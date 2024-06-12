Oracle Has A Long Growth Runway For OCI

Jun. 12, 2024 9:10 AM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL) StockMSFT, NVDA, PLTR
Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
2.56K Followers

Summary

  • Oracle Corp. reported strong growth in cloud services, with adjusted operating margin and aEBITDA margin expanding to 44% and 55%, respectively.
  • Oracle executing exceptionally well in building out their large, modular, and scalable AI factories as they attempt to keep pace with customer demand.
  • Oracle disclosed a deal with OpenAI to build 4 new data centers to cater to training neural networks. I believe that these will likely use Nvidia's new Blackwell GPUs.
Computer hard drive with three cables coming out o

I Like That One

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) reported a strong end to FY24 with cloud services driving significant growth at the top line. This growth was paired with strength in margins with Oracle’s adjusted operating margin and aEBITDA margin expanding to 44% and 55%, respectively, showing the

This article was written by

Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
2.56K Followers
Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience. Prior to working in the investment management industry, Michael spent over a decade in professional services working in industries that range from O&G, OFS, Midstream, Industrials, Information Technology, EPC Services, and consumer discretionary.Michael takes a macro-value-oriented approach to investment analysis and prides himself in being able to make investment recommendations based on cross-industry analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ORCL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ORCL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ORCL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News