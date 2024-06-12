Protean Funds - Evolution: Has Kept Sliding, But Has The Potential To Be Excellent

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
12.37K Followers

Summary

  • Evolution is a Swedish online gambling supplier with strong financial performance, but domestic funds avoid it due to moral concerns.
  • The company trades at a low valuation, grows organically, and has a strong balance sheet, benefiting from the global trend of offline to online migration.
  • Despite recent underperformance, the long-term outlook for Evolution remains positive, with potential for continued growth and excellence.

Gambling online casino Internet betting concept green screen. smartphone with poker chips, dice. Jackpot, casino chips.

Sinenkiy/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Evolution (OTCPK:EVVTY)

During May we initiated a position in Swedish online gambling supplier Evolution. Similar to the situation in Swedish Match (RIP), domestic funds shun it because gambling is

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
12.37K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

About EVVTY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EVVTY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EVVTY
--
EVGGF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News