ryasick

Golub Capital (NASDAQ:GBDC) recently announced that it was merging with Golub Capital BDC 3, which is set to create a larger, better-diversified investment company with lower costs and considerable long-term net investment income potential. The BDC’s shares are currently trading at a 4% premium to net asset value, which I believe is deserved considering how well Golub Capital supports its dividend with NII. In my opinion, Golub Capital has revaluation potential as investors are set to benefit from a large, variable rate investment portfolio as well as better opportunities for origination growth!

Data by YCharts

Merger synergies, lower management fees, improving outlook for new originations

Golub Capital is one of those BDCs that run a distinct first lien-strategy, meaning the BDC’s portfolio structure is dominated by senior secured first liens that are made to middle market companies with stable revenue profiles: 85% of Golub Capital’s investments are traditional first lien originations while an additional 8% are so-called one-stop financing solutions where the BDC handles all financing matters of the portfolio company in one go.

Golub Capital

In January, Golub Capital announced that it would merge its business with that of Golub Capital BDC 3, which was also a first lien-focused BDC. The business transaction closed at the end of May and is set to lower fees for shareholders, lead to growing size and liquidity for the BDC and its shares. Additionally, the larger BDC has more opportunities to originate bigger loans and could benefit from its increased scale by becoming more attractive for borrowers that seek business financing.

The transaction made Golub Capital the fifth-largest BDC in the sector with $8.5B in assets. Since the portfolio of Golub Capital and Golub Capital BDC 3 was fairly identical, the new entity will be able to carry forward a distinct first lien strategy as well. With a pro forma first lien share of 94%, investors in Golub Capital will not suffer a change in portfolio structure. Only Blackstone Secured Lending (BXSL) has a higher first lien percentage of 98%. I recommended BXSL earlier this year, chiefly because of the BDC's outstanding balance sheet quality.

Golub Capital

In the wake of the merger deal, Golub Capital also agreed to make some changes to its fees, which obviously is set to benefit shareholders. Specifically, the externally-managed BDC has agreed to lower its incentive fee on income from 20% to 15% while at the same time reducing its incentive fee on capital gains by the same 5 PP to 15%. By doing this, Golub Capital will be able to add $0.03-0.04 per-share quarterly to its net investment income.

Golub Capital

Turning to the distribution coverage profile.

Every BDC is only as good as its distribution coverage. Any weakness in this regard and investors are playing with dividend risks that can easily be avoided by focusing on those BDCs that generate more income than they pay out.

Golub Capital has moderately good distribution coverage as the BDC generated $0.51 per share in net investment income in Q1’24, on an adjusted basis, which calculates to a distribution coverage ratio of 1.11X. In the previous quarter, in Q4’23, Golub Capital achieved 1.14X coverage and in Q1’23 1.27X coverage. From a dividend safety margin perspective, I believe Golub Capital has a reasonable chance of continuing to pay the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.46 per-share.

Golub Capital

Following the closing of the merger deal, Golub Capital announced the payment of three supplemental quarterly dividends of $0.05 per-share each which will be paid in June, September and December.

Golub Capital’s valuation relative to other BDC rivals and revaluation catalyst

Golub Capital is currently priced at a price-to-NAV ratio of 1.04X, implying an 4% premium to the March quarter net asset value of $15.12 per-share (+$0.09 Q/Q). Golub Capital is trading slightly above the BDC's 1-year average price-to-NAV ratio of 1.01X, and this has likely a lot to do with the BDC raising its dividend consistently throughout the last year and attracting more high-yield investors.

I believe Golub Capital, given its numerous dividend raises last year, steady flow of supplemental dividends and merger-related NII upside, the BDC could re-price to a 1.10X price-to-NAV ratio which implies a fair value of $16.60. My price target also implies 5.4% upside, but investors may want to chiefly consider owning GBDC for its reliable income stream.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Golub Capital

The biggest risk for Golub Capital, as I see it, relates to the realization of merger benefits following the closing of the transaction. The BDC said that it will lower its incentive fees which will immediately boost the company's net investment income upside, but if Golub Capital fails to see a merger-driven boost to originations or lower operating costs through the elimination of duplicate functions, I believe the premium to net asset value could disappear. What would change my mind about the BDC is if Golub Capital saw weaker distribution coverage or made material changes to its portfolio structure (lowering the percentage of first liens).

Closing thoughts

There are a number of reasons why investors with an eye on dividends should consider Golub Capital: 1) The BDC just completed a merger with Golub Capital BDC 3, which should lead to higher corporate efficiencies (elimination of duplicate corporate functions), 2) Golub Capital has guided for lower incentive fees which is set to add incrementally to the BDC’s net investment income, and 3) Golub Capital supports its dividend well with NII which means investors are looking at a high dividend safety margin. I would have preferred to buy Golub Capital’s shares when they were trading at a discount, but I believe the risk profile, attractive post-merger NII growth outlook and solid distribution coverage profile make the BDC attractive nonetheless!