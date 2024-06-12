sefa ozel

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) have been under pressure since the start of the year, and the stock is down nearly 40% since my late 2023 article, despite the company executing well. The clinical trials of VRDN-001 are being executed in line with the timelines management provided, the VRDN-003 program is progressing fast to pivotal trials with alignment reached with the FDA on the two phase 3 trials in active and chronic TED patients, and the FcRn pipeline is also progressing in line with the timelines the management provided.

However, the ongoing concerns about the addressable market driven by Tepezza's commercial underperformance, and the company issuing numerous shares since October 2023 possibly/probably unsettled the supply and demand dynamics.

I remain bullish on Viridian’s long-term prospects and ahead of the important events in the second half of the year:

THRIVE-1 phase 3 results of VRDN-001 in active TED patients in September.

THRIVE-2 phase 3 results of VRDN-001 in chronic TED patients in late 2024.

Non-human primate data of VRDN-008 in the second half of the year.

THRIVE-1 and THRIVE-2 phase 3 results of VRDN-001 expected in September and around year-end, respectively, with several potential differentiating features compared to Tepezza

Viridian recently announced the completion of enrollment of the THRIVE-1 trial of VRDN-001 in active TED patients with topline results expected in September, and the company reiterated the guidance for topline results of THRIVE-2 trial by the end of 2024.

There is now plenty of evidence that IGF-1R antibodies work well for the treatment of TED. Tepezza’s success in multiple trials in both active and chronic TED, positive phase 2 results of VRDN-001 in both populations, and more recently, positive phase 3 results from a study in China of Innovent’s IBI-311 and preliminary positive phase 1/2 data of Acelyrin’s (SLRN) lonigutamab.

I expect both trials of VRDN-001 to report positive data, but the magnitude of treatment benefit and safety data are not a certainty as it has not been studied long enough to measure efficacy at 15 weeks, which will be the time point for the primary efficacy analysis.

Listening to management presentations at recent investor conferences, they are trying to set Tepezza’s 24-week efficacy and safety as bars to meet. This is good to hear as they are appropriately conservative despite phase 2 data to date indicating the potential for improved efficacy, and maybe even safety.

Cross-trial comparisons at the 6-week time point show a robust treatment effect of VRDN-001 that compares well to Tepezza at the same time point. At the very least, the data indicates VRDN-001 works faster than Tepezza, and CAS scores of 0 to 1 at week 6 for VRDN-001 are matching Tepezza’s 24-week data (62% for VRDN-001 combined at week 6 compared to 59% for Tepezza at week 24).

The issue of cutting the trial from 24 weeks to 15 weeks has disadvantages and advantages. The disadvantage is that VRDN-001 has less time than Tepezza to demonstrate a treatment effect. But based on data from Tepezza’s trials, there is unlikely to be a significant difference. In Tepezza’s phase 3 trial, the proptosis response was 76% after 12 weeks of treatment and this only grew to 83% at week 18 and remained 83% at week 24. Mean proptosis reduction improved from week 12 to week 18 but remained flattish from week 18 through week 24. Similar modest effects at later time points were seen with other secondary efficacy endpoints.

I do not believe 15-week endpoint versus 24-week endpoint will be an issue for VRDN-001, and I would expect it to at least match Tepezza’s 24-week efficacy at week 15 in the THRIVE-1 trial.

On the safety side, VRDN-001 has a potential advantage in terms of shorter trial length of 9 weeks since dosing ends at week 12 compared to week 21 for Tepezza. Another potential advantage is the absolute dose of 10mg/kg for VRDN-001 versus Tepezza’s 20mg/kg (except the initial dose of Tepezza which is 10mg/kg). The maximum cumulative exposure of TED patients to VRDN-001 will be 50mg/kg versus 150mg/kg for Tepezza, or 3,500mg versus 10,500mg for a person weighing 70kg.

