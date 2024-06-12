Lithium Americas: A Few Bullet Points On The Latest Share Price Debacle

Joseph L. Shaefer profile picture
Joseph L. Shaefer
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Lithium Americas Corp. shares have dropped below $3.
  • Thacker Pass is a significant lithium find, and LAC's other holdings in the McDermitt Caldera region are also valuable.
  • Despite the current low prices, the demand for lithium in various industries, including batteries and electronics, remains strong.
  • Here is the good, the bad, and the ugly.
  • The Investor's Edge® members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Piggy bank on time bomb wooden table with white wall background copy space.

Pla2na

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) is not an easy stock to love, especially right now.

And yet, I added some to our Investor's Edge Growth & Value Portfolio - and to some of my personal portfolios as well.

Why?

There

This article was written by

Joseph L. Shaefer profile picture
Joseph L. Shaefer
25.7K Followers

Joseph L. Shaefer is a geopolitical, economic, and resource analyst. He is a retired military Flag Officer with deep experience in Special Operations and Intelligence, a former professor, and is today the leader of the investing group

The Investor's Edge

His approach to investing is universal. " There is a time for everything and a season for every activity under the heavens." He does not blindly invest in Growth, Aggressive Growth, Value, REITs, Tech, or anything else. Those who "specialize" in a particular area will live and die (financially!) on that one approach. Instead, he reviews each of the 11 Sectors that comprise the S&P 500 to find the best investments across all sectors for a balance between Growth, Value, and steady Income. Features include the Growth &Value sample portfolio, 5 decades of experience, 3 to 4 articles monthly exclusively for subscribers, and access to Joseph and his community in a chat arena that is reviewed daily.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Unless you are a client of my portfolio management firm, Stanford Wealth Management, I do not know your personal financial situation. Therefore, I offer my opinions above for your due diligence, not as advice to buy or sell specific securities.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LAC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LAC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LAC
--
LAC:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News