Pixelbizz/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Dutch semiconductor giant ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) possesses near-exclusive production of advanced extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems. This technology is needed in the development of next-generation semiconductor devices as the industry increases its demand for AI chips.​ The company's dominant position in this niche is described as a quasi-monopoly by industry analysts, which places the tech firm at the core of the global semiconductor manufacturing process​​.

ASML's EUV lithography machines will continue to position the company as a leader in the industry since no other firm possesses the technology that can produce chips as small as three nanometers to meet the surging demands of high-performance computing and AI applications​​​​.

With this, I think the company’s performance is gaining more investment appeal, especially given new orders from TSMC which I do not think are priced into the stock at this point. ASML has consistently demonstrated robust revenue driven by the high demand across major semiconductor markets, including those driven by firms like TSMC (TSM), Samsung, Intel (INTC), and others that rely on ASML’s technology for chip production​​. With AI and high-performance computing evolving at an unprecedented rate, we should expect more firms to require more sophisticated semiconductor solutions​​. With new TSMC orders likely coming in this year, I think we could see some of this future demand being pulled forward.

While some have been concerned about the United States’ restrictions on exporting critical semiconductor technology to China, where ASML holds a major market presence at around 49% of system sales in Q1 2024, management noted the restrictions did not create a large negative impact, contrary to expectations.

Given this, I believe that ASML is a strong buy. The company is poised to grow further in the semiconductor supply chain with the upcoming demand surge for advanced AI chips and the manufacturing machines that make them, starting with TSMC being the first catalyst.

Background

ASML is taking advantage of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution through their advanced AI chip manufacturing solutions. The company’s extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems are crucial for developing next-generation semiconductor devices, and puts them in a position of near-monopoly in this high-tech niche.

Their latest High-NA EUV system, a 165-ton machine that costs $380-million, is capable of etching features as small as eight nanometers on chips. Analysts believe that this will revolutionize the industry by bringing in denser and more efficient chips that can further boost computational power and efficiency​​.

I believe that ASML’s technology cannot be overstated, especially with the geopolitical tensions it has stirred before. In 2019, the United States imposed restrictions on the export of these advanced systems to China citing concerns over national security and the technological advantage that such equipment could confer to the Asian nation, which has been rapidly advancing their own semiconductor capabilities​​.

It’s evident that the development of AI chips requires more advanced levels of computational power and efficiency, and the demand for ASML’s machines can fill this gap. This has set off what many industry analysts believe as the start of a massive upgrade cycle across the semiconductor industry that is fueled by the needs of AI technology​​.

In response to the export restrictions, ASML has seen varied reactions from the global market. While the company acknowledges the geopolitical complexities, they continue to assure the market that they are in compliance with international laws while pursuing commercial objectives. The ongoing demand from major tech firms for ASML's EUV systems emphasize the value these machines play in current manufacturing processes and in the future developments of the semiconductor industry​​​​.

The biggest reason I chose to dive into ASML is their new contract with TSMC according to Bloomberg. This new contract by the worlds largest semiconductor manufacturer solidifies the strong need for their new EUV systems and show how the strong demand for AI chips by companies like Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD) are now starting to translate to increased demand upstream at the semi fabs.

Guidance Commentary From Management

Recent reports reveal that ASML will ship their high-NA EUV machines to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) within the next year. Despite initial reservations about the cost, TSMC's acquisition of these machines will allow them to produce more advanced chips necessary for AI applications that require high computational power.

ASML's advanced systems is a barometer for the semiconductor industry's trajectory. Analyst’s projections indicate that the semiconductor sector, driven by AI and machine learning, is on a rapid growth phase. This expected surge in demand continues to push companies like TSMC to expedite their technology updates and initiate a cycle of accelerated technology adoption by demanding more from their suppliers such as ASML.

ASML Executive Vice President Christophe Fouquet said during the company’s Q1 earnings call:

Our outlook for the full-year is unchanged with similar revenue, compared to 2023. In line with the industry continued recovery from the downturn, we expect a stronger second-half relative to the first-half of the year. We view 2024 as a transition year and continue to make investment this year both in capacity ramp and in technology, to be ready for the upturn in the cycle. Looking longer term, while there are still significant uncertainties, primarily driven by the macro-environment, it appears we are passing through the bottom of this specific cycle and we expect an industry recovery over the course of 2024. Based on the discussion with our customers and supporting our strong backlog, we expect 2025 to be a strong year driven by a number of factors as mentioned last quarter.

For the second quarter, management expects revenue to come in somewhere between "EUR5.7 billion and EUR6.2 billion" with Gross Margin expected to be "between 50% and 51%" (Q1 Call). While management did not provide a specific estimate for their EPS for Q2 on the last call, I am optimistic that as we see these orders from TSMC come in (especially in the second half of the year) we can see the company beat on both top and bottom line estimates from analysts.

For this operating year (ending December 2024) analysts are expecting the company to earn $20.60/share, a decline of 4.81% year over year, and revenue coming in at $30.14 billion, up only 0.51% year over year.

Keep in mind that these estimates for revenue have been relatively flat over the last 6 months (down 0.75%) despite clear new demand opportunities from the likes of TSMC.

