Investment Thesis

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) should see good growth across its three segments moving forward. In the Mobile Solutions segment, revenues should benefit from the conclusion of inventory destocking in the aftermarket business, easy comparisons, and market share gains. Further, the Industrial Solutions segment should see good revenue growth driven by market share gains from its "create, connect, replace, and service" strategy and strength in the aerospace and defense end markets. Lastly, the Life Sciences segment's revenue growth should improve, supported by demand recovery in the disk drive and bioprocessing businesses. Besides organic growth, the company should benefit from potential bolt-on M&As given its strong balance sheet with a net debt/EBITDA of ~0.5x.

On the margin front, the company's margins should benefit from operating leverage on higher sales, price increases, and moderating cost inflation in the near term. In the medium to long term, as the growth investments in the Life Sciences segment normalize and the segment sees benefits from higher sales, its segment margins should see a meaningful increase and improve the overall margin mix for the company. The company's valuation is also lower than its historical average. This coupled with good growth prospects, makes DCI stock a good buy.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

I last covered DCI in December 2023 with a buy rating, and the stock has seen over 20% upside since then as it posted a good sales recovery. The company recently reported its Q3 2024 results and its net sales increased by 6% Y/Y to $927.9 million, driven by a 5% Y/Y contribution from higher volume.

Segment-wise, in the Mobile Solutions segment, net sales grew by 5.4% Y/Y as strength in aftermarket business effectively offset sales declines in Off-Road and On-Road businesses. In the Industrial Solutions segment, net sales increased by 2.9% Y/Y attributed to volume growth and pricing increases. The Life Sciences segment's net sales increased by 24.3% Y/Y, driven by higher volumes as a result of bioprocessing equipment sales timing and an increase in disk drive demand.

DCI's Historical Revenue Growth (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, I am optimistic about the company's growth prospects and believe it can see good growth in each of its three segments.

In the Mobile segment, one of the big issues that the company faced in the last fiscal year and the earlier part of this fiscal year was inventory destocking in the Aftermarket business. However, this destocking is now behind us, and with the continued demand strength, there are talks about restocking in the coming quarters. The company is also lapping easier comparisons. The fourth quarter of the last fiscal year saw the biggest hit from inventory destocking and the company's aftermarket sales in the quarter declined 6.8% Y/Y. So, the current quarter (Q4 FY24) will see the easiest Y/Y comparisons, which should help Y/Y growth. The company is also doing a good job in terms of execution, and management highlighted the share gain in independent aftermarket channels on the last earnings call. Good execution, potential restocking, and easy comparisons bode well for the company's Mobile Solutions segment in the coming quarters.

The company is seeing good demand trends in the Industrial Solutions segment as well. In a previous article, I explained the company's "create, connect, replace, and service" strategy in the Industrial Solutions segment to gain share. Below is the relevant excerpt.

In this (Industrial Solutions) segment, the company is moving away from subscription model and now offering a broad connected service offering with real time information and data analytics about the state of the filters installed at a customer's location coupled with a digital gateway to access the company's e-commerce application for all replacement parts not only from Donaldson-branded products but also for other manufacturers' systems and other service needs. This offering serves as a one stop shop and help customers optimize their systems' operations. This customer centric approach is helping the company win market share in this market and, with a serviceable addressable market ('SAM') size of ~$15 bn, there is an ample runway of growth."

The company continues to execute well in this segment and is seeing market share gains in Dust Collection and Power Generation helped by this strategy. The end market outlook is also positive over the next couple of years as the interest rate cycle reverses supporting industrial demand. Another key end-market for this segment is Aerospace and Defense which is seeing a record backlog driven by an increase in flight hours, ramp-up of production by Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY), and increased military spending due to geopolitical tensions.

Finally, in the company's Life Sciences segment, destocking in the Disk Drive business and a slowdown in the bioprocessing end market have been a big headwind in recent years. Management noted the Disk Drive business has already started recovering, and I believe the bioprocessing business is also poised to see a good recovery in the coming quarters. If we look at commentary from Danaher (DHR) which has a good exposure to this end market, they noted a sequential improvement in orders last quarter and also noted that cancellations are declining. I believe we are poised to see a good demand recovery in this business in the second half of the current calendar year and next year, which bodes well for the segment's revenue growth.

