out a niche in their automated OCI services that will grow as fast as data centers can be built, with the only limiting factor being construction and infrastructure. Management has made it clear that Oracle will be taking on the limiting factors posed by infrastructure capacity by developing their own dedicated power generation for their larger data centers, which should provide firm capacity beyond their historical capabilities. I do not expect this last factor to be accretive for at least a year, given construction time for a natural gas-fired power plant. With this level of capacity growth, management anticipates capital investments for FY25 to double on a year-to-year basis.

Management anticipates strong sequential growth in FY25 as the firm scales OCI capacity to meet demand and expects cloud infrastructure services to grow by 50% y/y. Management also reiterated their FY26 goal of reaching $65b in revenue; however, they now believe that this figure may be undershooting their trajectory given the accelerated growth momentum as seen in FY24. Modeling the firm’s growth rate, this target is perfectly achievable given the high level of growth experienced across OCI infrastructure and services. I also expect that the firm’s margins will scale and expand with topline growth with the firm’s automated, modular data center capacity. Given the recent data breach by one of Oracle’s cloud database competitors, there may be additional opportunities on the horizon to capture additional market share that may have not been available otherwise.

Oracle Corp. Valuation & Shareholder Value

Corporate Reports

Despite the 28% price increase in ORCL shares YTD, ORCL shares continue to trade at a low valuation, 15.70x EV/aEBITDA. Investors certainly took note of Oracle’s FY25 and FY26 forecast, driving ORCL shares up 9.5% afterhours.

TrendSpider

Though ORCL shares have not experienced the same growth rate as other names in the AI space like Nvidia, Qualcomm (QCOM), or Super Micro Computer (SMCI), I believe this has only provided investors room to buy into or build a position in ORCL stock. Despite the lagging growth YTD, ORCL shares have still outperformed the S&P 500 by 5% for this period.

TradingView

I believe this trajectory will continue as the firm continues to exhibit the extraordinary growth trajectory in OCI as it both scales and branches across other cloud providers. Given Oracle’s strong growth trajectory and cash flow generation, I reiterate my STRONG BUY recommendation with a price target of $194/share at 16.91x eFY26 EV/aEBITDA.