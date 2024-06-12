Peter Carruthers/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Today’s thesis is about Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN). I am bullish on ITRN due to its attractive growth, immense opportunities in new markets, and valuation. There are more positives and fewer negatives in the case of ITRN, which I will be discussing today.

About ITRN

ITRN provides various value-added location-based services for the connected car. Their offerings include stolen vehicle recovery, locator services, cargo and personal security for retail, fleet management, and connected car solutions. ITRN is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America and has customers in over 20 countries.

Growth Potential

As I mentioned earlier, ITRN has customers in over 20 countries. However, I am most interested in one specific country, i.e., India. If ITRN can penetrate Indian markets, then its growth potential can be immense. There are over 326 million registered vehicles in India. The number could look huge, but trust me it is not, and I believe the number could grow immensely in the coming times. Only 1 in 12 own a car in India. Car ownership per household is 7.5% in India. However, India is growing at a healthy rate, and its GDP is growing strong. So, the scope for the growth in numbers is huge.

However, with a huge vehicle market, India is facing the major issue of vehicle theft. According to a report, vehicle theft in India rose 2.5 times in 2023. So, it is a major issue that is rising, and it needs a solution, and ITRN can capitalize on this situation. Currently, ITRN is in a joint venture with Lumax Auto Technologies. Lumax has a robust distribution network in India, and its customers include major auto companies like Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, and Toyota. In addition, the Indian telematics market is still in its infancy. Indian commercial telematics market was valued at $1.32 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $2.72 billion in 2028, which is a CAGR of 15.6%. What ITRN did in Brazil shows their potential to grow in a new geography. Brazil accounted for 22% of their revenues in Q1 FY24. So, Indian markets can be a huge catalyst for ITRN.

Q1 FY24 Earnings

ITRN announced its Q1 FY24 results on 28th May, 2024. The results of ITRN were quite strong. They recorded record revenues. The Q1 FY24 revenue was $85 million, which was 7% higher than Q1 FY23 revenue. Its subscription fee revenue increased 9%, and it constituted 72% of the total revenues of ITRN. ITRN has been consistently performing well in terms of adding new subscribers. Its aftermarket subscriber has grown at a CAGR of 11% since 2004. Now, the total subscriber count has reached 2.29 million. In Q1 FY24, ITRN added new 39000 subscribers, and the company expects to add between 35000-40000 new subscribers in each of the remaining quarters of FY24. The product revenues increased by 2%, which constituted 28% of the total revenues of ITRN.

The gross profit margin increased to 46.5% in Q1 FY24 from 46.2% in Q1 FY23. The net income increased 14%. ITRN showed strength in every metric. It was nice to see record quarterly revenues, increased margins and income, and good guidance because the current geopolitical situation in Israel is concerning, and ITRN's majority of the revenues come from Israel. So, ITRN has delivered strong results under worse conditions. So I think we will only see better results going forward, as the conditions can't get worse than they are now. Also, considering the huge opportunities for ITRN in countries like India and Brazil, I believe that ITRN has good growth potential. It would be interesting to see how they utilize the Indian markets. If they are successful, then the subscriber and product revenue growth can surpass their guidance.

Valuation

I am using Benjamin Graham’s valuation method to find the real value of ITRN. The formula is V= EPS * (7+1g) * 4.4/Y. The V here represents intrinsic value; EPS is earning per share, g is the growth rate expected, 4.4 is the average yield of AAA corporate bond, Y is the current yield on corporate bonds, and 7 is the P/E of a company with no growth.

The current AAA corporate bond yield is 5.02%, I am estimating an EPS [FWD] of $2.55, and for the growth rate I decided to go ahead with a growth rate of 10% which is in line with its last three years. So now we have all the values and after solving the equation, the real value of ITRN comes at $38. ITRN is trading at $26.18. So I believe ITRN has a potential upside of 45% from the current level.

Technical Take

Trading View

ITRN looks good in every aspect apart from its technical chart. I am not saying the price action here is bearish, but the ITRN’s price doesn’t move too much. It is currently at the same price level as it was in 2014. I believe its price chart doesn’t do justice to ITRN’s potential. Now, coming back to the price analysis. For the last nine months, the price here has been moving in a close range of $24.5-$28.8. Once the range is broken, then we can see a strong momentum, but till then, we might see a slow momentum in the price.

Bearish Scenario

As the company is based in Israel, there are high chances of sanctions or restrictions from several countries due to the ongoing war in Israel.

ITRN can be a possible value trap. What do I mean when I say value trap? In my opinion, a company is a value trap when it doesn't reward its shareholders or reach its potential despite performing well in all aspects for unknown reasons. ITRN has been performing well over the years, and it has an attractive valuation. Also, the growth has been steady over the years. Still, ITRN hasn't provided any meaningful returns over the years. So, there is a chance that despite delivering results, ITRN might struggle to give returns to investors. Also, the price chart doesn't look good. As I mentioned earlier, the movement in price is slow, and it can take years for the price to increase.

Final Take

ITRN ticks all the boxes except the price chart. Opportunities and growth potential for ITRN is strong. The subscribers growth and improving financial conditions is encouraging. Also the valuation part is attractive. ITRN looks in a strong position and can be a winner in the long run. So I see it as a buy.