Investment thesis

Enbridge's (NYSE:ENB) stock was approximately flat since my previous bullish thesis. Despite flat stock price performance, the company's fundamentals continue fortifying. Profitability is expanding even in a challenging environment for the company's topline growth. Enbridge continues investing heavily in future growth, but at the same time the management does not forget about capital allocation discipline. Improving profitability together with the management's responsible approach to capital allocation makes me confident that its 7.45% forward dividend yield is safe. The stock is undervalued by around 8%, according to my calculations. Moreover, the sentiment around value stocks might improve soon as well. All in all, I reiterate "Strong Buy" rating for ENB.

Recent developments

Enbridge released its latest quarterly earnings on May 10, missing consensus revenue and EPS estimates. Revenue declined by 10.5% YoY, but it did not adversely affect profitability. The gross margin expanded YoY from 48.4% to 54.7%, and the operating margin improved from 22.3% to 24.9%. As a result, adjusted EBITDA rose by 11% YoY.

Strong EBITDA did not convert into deleveraging because the company acquired all of the outstanding shares of capital stock in East Ohio Gas Company [EOG] for cash consideration of $4.3 billion. As a result, the company's balance sheet remains highly indebted. On the other hand, ENB's credit ratings are at investment grade levels, meaning that credit risks are low. Moreover, only 5% of the debt portfolio is exposed to floating rates, meaning that ENB is protected from unfavorable trends in the monetary environment.

I would also not consider high indebtedness a concern, as all the largest midstream companies have their D/E ratio above 100%. In the above chart with peer comparison, readers can see that other prominent midstream players are highly leveraged. It is explained by the nature of the business where revenue growth is primarily possible only after construction or acquisition of additional processing plants, terminals, or pipelines.

ENB demonstrates solid operating leverage and cash flow from operations, which adds optimism to me. Moreover, the management consistently emphasizes commitment to financial and capital allocation discipline. Free cash flow stability, financial flexibility powered by solid credit ratings, and exceptional allocation practices look like a solid blend of factors supporting dividend sustainability. The company filed for a potential C$2.75 billion equity raise to help fund acquisitions, which might be understood negatively as it dilutes shareholders' value. In my opinion, it is a temporary measure which will be offset by stock buybacks over the long term. My optimism is backed by ENB's relatively stable outstanding shares count since 2018.

Enbridge is investing heavily in growth and has a robust $25 billion pipeline of expansion projects across all its business segments. The company's low-risk business model means that all capital projects were thoroughly scrutinized, and investment decision-making was based on models incorporating conservative assumptions. According to the latest earnings presentation, Enbridge generates 98% of its earnings from cost-of-service or contracted cash flows agreements with high-quality customers [95% of them are investment grade]. Therefore, I am optimistic about the company's massive project backlog. According to the latest earnings call, the Tennessee Ridgeline Expansion project, one of the largest projects of the next three years, has progressed to fill FID, which is a crucial milestone.

The management expects these projects to drive growth through 2028. The execution of these projects is expected to add 3% to the company's annual earnings growth. Another 1-2% earnings expansion is expected from the cost side, as the management is committed to driving productivity enhancements and supply chain efficiencies.

Enbridge's extensive infrastructure helps the company to render a wide variety of midstream across Canada and the U.S., which is crucial in light of record traditional energy production levels demonstrated by both countries. Geopolitical disruptions in Europe also helped the U.S. to become the world's leading LNG exporter. As the largest North American midstream company, Enbridge has solid exposure to capture skyrocketed U.S. LNG exports. The company serves 15% of LNG export capacity in the Gulf Cost, and the management expect it to double by 2030. The EIA estimates that the U.S. LNG exports will grow by an additional 18% in 2025. This is a strong tailwind for Enbridge as well.

Growth stocks are hot now, which might lead to a bubble in them. Therefore, there is an elevated risk of a correction in growth stocks. If this is the case, high dividend yield stocks are likely to attract greater investors' interest due to their inherent stability and more predictable returns. The increased demand for large-scale high dividend yield names like Enbridge would highly likely drive up their stock prices. Of course, growth stocks might rally further in case of stellar calendar Q2 earnings. However, according to FactSet Earnings Insights, during the Q1 earnings season the market rewarded positive earnings surprises reported by S&P 500 companies less than average while punishing negative earnings surprises reported by S&P 500 companies more than average. To me, this indicates softening market sentiment around growth stocks.

To summarize, there are several reasons to remain bullish on Enbridge. The company demonstrates strong operating leverage, the management has a clear roadmap of how to drive a stable 5% earnings CAGR by 2028, projects backlog is impressive, and industry trends are positive for the company.

Valuation update

The stock declined by 5% over the last twelve months and by 1.5% YTD. Most of the valuation ratios are lower or approximately in line with ENB's historical averages. This might indicate that the stock is fairly valued, however looking only at multiples is not sufficient. Therefore, I have to simulate the dividend discount model [DDM].

Cost of equity is the DDM's discount rate, which is calculated using the capital-asset pricing model [CAPM]. Since Enbridge is a Canadian company, I take this country's bonds' 10-year yield of 3.48% and Canada's 6% market risk premium. Enbridge's 24-months beta is 0.96. Incorporating all these assumptions into the CAPM formula gives me a 9.24% cost of equity.

There was a one cent downgrade to FY 2025 dividend consensus estimate, compared to my previous DDM for ENB. After the downgrade, the FY 2025 dividend is $2.77. I reiterate my 2% dividend growth projection, in line with long-term inflation averages.

ENB's fair value per share is $38.26, 8% higher than the last close. The upside potential is modest, but it also suggests that the downside risk is highly likely limited. This looks attractive given ENB's high dividend yield.

Risks update

As a company engaged in the storing, processing, and transfers of hydrocarbons, ENB faces significant social and environmental risks. The nature of the company's operations inherently carries potential environmental impacts such as spills and leaks that can adversely affect the environment and public health. In case of these adverse developments, the company will likely pay substantial fines and penalties, and its damage will suffer significantly. To mitigate social risks, the company needs to effectively manage relationships with all stakeholders concerned about the environment. This is particularly critical in light of the current pressure from environmental groups concerning the company's Line 5 pipeline project in Northern Wisconsin.

While I am optimistic about the company's new capital projects backlog, they are not risk-free. Large multi-billion projects are complex and are challenging, with most apparent risks including running out of budget before project finalization or not meeting schedules. These adverse events might undermine shareholders' value, either with additional unplanned CAPEX or the opportunity cost of launching new facilities later than expected.

Experienced dividend investors know that, but I have to warn readers who are new to dividend investing that ENB is extremely unlikely to deliver notable rallies. The stock's major strength is its dividend growth stability, but it will be naive to expect ENB to deliver share price spikes. For readers to understand context, ENB's share price increased by 2% over the last five years.

Bottom line

To conclude, ENB is still a "Strong Buy". The company continues improving its profitability despite topline headwinds and invests heavily in business expansion. The stock's stellar forward 7.45% dividend yield is safe and ENB is around 8% undervalued, making it a compelling investment opportunity for someone seeking for a solid high-yield investment.