The reason drug exposure and time on therapy may be important is the side effect profile and the potential hearing loss effects of the IGF-1R class. Competitor Acelyrin’s theory is that high drug exposure and Cmax (maximum drug concentration) of Tepezza are causing the moderate or severe hearing impairment side effects – that, after a certain period of time, the drug crosses the blood-labyrinth barrier and affects IGF-1 levels in the ear and that this negatively impacts hair cell regeneration. Most of these side effects are mild and resolve without intervention, but there have been cases of severe impairment and hearing loss, and Tepezza’s updated label says some of these cases may be permanent.

I also believe that Viridian’s trials excluding patients with hearing impairment stacks the odds further in its favor compared to Tepezza on the hearing impairment side effect profile.

On the potentially negative side for VRDN-001, its higher potency compared to Tepezza could lead to increased incidence of hearing impairment side effects, but this is not backed by clinical data to date. From the clinical data of VRDN-001 and VRDN-003 to date (since VRDN-003 is an extended half-life version of VRDN-001), in both TED patients and healthy volunteers, approximately 80 subjects were tested to date and there were only two mild cases of hearing impairment (hypoacusis and tinnitus, which returned to normal audiometry at follow-up) in 33 TED patients and none in healthy volunteers. Granted, follow-up was shorter compared to Tepezza, but the majority of hearing impairment side effects on Tepezza appear shortly after the start of treatment.

My base case for VRDN-001 is similar efficacy and safety compared to Tepezza and the bullish case is superior efficacy and safety compared to Tepezza (of course, these are cross-trial comparisons as this is a placebo-controlled trial and not a head-to-head trial).

The bearish case would be VRDN-001 showing inferior efficacy and safety to Tepezza, or outright failing to meet the primary endpoint. The latter is, however, highly unlikely considering both the VRDN-001 phase 2 data and the strong class effect of IGF-1R antibodies.

Even in the absence of efficacy or safety differentiation, VRDN-001 could have differentiating features if and when it is approved for the treatment of TED:

Five infusions versus eight for Tepezza and a shorter treatment course of 15 weeks (last dose at week 12) versus 24 weeks (last dose at week 21).

30 minute infusion time versus 60 to 90 minutes for Tepezza and lower infusion volume.

However, over the medium to long-term, I expect the market to largely transition to subcutaneous versions and that is why I consider VRDN-003 far more important for Viridian than VRDN-001.

VRDN-003 phase 3 trial design and timelines revealed this week

Viridian shared the phase 3 trial design for VRDN-003 this week, and it addressed the concerns that the company may need to run a dose-finding phase 2 study instead of a phase 3 study, which would result in up to a 2-year delay in its market arrival. VRDN-003 was developed using the extended half-life technology which allows for less frequent administration, and it shares the binding site to VRDN-001.

The REVEAL-1 and REVEAL-2 trials will enroll active and chronic TED patients, respectively, and the trials will test a 300mg dose of VRDN-003 administered once every four weeks and once every eight weeks, and the initial dose will be 600mg consisting of two subcutaneous injections. The dosing frequency was also good to see, as once every two weeks administration was also considered.

I consider VRDN-003 as Viridian’s key TED franchise asset, as it has several potential and significant advantages over VRDN-001:

It is dosed subcutaneously and potentially as infrequently as every two months (8 weeks) versus intravenous (‘IV’) administration of VRDN-001 every three weeks. VRDN-003 will also be available with an easy-to-use autoinjector, which patients can administer at home instead of going to infusion centers every three weeks.

We are yet to see the dosing frequency of the subcutaneous version of Tepezza, but I do not believe it can match once monthly or once every two month dosing frequency of VRDN-003 due to the much higher volume of Tepezza IV that needs to be squeezed into a subcutaneous injection and its shorter half-life compared to VRDN-003 as Amgen is not using extended half-life technology.

It has a lower maximum concentration than VRDN-001 and Tepezza and a much lower cumulative dose. The once every four weeks regimen has a cumulative dose of 2,100mg and the once every eight weeks has a cumulative dose of only 1,200mg. This cannot be directly compared to VRDN-001 or Tepezza since they are using weight-based dosing versus a fixed dose of VRDN-003, but for the average person weighing 70g, the cumulative dose of VRDN-001 over five courses would be 3,500mg (10mg/kg x 70kg x 5) and it would be 10,500mg for eight courses of Tepezza (10mg/kg for the first dose and 20mg/kg for the next seven infusions). This could result in improved safety compared to both VRDN-001 and Tepezza due to the theory that high maximum concentration and higher cumulative doses pose potential safety risks, primarily in terms of hearing impairment. I consider this as upside for VRDN-003 and not the base case, but see a decent probability of this scenario being realized.

