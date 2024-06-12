Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Nearly six months ago, we dove into an analysis of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP), focusing on the disposition of four assets, generating $43 million in gross proceeds. This article initiated our coverage of the young office REIT. We detailed the company's strategy, which consists of disposing of the portfolio and returning capital to shareholders through distributions. The article lays the groundwork for today's discussion, so for those unfamiliar with NLOP, we would suggest reading.

In our initial coverage, we assigned a "Sell" rating to NLOP on the basis that it is not a shareholder friendly investment. Several factors including the disposition-based approach, external management structure, and headwinds in the suburban single tenant office market make NLOP an unattractive investment for long term investors.

Data by YCharts

Since the initial discussion in January, NLOP has performed well. It is not worth building a point of comparison against the net lease market (NETL) or even another suburban office REIT like Orion Office REIT (ONL) given NLOP's unique approach. Rather, we will dive into NLOP's activity over the past several months and assess against their stated goals of liquidation, deleveraging, and returning capital to shareholders. More importantly, we will reassess whether NLOP is likely to succeed in the future. Before discussing the most recent dispositions, let's cover some key corporate updates from NLOP.

Corporate Updates

Given NLOP's strategy is radically different from a typical net lease REIT, like their parent company W. P. Carey (WPC), management's updates are important to monitor. In our previous article, we discussed the disposition of four assets. The company's first quarter filing confirmed these were the only dispositions in the first quarter. Pursuant to the end of the first quarter, the company also announced the disposition of additional properties and returning several underperforming properties to the lender:

In April 2024, we transferred ownership of a property in Warrenville, Illinois, and the related non-recourse mortgage loan, which had an aggregate net asset carrying value of approximately $19.5 million and mortgage principal outstanding of $19.8 million, respectively, on the date of transfer, to the mortgage lender In April 2024, we transferred ownership of a property in Tempe, Arizona, and the related non-recourse mortgage loan, which had an aggregate net asset carrying value of approximately $13.3 million and mortgage principal outstanding of $13.2 million, respectively, on the date of transfer, to the mortgage lender In April 2024, we sold two properties for gross proceeds totaling $98.5 million, including (i) a property in Collierville, Tennessee, for gross proceeds of $62.5 million, and (ii) a property in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, for gross proceeds of $36.0 million. These properties were included in the collateral pool for the NLOP Financing Arrangements at the time of sales and net proceeds from the sales were used to repay portions of the NLOP Financing Arrangements, as described below.

As stated in the initial presentation and subsequent earnings calls, NLOP's management team is prioritizing the paydown of debt with the disposition proceeds. The company is not reinvesting the capital into new assets like most net lease REITs including competitor ONL. During the first four months of the year, NLOP paid down a significant debt load.

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, we repaid $11.3 million of outstanding principal on the NLOP Mortgage Loan using excess cash from operations. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, we prepaid one non-recourse mortgage loan for $19.2 million, which had an interest rate of 5.2% on its date of repayment. In April 2024, we repaid $78.1 million and $14.5 million of outstanding principal on the NLOP Mortgage Loan and NLOP Mezzanine Loan, respectively, using proceeds from the sales of certain properties.

The quarterly also provides additional insight as to the shrinking portfolio and debt load, which are the result of management's aggressive disposition efforts. Bear in mind, suburban single tenant office remains a heavily impacted sector with a limited buyer pool. NLOP's efforts have been productive.

NLOP Q1 Filing NLOP Q1 Filing

After the end of the quarter, NLOP repaid $78 million and $15 million of principal on the NLOP Mortgage and NLOP Mezzanine Loans, respectively, using sale proceeds from these recent dispositions. As a result of these repayments, we reached the second deleveraging threshold, which was a total of $83 million in principal repayments ahead of 2025.

Disposition Analysis

NLOP's grand strategy is defined by the company's ability to dispose of assets efficiently. The company is committed to paying down debt and returning the remaining capital to shareholders net of fees paid to the management team. At the end of the day, this means the dollars returned via NLOP's dividend will be determined by the sale metrics achieved by NLOP in the coming years.

