Robert Way

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ: CYBR

Charlie Munger once used a surfing metaphor to explain how a company can take advantage of a “wave”—a powerful trend or industry force—to create long-term growth. By recognizing a large wave as it forms and catching it at the right moment, he said, a surfer can ride the wave for “a long, long time.” It was 1994, and one of the examples Munger gave was Microsoft and the rise of personal computing, a wave the company would ride for the next three decades to a US$3T market capitalization. Munger, who died last year, was also known to preach patience: “The first rule of compounding,” as his famous line goes, is to “never interrupt it unnecessarily.” Finding companies poised to benefit from big waves, and allowing time for their profits to grow and compound, can have a powerful effect on returns.

Generative AI is a wave that has gained tremendous momentum since the November 2022 launch of ChatGPT, a chatbot that introduced much of the business world to the practical applications of AI. While computer scientists have been working to improve AI for decades, the revolutionary change initiated by the success of large-language models like the one ChatGPT uses is in its infancy. The world spent around US$50B on the chips that enable this technology in 2023. This figure is widely expected to surge over the next few years, although forecasts vary from about US$100B to more than US$400B. Large companies such as Nvidia have been the earliest and clearest beneficiaries of this demand.

Another wave that appears ready to crest is in cybersecurity. With data breaches on the rise—ransomware attacks were up 70% in 2023—our Israeli holding CyberArk has built a strong position in the fast-growing niche of protecting “privileged accounts.” This term refers to the users or applications that have access to sensitive areas of a business’s computer systems. If a firewall is breached, CyberArk’s tools create a digital vault inside the enterprise that securely stores these credentials, alerts the customer’s IT professionals, and monitors and records the movement of the hacker inside the network.

Several years ago, CyberArk decided to shift from selling its technology as a one-time purchase to a cloud-based subscription model. Cloud-based solutions allow for more seamless updates, thus better protecting customers from ever-evolving risks. But because upfront revenue from new customers is lower in a subscription model, this strategic shift reduced margins and cash flows for a time, leading some investors to doubt the company’s growth outlook. But like other companies that have transitioned to a subscription model, such as Microsoft, revenue has now rebounded. Revenue is expected to grow 24% this year, with subscription fees accounting for an increasing majority. Adjusted cash flows are also climbing back above their 2021 level.

A key feature of the cybersecurity wave is the growing array of non-human digital identities that must be protected from hackers. Typically, we think of login credentials and permissions as being tied to humans such as IT administrators. But for every human identity there are now 45 machine identities—such as software applications, servers, and other devices connected to a business’s network. This has expanded CyberArk’s addressable market. In a recent meeting, management estimated that only about 50% of the privileged users—human and machine—in its customers’ organizations are secure, presenting a large opportunity to expand CyberArk’s relationships with these companies.

Furthermore, in December, the US Securities and Exchange Commission said all US-listed companies will be required to report “material” cybersecurity events within four days, which helps incentivize businesses to prioritize cybersecurity investments. Providers of cybersecurity insurance are also requiring customers to have privileged-access-management capabilities. Another promising development is CyberArk’s new Secure Cloud Access offering, a small but growing source of revenue. Security has not kept pace with the rapid adoption of cloud-based services and the growing number of developers who use these services. Secure Cloud Access aims to address this problem by providing a way to limit users’ permissions based on what they need access to and when.

Long-term waves can be turbulent, and as Munger said, some companies fall off. An investor always must be watching for signs that a business is losing its competitive edge. For now, though, CyberArk appears well positioned to surf the wave.

The portfolio is actively managed therefore holdings shown may not be current. Portfolio holdings should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any security. It should not be assumed that investment in the security identified has been or will be profitable. To request a complete list of holdings for the past year, please contact Harding Loevner. A complete list of holdings at March 31, 2024 is available on page 5 and 6 of this report. Click to enlarge

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.