The phase 3 trial endpoint for VRDN-003 is week 24, the same as Tepezza’s and versus week 15 for VRDN-001. If 15 weeks turn out to be insufficient for VRDN-001 to match or beat Tepezza’s efficacy at week 24, VRDN-003 will be there to address this issue.

Overall, VRDN-003 has the potential to be a far more convenient product than VRDN-001 and Tepezza, with the potential upside of better safety. I believe the availability of subcutaneous products like VRDN-003 and subcutaneous Tepezza, even with the same safety profiles as IV versions, will expand the TED market, and more so if safety looks better.

Amgen getting Tepezza back to growth in the United States and expanding internationally

Tepezza’s difficulties in the last few quarters is one of the key reasons Viridian’s share price is depressed. The integration of the acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics by Amgen and the declining net sales of Tepezza have made the IGF-1R class of drugs less attractive to investors.

However, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Amgen reported a 5% Y/Y increase in Tepezza’s net sales in the first quarter of 2024 and management had good things to say about its potential on the earnings call. They say one of the main hurdles is patient access, particularly for the much larger chronic TED population, and they made great progress since last year’s label expansion to include this population by getting to more than 50% of covered lives and access momentum is expected to continue throughout 2024.

And Amgen is actively expanding Tepezza’s international presence. It is now available in Brazil and Saudi Arabia, and submissions were completed in Australia, Canada, Great Britain, and with the EMA.

As mentioned, Amgen is also working on a subcutaneous version of Tepezza and the improved convenience should help expand the U.S. and international markets from 2027.

If Tepezza sales can firmly and consistently return to growth in the following quarters, Viridian should benefit from the market size perception perspective.

Anti-FcRn pipeline with two key catalysts in 2H 2024 and 2H 2025

There is nothing new on this side of the pipeline, and Viridian reiterated the event timelines:

The IND submission for VRDN-006 is expected by the end of 2024 with preliminary healthy volunteer data expected in the second half of 2025.

Non-human primate data are expected in the second half of 2024.

These are important catalysts for the anti-FcRn pipeline. While we will see “just” the non-human primate ("NHP") data of VRDN-008 in the second half of the year, the high level of predictability and translation of efficacy and safety in NHPs to humans make this a significant de-risking event for this asset. Should VRDN-008 show higher IgG lowering in NHPs than VRDN-006 and the potential for less frequent dosing, it will put it in a position where it can differentiate against market leader argenx (ARGX) and the other competitors that are closely behind in the anti-FcRn market.

The reasons to be bullish about VRDN-008 are the significant validation of the technology Viridian is using to extend the half-life of VRDN-008 (same technology it used to extend the half-life of VRDN-003) and the mouse data that compares well against argenx’s Vyvgart.

Similarly, the phase 1 results of VRDN-006 next year are a major de-risking event for the anti-FcRn pipeline, as they should provide validation of preclinical data that are a near-mirror image of Vyvgart in terms of IgG lowering.

I am far more interested in VRDN-008 as I believe it has far more potential for differentiation, even if it has the same potency as Vyvgart, if it can be dosed less frequently.

Financial overview

Viridian raised cash in a follow-on offering in early 2024 and ended the first quarter with $613.2 million in cash and equivalents. Cash used in operations was $184 million in 2023 and $45 million in the first quarter of 2024 and the company estimates the existing cash balance will be sufficient to fund the company into the second half of 2026. The company also has $125 million remaining under its $175 million at-the-market offering program, which it can utilize to further extend the runway.

This provides a sufficient runway through many of the upcoming catalysts, but Viridian will need to raise more cash at some point in the next 18 months to prepare for the launch of VRDN-001 in 2026 and of VRDN-003 in 2027, and to increase pipeline investments behind the anti-FcRn pipeline.

