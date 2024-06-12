Bain Capital Specialty Finance: 10% Covered Yield And Re-Rating Opportunity (Upgrade)

PM Images

Select business development companies with good pay-out metrics and discounts to net asset value are still available in the market, but one has to look harder for them compared to just six months ago.

One such BDC gem, in my view, is Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) which offers passive income investors a well-covered 10% yield as well as a reasonable discount to net asset value.

The BDC’s net investment income is growing, the portfolio is diversified and well-performing and Bain Capital Specialty Finance is hiking its dividend, all of which helps make a superior value proposition for passive income investors that look to produce high, recurring income from their BDC investments.

My Rating History

My stock classification for Bain Capital Specialty Finance was Buy in March of this year, as I thought the BDC was poised to profit from its floating-rate exposure.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance profited from a surge in new originations in the first quarter, which is poised to boost the BDC’s net investment income moving forward.

Furthermore, the BDC has a low pay-out ratio and the stock is available for passive income investors at a discount.

Portfolio Review

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a Senior Secured-centric business development company that invests primarily in First Liens which accounted for 67% of the BDC’s investment portfolio as of March 31, 2024. Other investments included in the portfolio stack included Investment Vehicles (16%), Second Liens (2%), Subordinated Debt (2%) and Equity (13%).

Invested Portfolio By Asset Type (Bain Capital Specialty Finance)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance enjoyed a nice upsurge in new originations in the first quarter, which might be related to portfolio companies no longer anticipating rising short-term interest rates. In 1Q24, Bain Capital Specialty Finance originated a total of $403 million in new investments, with the majority (97%) of those investments relating to First Liens. The surge in new net originations caused the BDC’s portfolio value to jump by $108 million QoQ to $2.41 billion.

Passive income investors should also understand that Bain Capital Specialty Finance is overwhelmingly invested in floating-rate loans (94% of the debt investment portfolio) meaning the BDC’s net investment income could expand or contract depending on the short-term interest rate path that the central bank lays out.

The odds, I would think, are widely in favor of falling interest rates, so investors in BCSF must anticipate the company’s net investment income growth to slow in the latter half of the year.

New Investment Fundings By Asset Type (Bain Capital Specialty Finance)

I Am Anticipating A Higher Dividend In 2H24

Bain Capital Specialty Finance produced 6% YoY net investment income in 1Q24 (per share) and the business development company maintained a very robust dividend pay-out ratio, despite raising its dividend. The BDC produced $0.53 per share in net investment income in 1Q24, which translated into a dividend pay-out ratio of 85%.

The dividend pay-out rose 7.1 percentage points QoQ, primarily because Bain Capital Specialty Finance handed a generous dividend increase to investors: The dividend grew 3 times as fast as net investment income in the last year and still, the BDC maintained a very high margin of dividend safety.

In the last twelve months, Bain Capital Specialty Finance paid out only 75% of its net investment income, despite raising its dividend by 18%. With this backdrop, I think the odds are in favor of continued growth in the BDC’s dividend in the latter half of the year.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using BDC Information)

A Rare BDC Still Selling At A Discount To Net Asset Value

In 2024, business development companies have seen an expansion of their net asset value premiums, primarily because the central bank has avoided to lower short-term interest rates which benefited particularly those BDCs that invested into floating-rate loans during the last rate-hiking cycle.

Presently, Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s stock is selling for a 6% discount to net asset value, despite the business development company posting impressive financial results, particularly as far as the BDC’s pay-out metrics were concerned.

Peer BDCs such as Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) or Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) are selling for premiums to net asset value though these BDCs don’t necessarily have better pay-out ratios and have equally high (or higher) floating-rate exposure than Bain Capital Specialty Finance. GSBD paid out 82% of 1Q24 net investment income and GBDC 90%, so BCSF ranks in the middle in terms of pay-out ratio.

Why Passive Income Investors Might Get Disappointed

One headwind relates to Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s investment portfolio being tilted towards floating-rate loans that are poised to produce less net investment income in a falling-rate environment.

I think that Bain Capital Specialty Finance did a great job in growing its dividend in the last year as it went up three times faster than the BDC’s net investment income.

If Bain Capital Specialty Finance failed to hike its dividend moving forward, I would be disappointed and might review the investment case for the business development company.

My Conclusion

Bain Capital Specialty Finance continues to be interesting for passive income investors, primarily because the business development company saw a nice upsurge in originations in 1Q24, the pay-out ratio is low around 75% on a LTM basis, the BDC is proactively growing its dividend and the stock is still available at a discount to net asset value which is not the case anymore for a lot of BDCs.

I think that the 6% discount to net asset value and the 75% pay-out ratio particularly translate into a high margin of dividend safety for passive income investors and considering that management is very shareholder-friendly when it comes to dividend hikes, I think the BDC is worthy of an upgrade in the stock classification as well.