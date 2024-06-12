onurdongel

Renesas Electronics Corporation (OTCPK:RNECF)(OTCPK:RNECY), a supplier of semiconductor solutions, has certainly been busy. Renesas continued to do what it has been doing in recent years, which is to open its wallet with a couple of acquisitions in 2024, on top of other projects Renesas is working on. These moves have the potential to lay the groundwork for future growth, but they also come at literally and figuratively a cost. Why will be covered next.

Renesas has been hot lately, but a hurdle may be looming ahead

A previous article from December 2023 rated Renesas a hold after taking note of the outperformance at Renesas, which could be largely credited to resilient demand for automotive chips. This resulted in Renesas contracting much less than the semiconductor industry as a whole in 2023. On the other hand, the article mentioned how there was reason to believe this resilient demand could start to falter due to changes taking place in the automotive market towards the latter part of 2023, especially when it came to demand for electrical vehicles or EVs.

Source: Thinkorswim app

The chart above shows how Renesas went sideways for months following December. Note how the stock was in the $16-18 region for much of 2024. The stock dipped in April along with stock markets worldwide due to Middle East tensions, but this turned out to be headfake because the stock proceeded to hit a new 2024 high of $20.25 on May 29 as markets rallied. Renesas also came close to the 52-weeks high of $21.20 set in July 2023, but notice that the stock closed much lower at $18.55 on May 29.

The fact that the stock was unable to stay above $20 or so and instead sold off could be a sign there is resistance present in or around this region. Remember that while the stock managed to close above $20 back in July 2023, it only managed to do so for one day before the stock dropped to below $20 in subsequent days. This suggests resistance is present.

If resistance is hovering above the stock, then support may be found in the $13-14 region. Recall how the stock rallied from a low of $8.15 in October 2022 to a high of $21.20 in July 2023, before the stock fell until it rebounded after hitting a low of $13.18 in October 2023. It’s therefore worth mentioning that the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of $8.15 to $21.20 is $13.14, which is within pennies of $13.18. This points to support being present in the $13-14 region. Otherwise, there would in all likelihood not have been a bounce at a Fibonacci level following the October 2023 low.

Renesas is no stranger to making acquisitions

Renesas itself is the product of a merger between three Japanese companies, namely NEC, Hitachi and Mitsubishi. With such a background, it should probably come as no surprise that Renesas has a long history of mergers and acquisitions over the years. Some of the more notable transactions include the acquisition of Intersil in 2017, the acquisition of Integrated Device Technology in 2019, the acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor in 2021, the acquisition of Celeno Communications in 2021, the acquisition of Reality Analytics in 2022, the acquisition of Steradian Semiconductors in 2022 and the acquisition of Panthronics AG in 2023.

Renesas is no stranger to acquiring companies, so it was not surprising to see Renesas continue its acquisition spree with a couple of more additions in 2024. The first was the $339M acquisition of Transphorm in January and the $5.9B acquisition of Altium in February. Both all-cash transactions should close in the second half of 2024, assuming of course shareholder approval.

Some might have thought Renesas could pull back with so much on its plate and over $6B already committed in 2024, but that was not the case. There were more moves. For instance, Renesas decided in March to take part in a joint venture to build a new OSAT facility. Renesas also decided in April to reopen an old factory in Japan to begin mass production in 2025.

How to interpret the moves from Renesas

Renesas is opening its wallet with these acquisitions. Renesas is probably best known for its MCUs, which still make up 45% of revenue, and the acquired companies are for the most part complementary in nature. Transphorm, for example, specializes in gallium nitride, which is expected to see increased demand due to, among other things, the need for charging infrastructure to support the use of EVs. The acquisitions will expand the scope of product offerings from Renesas, which in theory should allow for an increase in addressable market. This will in turn drive growth, on paper at least.

The above is welcome, but that is not all there is to it. For starters, these acquisitions come at a cost. According to the latest report or the Q1 FY2024 report, which ended on March 31, Renesas had cash and cash equivalents of JPY231.8B on the balance sheet. This is equivalent to $1.48B using a USD:JPY exchange rate of 1:157. The cash reserves are more than offset by interest-bearing liabilities to the tune of JPY532.9B or $3.39B.

It’s also prior to Renesas needing to pay shareholders of Transphorm and Altium a combined $6.24B before the end of 2024, which is expected to be financed with bank loans and existing cash on hand. Renesas is not overly leveraged at this time with a net leverage ratio of 0.5 as of the end of Q1 FY2024, but the pending acquisitions will have an adverse impact on the balance sheet.

It also comes at a time the income statement has come under pressure due to a slump in demand. Non-GAAP EBITDA was JPY133.8B or $0.85B in Q1 FY2024, for instance, down 10.5% from JPY144.3B in Q1 FY2023. The table below shows how Renesas is spending big on acquisitions at what can be argued to be not the best of times.

(Unit: B JPY, except for EPS) (GAAP) Q1 FY2024 Q4 FY2023 Q1 FY2023 QoQ YoY Revenue 351.8 361.9 359.4 (2.8%) (2.1%) Gross margin 56.1% 56.2% 55.7% (10bps) 40bps Operating margin 22.1% 20.0% 34.3% 210bps (1220bps) Operating profit 77.8 72.4 123.3 5.5% (45.4%) Profit (attributable to owners of parent) 79.9 66.1 105.2 13.8% (25.3%) EPS 44.28 36.41 57.53 21.6% (23.0%) (Non-GAAP) EBITDA 133.8 136.0 144.3 (2.3%) (10.5%) Click to enlarge

Source: Renesas

Could automotive be a lingering headwind for Renesas?