On June 11th, NLOP announced the disposition of two office properties. The properties are pieces of a large campus occupied by the tenant totaling five buildings. The details of the disposition are as follows:

REITer's Digest: Data from NLOP

NLOP sold two properties located in Eagan, MN which were leased to Blue Cross Blue Shield, an investment grade-rated healthcare provider. The two class A office assets are located outside of Minneapolis, the largest MSA in the state. Rent per square foot was around $13.50 per square foot at both assets, and each lease included 2.00% fixed annual rent escalations. Both assets had approximately 13 years remaining on their leases. Based on data provided by NLOP, the price per square foot was $175 and the estimated sale capitalization rate was 7.7%.

Both disposed assets correspond to recently extended leases from NLOP's year end filing. During the fourth quarter of 2023, NLOP extended the leases at both properties. However, the tenant terminated four additional leases with NLOP, generating termination fees for the landlord.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, we entered into (i) an amended and restated lease agreement (the "Lease Extension") with respect to the two properties leased by BCBSM, Inc. located at 1800 Yankee Doodle Road and 3400 Yankee Doodle Road in Eagan, Minnesota (the "Extension Premises") and (ii) lease termination agreements (collectively, the "Lease Terminations") with respect to the four properties leased by BCBSM, Inc. located at 3535 Blue Cross Road, 1750 Yankee Doodle Road, 3311 Terminal Drive, and 3545 Blue Cross Road (the "Termination Premises"). The Lease Extension, among other things, extends the lease expiration date for the Extension Premises by ten years until January 31, 2037, subject to the tenant's right to further extend the lease term for two additional five-year periods following the new lease expiration date. The Lease Terminations, among other things, shorten the lease term of each of the Termination Premises from January 31, 2027 to the earlier of (i) June 30, 2024 and (ii) the sale of the respective property. In connection with the Lease Terminations, the tenant has agreed to pay NLOP termination fees of approximately $12.0 million to $13.0 million in the aggregate for all of the Termination Premises payable and determined based on the date of each property's termination date. We sold the property located at 3311 Terminal Drive in December 2023 for gross proceeds of $2.5 million.

Originators Group, a commercial valuation firm specializing in the Eagan market, provides details on the properties including land size and vintage. Both class A assets are located roughly ten miles from the center of Minneapolis. Eagan is a suburban market with a deep supply of class A suburban office space.

Originators Group Originators Group

Avison Young provides quarterly information on net lease metrics in the Minneapolis-St. Paul market. According to the net lease broker, average NNN asking rents for office assets in the Minneapolis market are $14.24 per square foot, putting the two subject properties roughly 5% below-market rents. Class A assets specifically have an average market rent of $15.24 per square foot. This is important considering the leases were recently renegotiated and extended. The below-market rent is indicative that NLOP is willing to accept concessions of cash flow in order to secure a tenant and move forward with marketing the properties.

Avison Young: Q1 Minneapolis-St Paul Market Report

Both assets had over 12 years of remaining lease term with an investment grade tenant. Given market vacancy for office assets in Minneapolis is over 20%, a long remaining lease term with a creditworthy tenant is a strong incentive for a prospective buyer. These two assets had some of the longest remaining lease terms in the portfolio. Factoring in all aspects, these two assets were two of the strongest in the portfolio, setting a watermark for future disposition metrics.

Interestingly, NLOP owns additional assets in Eagan, all at one point leased to Blue Cross Blue Shield. These assets had short leases which have expired since NLOP's quarterly filing. Note that although these properties are in close proximity to the subject properties, they were vacated by the tenant as the market continues to consolidate space. One property located at 3311 Terminal Drive was sold vacant in December 2023 for $2.5 million, according to recent filings and an independent news source. Based on information provided by NLOP, this corresponds to a sale price of $83 per square foot.

