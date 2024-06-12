The CPI Report: Our First ZERO Print

Richard Drury

This morning, I asserted that the next big surprise for markets is likely to be an inflation print that shifts the consensus view of when rate cuts begin back to September. That is exactly what we got with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for May, which posted its first monthly print of ZERO. As a result, stocks are soaring pre-market and bond yields are plunging, with the 2-year Treasury falling 14 basis points to 4.70%.

BLS

The 0% increase for the month of May was down from a 0.3% increase in April, resulting in the year-over-year rate falling from 3.4% to 3.3% and a new low for this cycle. The core rate increased 0.2% for the month of May in what was the smallest increase since August 2021, which lowered the year-over-year rate to 3.4%. The chart below shows that the disinflationary trend is well intact, which should be reassuring to Fed officials.

TradingEconomics

The inflation news is even better than the headline suggests when we recognize that shelter costs are still the primary driver of the overall and core rates. The Bureau of Labor Statistics is using stale data to compute the 5.4% increase in shelter costs, which continues to be the largest factor in the annual increase.

BLS

We know rents nationwide are not increasing at a 5.4% annualized rate, because the latest report on rental trends from Rent.Research shows an increase of just 0.77%. If we replaced the 5.4% increase with a 0.77% increase using real-time data, the CPI would already be at the Fed’s target of 2%. In fact, it would be below target.

Rent.com

This is why bond yields are plunging this morning. The 2-year Treasury yield is a proxy for where investors see the Fed’s benchmark rate moving forward, and at 4.70% it is factoring in slightly more than two quarter-point rate cuts. My forecast has been for three since the beginning of the year, and I am going to continue to stand by that number. Should we see three rate cuts before the year-end, they will need to start at the September meeting.

Seeking Alpha

I seriously doubt that Chairman Powell will telegraph three rate cuts after today’s meeting, because he will not want to further fuel the rally in risk asset prices, which works against his goal of containing price increases. Still, there should be plenty of incoming data between now and September to reinforce today’s good inflation news. Investors should continue to watch the 2-year yield for clues about where monetary policy is headed. This yield is the lever to higher stock prices. I advised it was peaking at 5% in April and making a lower top in May, and the subsequent declines have fueled repeated new all-time highs in the major market averages. That should continue as the 2-year yield declines.