May CPI Report: Positive Trends Ahead Of June FOMC Meeting

Thx4Stock

Wednesday’s first of two macro salads came in the form of the May inflation report. Ahead of the June Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) meeting later this afternoon, the report appears to have served its purpose for wary policymakers.

In the AM release, the Labor Department reported that the CPI rose 3.3% YOY in May, better than expected and down slightly from April. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, the core index rose 3.4%, two clicks lower than the 3.6% reported in April, which itself was the lowest reading in two years.

Heading into the release, equity markets were on a tear, led in part by enduring enthusiasm for thematic elements of ongoing developments in AI. On Tuesday, for example, markets were propelled beyond record highs, led higher by shares in Apple (AAPL), which rose over 7% a day after it showcased its new AI system.

Equity markets cheered the report in the pre-market trading hours of Wednesday. Both the Nasdaq (NDX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) were up about 200 points, while the S&P 500 (SPY) held more flat. In the bond market, yields on the 10-year Treasury dropped to 4.293% from 4.403% the day prior.

Today’s inflation report is likely to factor positively into the FOMC’s meeting deliberations later today, specifically within the new quarterly rate projections (“dot plot”). Here are some other takeaways from the May inflation report.

Falling Energy Prices Are A Tailwind For Lower Inflation

Energy prices declined 2% in May, with a 3.6% decline in the gasoline index, after logging increases in each of the last three months. The decline in the index follows a steady decline in prices at the pump over the past month. Most recently, the AAA reported that the national average price of gas dropped to $3.48/gallon from $3.56/gallon in the week prior. According to the data release, it was the largest decline this year.

AAA - Chart Showing Trend Of National Gas Prices

A fresh report released by the International Energy Agency (“IEA”) also scaled back global oil demand in 2024. Growth is now projected to be 1.0M barrels a day, compared to the previous estimate of 1.2M barrels a day. Contributing to the lower demand is a combination of slower growth prospects, increased adoption of electric vehicles, and efficiency gains in newer model cars. Looking ahead, I expect these trends to contribute to a consistent downward trend in energy prices as seen over the last one month.

Vehicle Prices, Though Higher On The Month, Remains A Reprieve On Topline YOY Inflation

After declining 1.1% and 1.4% in March and April, respectively, the used vehicle index logged a surprising increase in May of 0.6%.

The increase comes as a surprise, given the current supply outlook. In a recent report from Edmunds, the research firm detailed the current supply predicament at Nissan, noting that a prepared memo instructed that dealers would need to cut prices by 10% to 15% to address current oversupply concerns. Higher inventories elsewhere have also forced automakers and dealers into offering higher than average discounts on some models of vehicles.

While the more conducive buyer’s environment may not have been reflected in its entirety in the May CPI report, I expect a reversion back to trend in June. And looked at from another angle, it's worth noting that the cumulative decline over the last twelve months stands at 9.3%. Similarly, but to a lesser effect, new vehicle prices are down 0.8% YOY after declining 0.5% in May.

Services/Shelter Indexes Remain Sticky

Aside from gasoline and vehicle prices, key topics at the kitchen table, such as healthcare, insurance, transportation, and shelter, continue to be pain points for consumers. Some respite, however, could be seen in vehicle insurance costs. In May, the overall index declined 0.1%, following steady increases in prior months. Nonetheless, the line item remains well above the topline inflation rate, up 20.3% YOY.

And in the shelter category, the expected alignment of CPI with Zillow's (Z) more forward-looking rent data has yet to materialize. The shelter component increased by 5.4% YOY and 0.4% in May, essentially unchanged from April.

This persistent stickiness in the shelter component is consistent with the hotter-than-expected labor market. In my prior analysis of the April CPI, I noted that the robust labor market continues to support real wage growth, which is further anchoring rent levels. Recent payroll and CPI data suggest that this trend will likely persist for at least the next few months.

Fed Policy Implications

Last week’s payroll shocker likely provided fodder to those seeking to temper expectations surrounding Fed policy. As the last pivotal data point ahead of today’s FOMC meeting, however, today’s May CPI report likely carries greater weight, especially as it relates to the Fed’s quarterly dot plot.

No change to the current rate range is all but a foregone conclusion at today’s meeting. The odds are more of a tossup further out this year. Minneapolis Fed President had previously commented to CNBC that more positive inflation data would be needed before he would consider cutting rates.

And before today’s AM CPI release, observers elsewhere foresaw a roughly 48% chance of a policy change in September. However, the odds seemed to tick higher immediately following the release of today's report. At the time of this writing, the probability has increased to about 60%. At the very least, I believe the data today is consistent with the positive trends policymakers are looking for to support confidence in a looser policy environment.

CME FedWatch Tool - Target Rate Probabilities For September

The Final Takeaway

The 11th hour May CPI reading provides the FOMC one final dataset to digest before releasing their new quarterly dot plot. In March, policymakers had previously forecasted two to three interest rate cuts. But a hotter-than-expected labor market and a series of disappointing data on inflation to start the year subsequently tempered expectations for any rate cuts this year.

In my view, today’s report likely keeps the FOMC on track for a median projection on their dot plot of at least two cuts this year. I believe this would set the stage for a rate reduction in September, at the earliest.

For interest rate observers, today’s AM CPI release serves as affirmation of current policy expectations. In a macro-filled day with equities sitting at record highs, this is likely good enough for those expecting uneventfulness in an otherwise eventful day.