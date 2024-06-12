Cool May CPI Sends Yields Falling Ahead Of The Fed Decision

Images By Tang Ming Tung

May CPI verified unchanged from April, below the 0.1% forecast. The core rate of 0.2% was also under estimates which called for a 0.1% increase – carrying out the sequential core rate out three decimal places, the 0.163% rise was the weakest in nearly three years. The year-on-year rate was 3.3% at the headline level and 3.4% for the core, both a tenth of a percentage point below estimates and down from the inflation rates of April.

Headline inflation is now at the softest since August 2021 and the 3.4% core CPI rate was the lowest since April 2021 as the Fed’s fight against inflation progresses. Still, it’s the 38th consecutive month with CPI inflation running above 3%.

Real average hourly earnings grew 0.8% year-on-year in May, significantly above the 0.5% figure sequentially, while real average weekly earnings rose 0.5% last month, on par with April’s level. Digging into the report, US super core CPI actually fell 0.045% month-over-month, the first decline since September 2021, and that gauge is now at 4.804%, down eight basis points from a month earlier.

May CPI Delights the Doves and Bulls

Christian Fromhertz

Contributions to CPI

Kathy Jones

Headline & Core CPI Fall In May

Kathy Jones

Core CPI Now Under 4% On Several Timing Measures

WSJ

Markets responded very well to the cool May CPI data. Equity futures surged – the S&P 500 was indicated to open higher by 0.9% while Dow futures sported a more than 300-point advance after posting modest gains earlier in the morning. The big winner in the initial reaction to the CPI report was the Russell 2000, up more than 2.5% before the opening bell.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note plunged 0.1 percentage point to 4.29%, near its lowest mark since the beginning of April. The 10-year is at critical support – a breakdown under last week’s lows could draw a significant rally in the fixed-income market. Of course, with the Fed rate decision and Powell press conference on tap this afternoon, volatility is still in play today.

US 10-Year Treasury Rate Declines Post-CPI

TradingView

Elsewhere, the light CPI data was a boon to Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency jumped 3% to rally above $69,000. Gold and silver prices also caught a sizable bounce after a rough last few days. The US Dollar Index tumbled to 104.50, down almost a percent from the high on Tuesday. Oil rallied, which could put upward pressure on the Energy component for June CPI, but that remains to be seen.

Looking back, weak inflation prints over the back half of 2023 were right what the FOMC was looking for, but then three straight hot CPI reports called into question the Fed’s rate-cutting plans. In January, bond traders expected upwards of 160 basis points of easing in 2024, but priced-in rate cuts were taken off the board one after another. By the start of Q2, less than two quarter-point cuts were discounted. Today’s outright dovish report likely cements that at least one ease will be in the cards, even with the US general election less than five months away.

Back to the here and now, following the May inflation update, the odds of a July cut are not zero. According to the Fed Funds futures market, about a 1-in-7 chance of a quarter-point ease at the July 31 FOMC gathering is the expectation. And there’s nearly an 80% probability of a cut coming no later than September.

As it stands, 38 basis points of total easing are discounted in the December 2024 futures contract – an increase of almost 0.1 percentage point from before the CPI data crossed the wires.

Fed Cuts In View Following Light May CPI

CME FedWatch Tool

I’ll be watching price action in the coming days to see if this morning’s report will reverse a protracted downtrend in small caps versus large caps. The Russell 2000 has trodden water in the last several weeks as mega-cap tech has retaken command of the market. A soft-landing or even a Goldilocks CPI update today should help the rate-sensitive small-cap space.

Small Caps Tumbling Versus Large Caps since Late December

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

Chalk one up for the doves and bulls. After a strong jobs report last month, May’s CPI data was definitively on the cool side, helping to send stock market futures higher and bond yields lower. The chance of a Fed rate cut jumped, and we'll know more after the updated Summary of Economic Projections is released this afternoon.