In addition to good organic growth prospects, the company should also benefit from potential bolt-on M&As. The company has a net debt/EBITDA of ~0.5x and has a good opportunity to deploy capital, especially to grow its Life Sciences business in the coming years. This should complement its organic growth in the coming years.

Margin Analysis and Outlook

In Q3 2024, the company's margins benefitted from operating leverage on Y/Y sales growth, strong pricing, and lower input costs. As a result, the adjusted gross margin expanded by 260 bps Y/Y to 35.6%, and the adjusted operating margin increased by 130 bps Y/Y to 15.5%.

On a segment basis, the EBT margin of the Mobile Solutions segment and Life Sciences segment expanded by 340 bps Y/Y and 40 bps Y/Y, respectively. However, the Industrial Solutions segment's EBT margin declined by 10 bps Y/Y.

DCI's Adjusted Gross margin and Adjusted Operating margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

DCI's Segment-Wise EBT Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, I am optimistic about the company's margin expansion prospects. The company's margins should benefit from operating leverage as the sales outlook continues to be positive. Further, the company should benefit from the carryover impact of past pricing increases as well as future increases. This coupled with moderating cost inflation should keep price/cost positive.

The company's margin should also benefit from recovery in Life Sciences sales. The segment margin is currently around breakeven compared to the mid to high 20s just a couple of years back. Two factors that impacted the company's margins over the last year were the decline in sales as well as growth investments. As mentioned in the revenue section, I expect the company's sales to continue recovering in the coming quarter, which should help margins in the near term. In the medium to long term, as growth investments normalize and the segment starts to see benefits from higher sales, its margins should improve to prior highs of the mid to high 20s, which should help DCI's overall margin mix.

Valuation

DCI stock is trading at 20.24x FY25 (ending July) consensus EPS estimate of $3.64 and 17.85x FY26 (ending July) EPS estimate of $4.13 which is lower than its 5-year average forward P/E of 22.33x.

Donaldson is a good quality company with a razor/razor blade kind of model for its filtration products. The company faced a tough last couple of years with headwinds in its Aftermarket and Life Sciences business. This has resulted in the stock trading at a lower than historical P/E multiple. However, with both these businesses now showing recovery and the company executing well and gaining share, there is a good chance that the stock's valuation multiple can re-rate higher and the stock can trade in line with its historical P/E of 22.33x. Applying 22.33x P/E to FY25 (end. July) consensus EPS estimate of $3.64, we get a target price of $81.28 or ~10% upside from the current levels. In addition, the stock also offers a quarterly dividend of 27 cents or 1.46% forward yield. Hence, I see a decent upside and have a buy rating on DCI stock.

Risks

The company is focused on strengthening and expanding its Life Sciences business through bolt-on M&As. However, Inorganic growth is relatively riskier compared to organic growth and there are always risks related to integration missteps, overpaying for an acquisition, and the leverage a company takes to make an acquisition. In case any future acquisition goes wrong, it may negatively impact the stock price.

I am expecting sales recovery in bioprocessing businesses of the Life Sciences segment based on positive commentary and improving order trends at some of the larger companies like Danaher which have exposure to this end market. Further, I am expecting the Industrial segment to benefit from the reversal in the interest rate cycle over the next few years. However, if this doesn't materialize, it may impact the segment's end market demand as well as sales growth.

Takeaway

I am optimistic about the company's revenue and margin growth potential over the coming years. The revenue growth is poised to benefit from inventory destocking ending, market share gains, and easy comps in the Mobile Solutions segment, continued strength in the Industrial Solutions segment, recovery in the Life Sciences segment, and inorganic growth opportunities from potential bolt-on M&As. The company's margins should also expand with the help of operating leverage, benefits from positive price/cost, and margin improvement in the Life Sciences segment. The valuation is also lower than historical levels. Given the good growth prospects and a discounted valuation, I continue to have a buy rating on the DCI stock.