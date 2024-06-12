American Express Company (AXP) U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 12, 2024 10:36 AM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.29K Followers

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference June 12, 2024 8:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Christophe Le Caillec - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jeffrey Adelson - Morgan Stanley

Jeffrey Adelson

Good morning, everybody. My name is Jeff Adelson, Morgan Stanley consumer finance research analyst. Before we get started, I'm just going to quickly read some disclosures, get them out of the way. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley Research Disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com research disclosures. The taking of photographs and use of recording devices is also not allowed. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.

So today, we're very excited to welcome Christophe Le Caillec, CFO of AmEx, to our conference. This is your first time joining us.

Christophe Le Caillec

Right. Thank you for the invite.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jeffrey Adelson

Very happy you're here. Why don't we get right into it? So it seems like we can't really go a week without hearing about some news on the slowing discretionary spend from the consumer. I think AmEx, their consumer, the high income consumers continue to hold up here. What's your take on the consumer today, especially, the AmEx versus the broader consumer? And maybe you could just give us a quick update on what you're seeing so far this quarter on trends?

Christophe Le Caillec

Yeah. So good morning, everybody. It's a pleasure for me to be here today and again, thank you for inviting American Express. So I read the same news and I see the same things. So it's a very slow growth economy and what we're seeing in the second quarter is very much the continuity or continuation of what we saw in the previous quarter. So you might remember in Q1, we were at about 7% billing growth, that included an

Recommended For You

About AXP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AXP

Trending Analysis

Trending News