And while the company currently receives 49% of their revenue from system sales from China, management noted recent restrictions (as I have mentioned before) do not seem to have made an impact.

In essence, compared to estimates, there is more not-priced-in variance to the upside than the downside for 2024.

Valuation

ASML's valuation is (on paper) a significant premium compared to their sector. With a forward P/E of 49.91 compared to the sector median of 23.68, ASML's valuation is more than double that of their peers at a 110% difference. I believe this premium is justified by ASML's growth prospects, particularly with the growth of AI and advanced semiconductor manufacturing, through the company’s superior lithography systems​​.

However with this, estimated revenue growth of 19.57% year over year (FWD) for the next 12 months (compared to little revenue growth in the 2024 operating year) beats the sector median of 6.58% by 197.61%. If we were to see the company’s forward P/E exhibit this same level of premium compared to the sector median (197.61%), this would mean that the company’s stock could have roughly another 79% upside.

I got the 79% upside by assuming that ASML attains a 197.61% premium over sector median forward P/E ratios (compared to 110% premium right now).

Why I Don’t Think This Is Priced In

Despite the optimism surrounding potential sales, particularly the anticipated purchase of systems by TSMC each valued at $380 million, recent adjustments in revenue and EPS forecasts have been relatively modest (as I mentioned before estimates have been largely flat). Over the past six months, I believe that despite substantial bookings, there has not been a significant upward revision in earnings forecasts. The number of down revisions in revenue forecasts slightly surpasses the up revisions, suggesting a cautious outlook among analysts about near-term revenue acceleration​​.

In essence, with the conservative revenue growth forecasts (19.57%) the shares are undervalued especially given that demand is going to get pulled forward it appears. With more aggressive growth forecasts likely reasonable at this point due to TSMC deals the company could have even stronger upside.

Risks

As I mentioned before, ASML is at the center of international trade restrictions due to security concerns and the strategic technological competition with China. The Dutch government recently revoked export licenses for some of ASML's systems (NXT:2050i and NXT:2100i), which would affect a segment of their customer base in China. This is part of broader U.S. policies initiated under the Trump administration and expanded under President Biden, to curb China's access to technologies essential for manufacturing advanced semiconductors. Not to be outdone, China is also reportedly already progressing on its efforts to stop depending on ASML.

Another risk is the company’s highly concentrated customer base, which highlights their vulnerability to sector-specific risks, particularly geopolitical tensions that could impact TSMC. The sheer cost of ASML’s EUV machines limits the pool of potential customers. High costs have already driven players like GlobalFoundries out of the advanced chip manufacturing market. TSMC, Samsung and Intel constitute nearly 84% of ASML’s business. Given the ongoing concerns over Taiwan’s geopolitical stability, the potential impact on TSMC could reverberate through ASML's operations and financial performance. A drop in new equipment orders, whether due to regulatory challenges, economic sanctions, or military conflicts, could drastically affect ASML’s business, in my opinion.

The company is also facing a significant order backlog of €39 billion. While this provides a cushion against immediate market fluctuations and ensures steady revenue streams, it risks the company’s operational scaling and responsiveness to market changes. With lead times averaging around two years, ASML is somewhat locked into their production schedules that limit their ability to rapidly adjust to shifts in semiconductor demand or technological advancements. This could leave ASML lagging if sudden shifts in technology or geopolitical issues arise. However, I am personally not concerned as much about a TSM geopolitical risk (see my article on this from last month).

But the company is confident about it. During the Q1 earnings call, CFO Roger Dassen, clarified:

“..we're not disclosing that. We're not disclosing the composition of the backlog in a geographic sense. So we said before at some point that the China -- we said at once that China was a little bit over 20% in the backlog and that as a result of that, no one should be surprised that the sales is around that percentage. That's not dramatically changed. So I think we're still in that ballpark, but we're not going to be very specific on that. But at least that gives you a bit of a ballpark.

ASML's recent financial results, with Q1 2024 bookings dropping significantly from €9.19 billion in the previous quarter to €3.6 billion, also highlights a substantial decrease in demand for the company’s most advanced machines. But this is part of the volatile business they are in. Order books vary significantly from quarter to quarter.

Bottom Line

I believe it’s clear that ASML’s exclusive production capabilities in EUV lithography systems proves their near-monopoly status on the manufacture of chips as small as three nanometers. Given the surging demand for high-performance computing and AI applications, the company has become indispensable in the industry as semiconductor firms such as TSMC, Samsung, and Intel, continue to rely heavily on ASML’s technology for their chip production.

However, ASML’s market position and the critical nature of their technology also present unique challenges and risks of course. The United States’ restrictions on exporting critical semiconductor technology to China, where ASML holds a significant market presence, underpin the geopolitical tensions they have to navigate. Even with these challenges, ASML’s business has not seen a negative impact so far.

Given this, I believe ASML represents a compelling buy for investors. The firm is well-positioned for future growth, driven by the ongoing demand for advanced chips and the value of their EUV systems in the semiconductor industry’s future. While there are significant risks related to geopolitical tensions and the need to manage a concentrated customer base, ASML’s strong backlog, technological leadership, and other operational measures to secure and expand their market position mitigate these concerns.