CPI May 2024: Best Data In Years May Not Change Fed Rate Cut Timing

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) Report was published on June 12, 2024, at 8:30 AM. The report contains information about changes in the prices (inflation/deflation) of a wide array of goods and services purchased by consumers in the US during the month of May 2024.

In this article, we will walk readers through the most important employment statistics derived from both surveys. However, we will be providing a deep breakdown of the CPI Report. We will also discuss the likely implication of the report for bond and equity markets.

According to the BLS, All Items MoM CPI in May changed 0.01% — surprising to the downside compared to the median forecast of professional economists which expected 0.10%. While Core MoM CPI changed by 0.16% — surprising strongly to the downside compared to the median forecast of professional economists which expected 0.30%.

The 3-month annualized inflation rate for All-Items CPI was 2.82% compared to the forecasted rate of 3.21%, compared. For Core CPI, the 3-month annualized core rate was 3.30% compared to the forecasted rate of 3.87%.

The question now is: Based on a thorough analysis of the consumer inflation data, and the initial market reactions to it, should investors make any adjustments to their economic forecasts, and/or to their investment strategies?

The right answer is never an obvious one. Success in investing largely depends on finding difficult-to-obtain information and/or insights that supply an informational and/or analytical edge. This requires both diligence and skill. Our method, focused on five key questions, helps us generate an edge from analyses of just-released economic reports:

Was there any surprise? What caused the surprise? Did the surprise alter the macroeconomic outlook? Is anything in this report being misunderstood or overlooked? Has the initial market reaction given rise to any actionable opportunities?

In this article, these questions will be addressed as we walk readers through a four-step process. First, we will perform a comprehensive analysis of the just-released report. Second, we will update macroeconomic forecasts, based on this analysis. Third, we will adjust our investment assessments of major asset classes. Finally, we will deliver actionable insights that will enable readers to capitalize on our analysis.

Headline Data and Analysis

A summary of key data and analysis for this month's CPI Report is provided in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Change, Acceleration, Expectations, and Surprise

Core & All Items CPI (BLS & Investor Acumen)

All Items CPI grew by 0.01% this past month. This change was below the historical median, ranking in the 16th percentile. This month’s change represented a -0.30% deceleration from the prior month and a downside surprise of -0.09%.

Core CPI grew by 0.16% this past month. This change was below the historical median, ranking in the 27th percentile. This month’s change represented a significant -0.13% deceleration from the prior month and a major downside surprise of -0.14%.

These were some of the lowest inflation numbers in several years.

A Deep Dive Into the CPI Inflation Report

This section of our report will be devoted to analysis of data derived from the CPI Report. The first section tracks the rates of change of CPI annualized inflation over several time frames, broken down by category. The second section presents a decomposition analysis of the contributions of various categories to the overall MoM change and acceleration of CPI.

Rates of Change and Momentum of CPI Components

This section of our report tracks the rates of change of CPI annualized inflation over several time frames, broken down by major category.

Figure 2: Percent Change, Annualized Change and Percent Rank: 1, 3 and 12 months

Annualized Inflation Over the Past 12 Months (BLS & Investor Acumen)

All Items vs Core. As can be seen in Figure 3, on a 3-month annualized basis All Items CPI (+2.82%) was just below the historical median (45th percentile) while decelerating in the month of May to an extremely low level (16th percentile). Core CPI (+3.30%), on the other hand, was above the historical median on a 3-month annualized basis (59th percentile). However, similar to All Items, Core CPI decelerated to below the median in the month of May (27th percentile).

Core Services Ex Housing (Super Core). As can be seen in Figure 3, on a 3-month annualized basis Core Services Ex Housing (4.48%), the figure most watched by the Fed, was above the historical median (72nd percentile). However, it decelerated aggressively in the month of May (2nd percentile) and even contracted on a 1-month annualized basis (-0.57%).

Divergences in rates of change between categories. It is interesting to note the differences in the 3-month rate of change between Core Goods and Core Services. In Core Goods, the 3-month annualized growth rate of CPI (-1.21%) was historically low (9th percentile). The annualized growth rate (4.73%) in Core Services during the past 3-month period was historically above the median (62nd percentile).

Attribution Analysis: Change and Acceleration of CPI Components

In Figure 3, we perform a decomposition analysis of change and acceleration, breaking CPI down into Non-Core and Core components. We further decompose the change of Non-Core CPI into two subcomponents and decompose the change of Core CPI into three subcomponents. Although all five columns in the table provide important information, we recommend that readers pay special attention to the rightmost column (Cumulative Contribution to Acceleration) as it reveals exactly what drove the month over month, or MoM, acceleration/deceleration in CPI during the current month compared to the prior month.

