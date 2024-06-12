JHVEPhoto

Note: All amounts referenced are in Canadian Dollars

This is rare. You rarely see these kinds of premiums in banking acquisitions. National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA:CA) agreed to buy out Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB:CA) for $52.24, a 110% premium to its last closing price. You could have seen something like this for an extremely distressed bank which might be heading for the pink sheets. But there was nothing overtly wrong with CWB, and the price is nothing short of astonishing. Let's look at what NA actually paid, why they did it, and what this means for both these banks.

The Fit

There's no question that the assets are complementary. NA has a heavy presence outside of Western Canada (Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan) and CWB has domination right there. On the other hand, there are probably legions who have not even heard of CWB in Quebec and Nova Scotia. What's also apparent from the picture below is that NA is far, far larger.

NA Presentation

For years, NA resisted pushing into Western Canada, and they have obviously changed their minds on it. The strategic rationale here is to expand into the region quickly without having the hassle of competing with the other large banks that dominate this region. CWB is very well known as a smaller bank that works within its niche, and it would take many years for NA to make a dent in this market organically.

NA presentation

The breakdown of the CWB assets shows the crown jewel right up front. Unlike the other large banks in Canada, personal loans and mortgages are fairly small as a percentage of assets. It's the commercial loans that are of interest to NA. Note also the CET1 ratio at 10.1% for CWB. This is important as it is miles away from NA's number.

NA presentation

The Price

At a 110% premium, which we assume was the midpoint of where CWB and NA met, one has to wonder exactly how this discussion started. NA was obviously familiar with the bank for a long time as it owned about 6% of the shares as an investment, but they did not show any desire to expand this for a long time.

NA presentation

The investor slideshow focuses on the CWB growth over the last few years, and it has been fairly good.

NA presentation

But the biggest issue here is that NA is paying 1.41X tangible book value for this. Below we show NA and CWB alongside Bank of Montreal (BMO:CA), Royal Bank of Canada (RY:CA), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM:CA), and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS:CA). The multiple paid is right where BMO, CM, and BNS trade today.

Data by YCharts

CWB (and this chart is pre-market, so the bump has not happened yet), last traded at these multiples in 2018. So full marks to CWB for extracting this juice out. If we wanted a bunch of negotiators, we know where we would go looking for them.

Now, did NA overpay?

Definitely. But it's not as bad as it looks for three reasons. The first being that while the premium looks outlandish, CWB was trading 30% below tangible book value. Generally, no self-respecting bank is going to sell under that. Even if CWB traded at the same P/E multiple as NA, it would be about 65% higher than the June 11 closing price.

Data by YCharts

The second reason is that NA is unloading its stock in the process. There's no cash to be had. This is a share for share transfer. There's also a large secondary for NA in the works at $112.00 per share. We would argue that NA was expensive at 2.0X tangible book, despite its superior performance. So NA used a very expensive currency to pay a premium. This again neutralizes some damage. Finally, there is this. NA is far larger, so the relative impact of its overpayment is small.

Data by YCharts

Even if you assume the entire premium over tangible book is unjustified, NA is paying about $1.4 billion "extra," That's not too much on the $39.5 billion market cap.

Outlook and Verdict

NA expects to make this acquisition pay in three years. Given their history of strong execution, we would not bet against them.

NA presentation

On shorter timelines, though, the bank's provisioning for impaired loans increased 15% to 114 million from 99 million last quarter. Gross impaired loans were up 44% from 2023 ago and reached $1.7 billion. Net write-offs increased over 230% vs. last year as well. The economic headwinds are mounting. So just, in general, a lower multiple is warranted on all banks and NA's premium might evaporate as investors fret over this acquisition. The good part for the bank is that it's one of the best as far as mortgages are concerned.

WOWA as shared by founder on X

We are neutral on NA and would get interested under $90 per share.

Outside of this fantastic deal, CWB has struggled to create value in the last few years. They kept expanding their loan book and delivered fairly good earnings as well. But, unfortunately, they kept issuing stock below tangible book value over the last three years.

Data by YCharts

In their most recent quarter, CWB showed higher losses on trucking loans and revised estimates lower for 2024 earnings. CWB is feeling the same stress as other banks, even though the western provinces are doing a bit better. This deal is great for CWB stockholders as there was no chance that the bank would be able to create such a premium multiple anytime soon. CWB holder's should sell as soon as the arbitrage spread on the deal moderates. While antitrust issues are unlikely, you're getting paid in NA stock and that stock is at a huge premium. The deal is expected to close in 18 months, and a lot can happen in that time.

NA presentation

There might be a lot more excitement in store here, and we might play either or both (in an arb play) of these if the situation warrants.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.