NLOP provides insight to the results of the successful deal. Following the termination of several leases, the disposition of two extended properties, and the vacant disposition of remaining assets, NLOP is moving to solve the tenant entirely. As the company liquidates two of their strongest assets, the proceeds were used to pay down $48 million of senior secured mortgage debt and an additional $8 million of mezzanine debt. As of June 10th, there were outstanding balances of $151 million and $92 million of senior secured and mezzanine debt, respectively.

Outlook & Risks

NLOP is charging forward with their bold liquidation strategy, continuing to sell strong assets and return underperformers to the lenders. As the company disposes of the portfolio, the enormous pile of proceeds being generated are going to come in handy for a series of upcoming capital demands. In the first quarter filing, NLOP provides details on upcoming liquidity requirements.

During the next 12 months following March 31, 2024 and thereafter, we expect that our significant cash requirements will include: making scheduled principal and balloon payments on our non-recourse mortgage debt obligations, totaling $147.8 million, with $59.3 million due during the next 12 months;

making scheduled interest payments on our non-recourse mortgage obligations (future interest payments total $9.7 million, with $5.6 million due during the next 12 months);

making scheduled principal payments on the NLOP Financing Arrangements, totaling $391.9 million (no amounts are due during the next 12 months);

making scheduled interest payments on the NLOP Financing Arrangements (future interest payments total $129.6 million, with $46.1 million due during the next 12 months); includes 4.5% payment-in-kind interest on the NLOP Mezzanine Loan that we have the option to capitalize into the principal balance;

funding future capital commitments and tenant improvement allowances; and

other normal recurring operating expenses. We expect to fund these cash requirements through cash generated from operations and cash received from dispositions of properties.

The company has a demanding outlook defined by a messy balance sheet. NLOP's balance sheet is a combination of mortgages and mezzanine debt with a blend of fixed and variable interest rates. In fact, most of the company's debt is floating rate, leaving it exposed to movements in interest rates. Possibly more importantly than macroeconomics would be the active approach required for NLOP to succeed.

Most net lease REITs, including NLOP's parent company WPC, have simple strategies that boil down to buying and holding a growing portfolio of real estate. Growth is the name of the game, as new investments are often used to drown out the cries of problem children hiding in the portfolio.

Unfortunately, this reality is an issue for NLOP. As the company disposes of assets, primarily their higher quality properties, the remaining assets become increasingly important. NLOP will lose diversification and scale over time. As the company continues to pay down debt, the performance of individual assets becomes increasingly important. Should the suburban office market continue to deteriorate, NLOP's portfolio will deteriorate while these other risk factors begin to emerge.

NLOP continues to make hay while the sun is shining, capitalizing on opportunities as they are identified. Extinguishing nearly $30 million of debt, representing over 5% of the total debt burden in the first quarter, NLOP is on its way to executing their strategy. With over $50 million of new capital, NLOP can take another chunk out of their leverage. However, the execution risk of management's strategy leaves risk on the table for long term investors. While shareholders have a chance to capitalize on good news, a long-term investment in NLOP has unique risks outside of traditional net lease investing.

Conclusion

As of June 10, NLOP owned a portfolio of 47 office properties, 44 in the United States and three in Europe. The company continues to pursue their aggressive disposition strategy, selling off assets as opportunities arise. Most recently, NLOP announced the sale of two high-quality assets in Eagan, MN, both leased to Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The most important takeaway from this disposition is understanding the lifecycle of NLOP's strategy. Over the past year, NLOP has executed lease extensions, terminated existing leases, and disposed of a series of assets under a single tenant banner in a single market. This serves as a testament to management's ability in the space and the likelihood of being able to execute their ambitious strategy. The results warrant an upgrade of NLOP to "Hold" as management has now eliminated a material portion of outstanding debt.

Sale metrics of the transaction were strong, providing nearly $60 million net of sales costs to extinguish the debt load on this shrinking REIT's balance sheet. Despite success in the disposition program, NLOP remains a sell. As risks continue to surface around their unique and aggressive business model, NLOP is a case of "buyer beware". However, credit is due to NLOP as the company's management team executes their strategy amongst a difficult backdrop.