Farming For Income With 14.3% Yield: XFLT

Thomas Barwick

Co-authored by Treading Softly.

When looking over a large field, a farmer has some key considerations to mull over. What crop will they grow? Should they rotate crops? Or is the land better suited for grazing livestock? Can they do all the work themselves, or should they hire help? Many who own farmland don't actually farm at all, they strike a deal with someone else to do the work while they share the profits.

When it comes to the market, I'm not in the business of slaughtering my investments to unlock their value. I'm all about planting vast fields of income crops, harvesting my income, and repeating it over the long haul. At times, I'll sell out of an investment, especially if I can move into a new position that will boost the output of my income farm.

Often, I enjoy doing the "labor" myself. I like to choose my stocks, manually reinvest my dividends, and actively manage my portfolio. However, I can't follow every sector and manage every segment myself. When looking for investments, I sometimes enjoy leveraging hired hands. Often, I'll use a CEF (Closed-End Fund) overseen by skilled portfolio managers to boost my income farm's output.

Today, I want to dive in and examine one such fund that has seen a bumper crop recently.

Let's dive in!

Bumper Crop = Big Income

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT), yielding 14.3%, is a CEF focusing on bank loans. These are loans that are issued to below-investment-grade corporations, usually with credit ratings in the B/B+ range. They are "senior secured," meaning that they are usually the most senior debt on the borrower's balance sheet. The interest rate is usually floating. If you are looking at the 10-Q/K of a public borrower, and many of these borrowers are public, you will find the loan identified as a "term loan."

XFLT invests in these loans using three strategies: Direct ownership, collateralized loan obligation, or CLO, equity, and CLO debt. Source.

XFLT May 2024 Presentation

While all three of these investments are based on the same types of loans, the different strategies have different risks and rewards. XFLT provides the average current yields it is experiencing on its assets:

XFLT May 2024 Presentation

Direct loans are their largest position at just under 44% of the portfolio and are yielding 9.76%. These investments are straightforward. XFLT buys the loan and then collects its portion of the interest.

When you get to CLOs, it gets more complex. CLOs are made up of various tranches, and each tranche is in line to get paid. When money comes in, the senior debt tranches are paid first, then the subordinated junior debt tranches, and finally, the equity tranche gets whatever is left. For the privilege of being first in line, the senior debt holders take a haircut. Note that XFLT is getting an average of 9.76% yield on its directly held loans. The loans within CLOs are going to have a very similar yield. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA), an ETF that holds the senior debt tranches of CLOs, is yielding about 6.4%. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB), an ETF that owns CLO debt tranches in the B-BBB range, is yielding about 7.75%. Both numbers are significantly less than the 9.76% that the borrowers are paying. Where does the excess interest go?

It goes to the junior debt tranches that XFLT invests in, where it gets a 12.43% yield. After that is paid in full, it goes to the equity tranches, which yield 22.95%. Institutional investors and ETFs like JAAA and JBBB pay premiums to be first in line and have less credit risk. XFLT and CEFs that invest in the junior debt and equity tranches get much higher payments for taking on that credit risk.

This positioning has been very profitable over the past year, as the lowest-rated tranches experience materially higher total returns.

XFLT May 2024 Presentation

Meanwhile, defaults continue to be well below historical averages; despite drifting upward in 2023, they have been slowing down.

XFLT May 2024 Presentation

For the past few years, I have been discussing my expectation that default rates will remain low throughout the current cycle. COVID had two main impacts on borrowers: it caused defaults to be pulled forward and forced companies that were borderline to shore up their balance sheets. The weakest companies were weeded out in 2020/2021, and most of the rest had the warning shot across the bow that caused them to clean up their balance sheets.

High interest rates put pressure on borrowers because it increases their interest expense. However, thanks to borrowers managing their balance sheet and refinancing unsecured bonds at very low interest rates, interest coverage was exceptionally high. So while interest coverage has been deteriorating with high rates, it has come down to pre-COVID levels, which were healthy.

XFLT May 2024 Presentation

It is a great time to be buying loans, and XFLT has been buying hand over fist. XFLT has grown its assets by nearly 70% year over year.

XFLT May 2024 Presentation

As XFLT continues to take advantage of this buying opportunity, another hike in its distribution could be on the table.

With exposure to direct loans and debt tranches of CLOs, XFLT is a lower-risk option than other CEFs that focus primarily on CLO equity, like OXLC and ECC. This has led to less volatility in share price, and following COVID, XFLT was the quickest to raise its distribution back up. This makes it the ideal pick for investors who want to get a taste of the sector but want less risk.

Conclusion

With XFLT, you can leverage skilled portfolio managers as hired hands to help increase your income farm's output. When it comes to the market, many people will have a very specific focus for their portfolio. They may have a portfolio that's designed strictly to invest in growth stocks and try to slaughter those investments to unlock a profit; others will invest for dividends and only invest in companies that pay them back.

For my portfolio and my retirement planning, I have taken the route of being an income farmer. I find high-quality investments, plant them into my portfolio field, and continue to reap and collect the income on a quarterly basis, enjoying that income so that I can afford more high-quality investments to join my farm's collection.

When it comes to retirement, you're going to need income from somewhere, whether that is regularly selling off investments that you bought at a profit or by sitting back and collecting income. Both halves are part of the total return equation. Unfortunately, it feels like many retirees suspend their understanding of how finances work and the concept of "living within your means" when they retire, thinking that this new paradigm requires an entirely new way to manage their finances.

I'm pleased to tell you that while retirement is a paradigm shift as far as how you interact with the world and how you're no longer employed, it does not require a paradigm redesign on how you do your finances. Instead, you can continue to collect income from high-quality participants of the financial markets instead of an employer and meet those expenses head-on without having to sell off the portfolio pillars you have worked so hard to build. That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.