Risks

Some of the risks to the investment thesis were discussed throughout the article, but I will summarize these risk here and expand on other potential risks to the investment thesis:

Phase 3 trial risks for VRDN-001. Since the mechanism of action is de-risked, it is highly unlikely that the trial will fail, but this can never be completely discounted. The main risks, as I see them, are VRDN-001 showing worse efficacy than Tepezza (by comparing across trials), worse safety (primarily on hearing impairment), or both.

Phase 3 trial risks for VRDN-003. I consider VRDN-003 the company’s key TED asset, and we need to see it perform well against VRDN-001 and against Tepezza. The risks are the same as VRDN-001, and VRDN-003 could show worse efficacy, safety, or both than Tepezza. Viridian also needs to execute the trial within the timelines it provided, as timing could be important as Amgen has similar development timelines for the subcutaneous version of Tepezza.

Should the company execute the trials well and show good data of both VRDN-001 and VRDN-003, the risks would then be on the regulatory side with manufacturing and other related activities that need to be completed, and followed by commercial execution risk as Viridian will be competing with one of the largest big pharma companies in the world.

Investors will continue to watch Tepezza's quarterly performance, and its potential underperformance could continue to negatively affect Viridian's valuation in the near and medium-term.

Competition. In addition to existing competition in the class, other approaches could take market share from the IGF-1R class in the second half of the decade. There are Anti-FcRn candidates such as argenx's Vyvgart with the recently initiated phase 3 trial in TED patients, and IL6 antibodies are also or will soon be in registrational trials with data from Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) phase 3 trial expected in 2025 and with Tourmaline Bio (TRML) being about two years behind Roche with its IL6 antibody TOUR006. Should Roche report good data next year, I would expect argenx to join the fight with its own IL6 antibody ARGX-109. IL11 is another potential approach, with privately held Lassen Therapeutics developing LASN01 for the treatment of TED. More recently, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) announced a TSH antagonist pipeline for the treatment of both TED and Graves’ disease, although this effort seems a couple of years away from generating clinical data and is unlikely to reach the market in the next 6–7 years.

(OTCQX:RHHBY) phase 3 trial expected in 2025 and with (TRML) being about two years behind Roche with its IL6 antibody TOUR006. Should Roche report good data next year, I would expect to join the fight with its own IL6 antibody ARGX-109. IL11 is another potential approach, with privately held developing LASN01 for the treatment of TED. More recently, (CRNX) announced a TSH antagonist pipeline for the treatment of both TED and Graves’ disease, although this effort seems a couple of years away from generating clinical data and is unlikely to reach the market in the next 6–7 years. The anti-FcRn pipeline is not getting any credit at current levels, but VRDN-006 and VRDN-008 need to show consistent and competitive clinical data if Viridian wants to compete with the companies that are well ahead in the clinic, and Vyvgart is already approved for generalized myasthenia gravis.

Viridian has sufficient cash to fund itself into 2H 2026, but if all of the above risks are realized, the company could have trouble raising more cash to sustain itself beyond 2026.

Conclusion

I expect VRDN-001 to generate positive efficacy data that compare well to Tepezza and while the base case is similar safety to Tepezza, I see the potential for improved safety versus Tepezza due to the THRIVE-1 and THRIVE-2 trial design that excludes patients with hearing impairment at baseline. VRDN-003 also has the potential to address some of the potential limitations of VRDN-001 while significantly improving convenience compared to both VRDN-001 and Tepezza (be it the IV or subcutaneous version of Tepezza).

Quarterly sales updates of Tepezza will also be important to track and its return to Y/Y growth throughout 2024 should be positive as it would confirm Amgen’s recent positive comments and increase the size of the TED market for Viridian to disrupt in the second half of the decade.

Preclinical data of VRDN-008 is also important and would make me more bullish on the long-term growth prospects of the anti-FcRn pipeline, especially if it can show potential for once monthly dosing versus once weekly for Vyvgart and all the other competitors in the class.