Figure 3: Analysis of Key Aggregate Components

Aggregate CPI Component Analysis (BLS & Investor Acumen)

As can be seen in Figure 4, the MoM rate of change in total CPI in May (+0.01%) experienced a deceleration of -0.30% compared to the prior month’s rate (+0.31%). This is attributable to a -0.11% deceleration contribution from Core CPI and a -0.20% deceleration contribution from Non-Core CPI.

Within Core CPI, Core Goods accounted for +0.01% contribution to acceleration, while Core Services accounted for -0.12%.

Notably, Core Ex Housing Services decelerated by -0.13%, accounting for all the deceleration in core CPI, and all the downside surprise in the core numbers.

Contributions to Monthly Change in Core CPI

In Figure 4, we dig deeper down into the data and present a bar chart that highlights notable positive and negative contributors to the MoM percent change in Core CPI. These contributions consider both the magnitude of the MoM change in each component, and, the weight of each component in CPI.

Figure 4: Top Contributors to MoM Percent Change

Top CPI Contributors (BLS & Investor Acumen)

Once again, Owner's Equivalent Rent was the most important positive contributor to the monthly change in CPI. Rent of primary residence also contributed positively to the monthly change in CPI.

It is important to be aware of the fact that housing components have the largest weight in the CPI (accounting for about 40% of core CPI). We expect that there will be significant disinflation in the housing components of CPI for the rest of 2024. This can be predicted with near-certainty due to the approximately 12-18 month lag between real-time housing data and the BLS’s CPI housing data. As a result, we expect that there will be significant downward pressure on both All-Items and Core CPI from the housing components. However, declines in CPI that are driven by these severely lagged components are not particularly relevant for understanding what is presently going on in the housing markets or in the economy.

Due to the severely lagged nature of the housing CPI data, readers should pay relatively more attention to pricing trends in core services ex-housing, as well as core goods.

Contributions to Monthly Acceleration in Core CPI

In Figure 5, we shift the focus from a decomposition of the rate of change, to a decomposition of the rate of acceleration. The bar chart highlights notable positive and negative contributors to the MoM acceleration in Core CPI. These contributions consider both the magnitude of the MoM accelerations in the components, and, the weight of each component in CPI.

Figure 5: Top Contributors to MoM Acceleration of Core CPI

Top CPI Acceleration Contributors (BLS & Investor Acumen)

We recommend that readers examine this table carefully, as it is likely to include most or all of the items that caused deviations from forecasters' expectations of Core CPI.

Among items that contributed to acceleration of Core CPI, Used cars & trucks (+0.04%) and Household operations (+0.01%) were the largest contributors.

Among items that contributed to deceleration of CPI, Motor vehicle insurance (-0.05%) and Apparel (-0.04%) stood out as the largest contributors to deceleration. It should be noted that both of these items tend to be quite volatile.

Due to the large contributions from volatile items, the deceleration in this month’s data should be viewed with due caution.

Top Movers

In Figure 6, for general interest purposes, we highlight a few CPI components (out of over 200) that exhibited the largest positive and negative change during the month. The YoY change in these particular components is displayed to the right.

Figure 6: Top Movers MoM Percent Change

Top CPI Movers (BLS & Investor Acumen)

Men's Suits, Sport Coats, and Outerwear (+3.02%), Fresh biscuits, rolls and muffins (2.83%) and Sewing machines, fabric and supplies (+2.30%) are all notable high inflation items this month. At the opposite extreme, Computer software and accessories (-3.86%), Gasoline (all types) (-3.64%) and Airline fares (-3.56%) all were large decliners.

Implications for the Economy

This was the best CPI report in many years. Not only did the month-on-month headline and core come in below expectations, they came in below the Fed’s 2% target. This should cause a considerable easing of financial conditions in the coming days. However, due to the likely overall easing of financial conditions (driven partly by lower long-term bond yields), we think this will give the Fed the opportunity to be patient about rate cuts.

Based on this report, we think that the Fed will call for patience, but signal that it will likely cut rates if the data continue to look this good for another couple of months, or so.

Implications for Financial Markets

Interest rate markets and common stocks rallied strongly after publication of the CPI data.

Fed Funds futures markets are currently expecting 50 bp of rate cuts by the end of 2024, starting in September. However, it is notable that the extent and timing of Fed rate cuts expected in the futures market changed only modestly. As a result, the 3-month T-bill yield fell only slightly, but the 10-year Treasury yield fell by a more substantial 11 basis points. Equities have rallied sharply to new highs, and the path is clear for further gains, in the next few weeks.

Conclusion

Although the inflation news today was very good, it is our view that the US economy remains vulnerable to an oil price shock this year. A major rise in oil prices can dramatically change the inflation outlook, the economic outlook, and the outlook for stock and bond markets. As such, we are positioned somewhat cautiously, with strong allocations to the energy sector.