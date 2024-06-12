Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 12, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Alexander Fudukidis – Head, IR
Andreas Harstrick – CMO and Interim CEO
Michael Wolf – VP, Finance

Conference Call Participants

Srikripa Devarakonda - Truist Securities
Daina Graybosch - Leerink Partners
Maury Raycroft - Jefferies
Li Watsek - Cantor Fitzgerald
Yale Jen - Laidlaw & Company
Bradley Canino - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Operator

Good day, everyone and welcome to Affimed's First Quarter 2024 Earnings and Corporate Update Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today’s call, Alex Fudukidis, Head of Investor Relations at Affimed. Please go ahead.

Alexander Fudukidis

Thank you, Michelle, and thank you all for joining us today for our first quarter 2024 update call. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that we issued the relevant press release and presentation on our website today, which you can find under the -- in the Investor Relations section. On the call today, we have members of our management team, including Andreas Harstrick, our Chief Medical Officer and Acting Chief Executive Officer; Wolfgang Fischer, our Chief Operating Officer; Denise Mueller, our Chief Business Officer; and Harry Welten, our Consulting Chief Financial Officer. Our financials today will be presented by our Vice President of Finance, Michael Wolf. The team will be available for Q&A after the prepared remarks.

Before we start, I would like to remind you that today's presentation contains projections and forward-looking statements regarding future events. These statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this call. Except as required by law, we assume no