The automotive market contributed 45% of revenue in FY2023 with MCUs and SoCs the main products. Automotive was the main reason why Renesas proved relatively resilient in FY2023, but the automotive market has slowed down for suppliers like Renesas. A major factor here is changing attitudes towards EVs, especially on the part of many automakers.

New cars, especially EVs, tend to use far more chips than before and it was thought that with a rapid transition towards EVs, demand would continue to grow by leaps and bounds for the likes of Renesas. However, many automakers have lowered their expectations of EVs due to the perception many consumers are not that enthusiastic about EVs for various reasons, including the increased cost.

If consumers prefer older cars with internal combustion engines, then that could reduce the potential market for Renesas, certainly in comparison to fairly recently when it was thought EVs would come to dominate the roads in short order. The recent slowdown in automotive may last longer than expected. Lower demand would lead to lower earnings and the ability to service bank loans.

In addition, there is also the issue of a number of Japanese carmakers reportedly falsifying certification tests. Renesas is not a carmaker, but if Japanese carmakers take a hit to their reputation, which could affect sales, then Renesas could be impacted due to its ties to these automakers. Competitors may gain from this.

What to make of Renesas and its moves

There are different ways to go about when it comes to growing a company. A company can grow through organic growth, though acquisitions or a combination of both. Some companies rely almost exclusively on organic growth. Apple (AAPL) is a prominent example of this approach with Apple preferring small acquisitions and then only sparingly.

Renesas has made many acquisitions as shown earlier, which is similar to the approach taken by the likes of Broadcom (AVGO), for example. Acquisitions can speed up growth, faster than organic growth can, which is arguably something Renesas could make use of. Renesas is not like Apple, which has or had the fortune of strong organic growth, which gave it the option of shunning big-ticket acquisitions.

One could make an argument that if Renesas had grown fast enough by itself, it would not have had to open its wallet to acquire all these companies. Organic growth should have been enough. Renesas can afford to shell out $6.24B for Altrium and Transphorm, but it is not as if the balance sheet could not use some improvement and that’s before the acquisitions.

Renesas may be anticipating a further slowdown in its core markets like automotive, especially with recent developments in the car market, and this could be at least in part why Renesas wants to explore new markets where it currently has little to no exposure. Opening new markets could help offset weakness in traditional markets. If this happens, the acquisitions will be seen in a positive light.

At the same time, it needs mentioning that not all acquisitions turn out to be a success in the end. Renesas may be putting too much on its plate with all these acquisitions in a relatively short amount of time. Integrating new companies into the fold takes up resources that could be needed elsewhere. They could cause management to be distracted as their focus may not be where it is needed most.

Renesas has arguably not given prior acquisitions much time to make a proper assessment as to whether a specific acquisition was warranted or not. New acquisitions are made before the full impact of prior ones are known. This raises the risk that if an acquisition turns out to be problematic in hindsight, it will be harder to fix with so much to handle.

Renesas is taking a risk with so many acquisitions, most at a sizable premium. The last two were in the 34-35% range. Other companies tend to spend a lot more time to digest an acquisition than Renesas apparently believes is needed before deciding on the next move. Renesas could be better off by waiting to see how prior acquisitions work out and determine whether they are a success or not before continuing on the road towards more and more acquisitions.

Investor takeaways

Renesas has been hot lately with the stock appreciating by about a third. The rally was made possible by a preceding selloff in the stock. The ensuing rally was in turn due to relief in the stock market that the situation in the Middle East has not escalated as it might have in April. Markets celebrated with the S&P500 reaching record territory, which seems to have pulled Renesas along for the ride.

However, there is reason to believe the stock is close to resistance at around $20 or so if the charts are anything to go by. Charts are not infallible, but the presence of resistance could limit further upside in the short term. The stock has also come a long way in a short amount of time, which favors a move in the opposite direction. If the stock turns, support appears to be in place, although not anywhere as close as resistance.

Renesas itself is facing uncertainty on multiple levels. There has been a decline in demand, which has found its way into the latest quarterly results, especially in terms of the bottom line. Furthermore, an important market like automotive, which until fairly recently provided Renesas with a tailwind, is undergoing what may be structural changes. It remains to be seen how the automotive market will hold up for Renesas.

The decline in earnings and the ability to service additional loans has not stopped Renesas from making more acquisitions. Renesas intends to shell out another $6+B to acquire another two companies to add to the long list of prior acquisitions. These acquisitions may turn out to be great moves in the future, but they could also turn out to be ill-timed and overpaid transactions that were not necessary. Renesas has made lots of moves, but it remains to be seen if Renesas has made the correct move by putting so much on its plate with so many acquisitions.

I am neutral on Renesas in light of the above. Renesas has essentially rolled the dice with all these acquisitions in recent years that run into the many billions. If they work out, Renesas becomes a bigger and more profitable company thanks to these acquisitions. But if they do not, the acquisition spree could turn out to an albatross weighing on Renesas for years to come.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.